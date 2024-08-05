And Just Like That, Recession Enters The Chat

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The market has gone from the NASDAQ hitting weekly all-time highs on AI enthusiasm to correction territory in almost a blink of an eye.
  • Despite solid economic growth in the second quarter, fears of a coming recession are quickly taking hold as economic readings deteriorate across the board.
  • The volatility index or VIX just hit a 52-week high, treasury yields are plummeting, and calls are mounting for the Federal Reserve to immediately cut interest rates.
  • We take a look at the crumbling economy and how to play the markets in the weeks ahead in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Biotech Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Businessman Looking Up At a Chart That Indicates A Falling U.S. Dollar

DNY59

Recession is when a neighbor loses his job. Depression is when you lose yours.” - Ronald Reagan

It is amazing how fast economic narratives can change these days. In late March, Intel (INTC) was being lauded and greatly

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen profile picture
Bret Jensen
49.85K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group The Biotech Forum, in which he and his team offer a model portfolio with their favorite 12-20 high upside biotech stocks, live chat to discuss trade ideas, and weekly research and option trades. The group also provides market commentary and a portfolio update every weekend. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CORT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CORT--
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated
INTC--
Intel Corporation
VIX--
S&P VIX Index
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News