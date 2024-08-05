And Just Like That, Recession Enters The Chat

DNY59

Recession is when a neighbor loses his job. Depression is when you lose yours.” - Ronald Reagan

It is amazing how fast economic narratives can change these days. In late March, Intel (INTC) was being lauded and greatly rewarded for being in the vanguard of turbocharging the American chip industry. In fact, here are the headlines from a CBS piece on March 20th of this year.

Intel is in line to receive as much as $8.5 billion in direct funding from the federal government as part of the CHIPS Act, the White House said on Wednesday. The company could also receive up to $11 billion in loans tied to the legislation, which was passed in 2022."

On Friday, Intel announced dismal Q2 results and that it was laying off up to 15,000 employees. The stock responded by having its worst daily sell-off in 40 years, dropping by more than 25% on the day.

On June 28th, I published an article entitled This Doesn't End Well capturing my concerns around the economy and markets even as enthusiasm around all things AI was powering new all-time highs in the NASDAQ on a weekly basis. Five short weeks later, the NASDAQ is down more than 10% from recent highs and is in official 'correction' territory. The carnage in some well-known tech names has been worse.

Percent down from highs:

Uber Technologies (UBER)- 28%

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) - 16%

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - 24%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) - 20%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) - 41%

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) - 23%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) - 50%

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - 17%

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) - 14%

Microsoft (MSFT) - 13%

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) -50%

On July 25th, the initial reading of Q2 GDP growth came in at 2.8%, way above expectations and double that of first quarter GDP growth of 1.4%. One week later the market is convulsing on fears that a recession is right around the corner. Unfortunately, I think this narrative will actually turn out to be correct as the signs of an approaching economic contraction are quite widespread now. Here are a few of the 'tea leaves' that leads me to this conclusion.

Sahm Rule Triggered -

With unemployment rate now at 4.3% according to the latest BLS Jobs Report, the so called Sahm Rule used to predict recessions has been triggered. The unemployment was at 3.5% one year ago for those keeping track at home. In addition, I expect the tepid 114,000 jobs created in July to revised down in subsequent updates. I am just going with the trend here. 11 of the 12 monthly BLS jobs reports were subsequently revised down in 2023. So far in 2024, five of the six monthly BLS jobs reports have been reduced in later readings.

Inverted Yield Curve:

The yield curve has now been consistently inverted since July of 2022. This is the longest duration of an inversion since 1929. Spoiler Alert, when the yield curve normalized then it did not have a happy ending for investors to understate things. As of the market close on Friday, the two-year Treasury bill had a yield at market close of 3.88% after a massive drop of 28bps from Thursday's close. The 10-Year Treasury yield ended Friday at just over 3.79%, so this inversion is closing fast.

Monthly Leading Economic Indicators

The monthly Leading Economic Indicators or LEI have now been down either 25 of the last 26 months or 26 of the last 27 months. The one up month was in February of this year but looks like a head fake in retrospect. Historically, the LEI reading has been a reliable predictor of coming recessions.

Manufacturing In Contractionary Territory:

Manufacturing has been in the dumper for some time now. On Friday, it was reported that June U.S. Factory Orders fell 3.3% on a month-over-month basis, worse than the 2.7% decline expected. The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey showed a reading of negative 17.5 on July 29th. It was the 26th month in a row this index has been in contractionary territory.

Delinquency Rates Exploding:

Credit delinquency rates have exploded across the board as the impacts of the most aggressive monetary policy since the days of Paul Volcker have taken hold. So far in 2024, we have seen the most corporate bankruptcies since 2010, the highest credit card delinquency rates since 2012 when the Federal Reserve began tracking this metric and an office property CMBS delinquency rate over 8% for the first time since 2013.

A Moribund Housing Market:

The residential real estate market has also been knee capped as average mortgage rates have more than doubled since the Federal Reserve started to raise interest rates in March of 2022. 2023 saw the lowest level of existing home sales since 1995 and June existing home sales were 5.4% below those of the same period last year.

Given these data sets, it is hard to see how the U.S. avoids a recession in the quarters ahead. The pressure to cut rates immediately is mounting on Chairman Powell from the likes of Elizabeth Warren, Paul Krugman, William Dudley and Jason Furman.

I expect the pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates immediately will continue to increase, given myriad signs of economic weakness and the fact that 2024 is an election year. I expect the Fed to resist these calls, but then push the panic button with a 50bps cut if economic indicators continue to deteriorate at the FOMC meeting in mid-September.

I came into this downturn with approximately half of my portfolio in short-term treasuries. I have been very incrementally putting some of this dry powder to work on the sell-off this week, using covered call orders on stocks that have reasonable valuations and are at least somewhat recession resistant. One name I added to Friday was in a small biopharma company called Corcept Therapeutics (CORT), which just reported outstanding Q2 results and raised guidance on July 29th.

I am quite content to sit on a lot of cash ala Warren Buffett until lower entry points present themselves and more fear comes into the market. We are starting to see some of those worries manifest themselves as the S&P VIX Index (VIX) just hit a 52-week-high. I plan to pick up the pace of my covered call buying if the market continues to fall and the VIX continues to rise.

In summary, it looks it is going to be a bumpy summer as fears of a coming recession mount, so buckle up campers as the next few weeks could be quite interesting and volatile.