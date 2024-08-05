Yuji Sakai

The Yen may be about to top out, maybe, there are no guarantees. I contend that Japanese banks are in trouble. Not only are the BOJ bonds they are holding losing value but, like American banks, I suspect they are holding American bonds that have lost a lot of value. It is only logical that over the years they made this part of the carry trade. If this theory is correct, it may be part of why we are seeing increased market volatility.

In a recent video by Brent Johnson titled: "Market Volatility Unshackled," at about the 28-and-a-half minute mark, Johnson gives what I consider a very good explanation of the currency situation unfolding in Japan. While not saying what is happening in Japan is the reason American markets fell last week, it plays into the big picture. Still, Japan must deal with the fallout from the BOJs recent rate hike. Johnson also makes it clear things do not go in a straight line and nothing is guaranteed.

The debate over the future of Japan continues. The idea that when investors in Japan's government bonds begin to believe inflation is not going away as the yen is debased supports the construct, it would be logical for owners of JGBs to move out of low-yielding securities and buy foreign bonds or equities. The moment the Japanese stock market fails to rise enough to offset a falling yen and inflation, this will turn into a tsunami of money fleeing Japan and constitute the end of the line for those left holding both JGBs and the yen.

Japan's economy is currently plagued by several problems. These have to be hammering its banks. Not only does Japan have a huge national debt, and a shrinking population, but over the years the country's trade surplus has fallen. As of now, its auto industry is out of step with the EV craze being fostered upon people by governments across the world. Also, its ties with China have had a negative impact on its economy.

This is a matter that has not garnered enough attention, China's economic problems are likely spilling over and directly impacting Japan. Over the years, China and Japan became major trading partners. Japanese direct investments in China surged as Japanese technology played a critical role in the development and competitiveness of China’s global supply chains.

It is important to remember there are a lot of parts or plumbing in the global financial system that we don't see. Note, the financial system and the economy may intersect but are not the same thing. Ignoring this fact, as many people do, will come back to haunt them. This includes the massive number of different regulations in countries and areas across the world. These all feed into making the financial landscape very dangerous.

