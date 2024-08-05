Fly View Productions

With a market capitalization as of this writing of only $325.7 million, The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) is not the smallest bank that I have analyzed, but it's certainly nowhere near the largest. In recent years, the company has had an interesting fundamental trajectory. There has been a general growth in the firm's balance sheet, though we have seen a bit of weakness in deposits as of late. We have also seen some pain when it comes to the income statement side of the equation. It is true that, on an absolute basis, shares look to be toward the attractive end of the spectrum when it comes to valuation. But asset quality looks low, and other firms are priced at levels similar to it. At the end of the day, even though the valuation of the company suggests that some upside might be on the table, I suspect that shares will fail to outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future. And because of that, I have decided to rate the business a ‘hold’ for now.

Not banking on The First Bancorp

Operationally speaking, The First Bancorp has a long history. Even though the company as it is known today was founded back in 1985, the bank that it has ownership of, The First National Bank of Damariscotta, traces its roots back to 1864. You might think that this would give the company plenty of time to grow to a rather large size. However, this has not occurred. The institution remains remarkably small, though there have been efforts aimed at boosting its size in the past. One example of these efforts involved the company's purchase, in December 2020, of a branch in Belfast, Maine. And another would be its decision, in January 2022, to open a de novo branch in Brewer, Maine.

As of the end of the most recent fiscal year, The First Bancorp boasted control over 18 branch locations. From these, the company offers customers a wide array of services. First National Bank, as an example, provides various services such as deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, and more. The institution also provides customers with investment management and private banking services through a different subsidiary by the name of First National Wealth Management. And through a partnership with a third-party provider, the company also offers up other products like brokerage services, annuity products, and some types of insurance.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Over the past few years, the institution has seen some pretty decent growth. The value of deposits, for instance, managed to climb from $2.12 billion in 2021 to just under $2.60 billion in 2023. We have seen a slight drop in this as of the end of the second quarter of 2024, with deposits pulling back to $2.58 billion. That's not a large drop. But investors should always be careful in this environment to monitor even small changes. The good news on the deposit side is that only 16%, by value, are uninsured. And of this amount, 75% is collateralized. This uninsured deposit rate is well below the 30% maximum threshold that I like to see when looking at a bank. The lower this figure is, the lower the probability of a real bank run.

There have been other aspects of the bank that have increased also. Deposits fuel investments such as loans. And from 2021 through 2023, the value of loans on the firm's books expanded from $1.63 billion to $2.11 billion. This growth continued into the second quarter of 2024, inching up to $2.22 billion. The largest chunk of loan exposure involves residential term loans, accounting for $678.1 million, or 31.1%, of the bank’s loans (using first quarter figures since second quarter data regarding loan composition has not been release yet). Next in line, we have non-owner-occupied real estate at 18.4%, followed by owner occupied real estate at 15.1%. Other major categories include commercial and industrial loans, revolving term loans, and construction loans.

There are, of course, other aspects of the institution that we should be paying attention to. The value of securities, for instance, has been consistently declining, falling from $696 million in 2021 through $670.7 million last year. The most recent quarter has this figure at $658.1 million. Over the same window of time, the value of cash has generally declined as well, dropping from $87.3 million to $60.9 million. Prior to the current fiscal year, investors were able to argue that the drop in securities and cash was accompanied by a decline in debt. And that was true, with the metric dropping from $136.3 million in 2021 to $69.7 million last year. But as of the end of the second quarter of this year, debt had popped back up to $230.6 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Considering the general increase in deposits and loans, I'm not terribly concerned about the declines in securities and cash. However, the institution has faced some pressures elsewhere. From 2021 through 2023, net interest income remained in a fairly narrow range of between $64 million and $74.4 million. A good portion of this is almost certainly attributable to a decline in the firm's net interest margin as the weighted average rate that the institution has to pay on interest-bearing liabilities like deposits and debt spiked. From 2022 to 2023, for instance, the total cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.73%. This was up from the 0.83% seen only one year earlier. This helped to bring down the net interest margin from the company from 3.15% to 2.49%. A drop in the net interest margin from 2.62% to 2.21% helped to drop the net interest income of the institution from $14.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 to $15.8 million the same time this year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In prior years, driven mostly by a plunge in mortgage origination and servicing income as the mortgage market was hit by rising interest rates and inflationary pressures, non-interest income fell from $19.4 million to $15.4 million. This helped to bring down net income from $36.3 million in 2021 to $29.5 million last year. And in the second quarter of this year, that metric totaled only $6.2 million compared to the $7.4 million reported one year earlier.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

One positive thing about The First Bancorp is that it's currently trading at fairly attractive levels. As you can tell in the chart above, the company is trading at a price to earnings multiple of 11. This is above the higher end of the range of between 6 and 10 that I tend to prefer for companies in this space. And when you look at how shares are priced compared to five similar enterprises, you see that three of the five ended up being cheaper than it is. On a price to book basis and price to tangible book basis, we have a similar situation. In both cases, three of the five firms are cheaper than our candidate.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Shares can be cheap or even pricey and still warrant upside in the event that asset quality is high. But this is an area where The First Bancorp falters. In the first chart below, you can see the return on assets for the company, as well as for the same five companies I am comparing it to. It ended up being the lowest of the group. And in the subsequent chart, you can see the return on equity for each firm. In this case, only one of the five institutions is lower than our prospect.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

At this point in time, The First Bancorp is interesting, but not particularly appealing. Shares aren't all that cheap on an absolute basis, though relative to similar firms they could be cheaper. Asset quality is low and recent financial performance achieved by the business has been mixed. Given these factors, I think that rating it a ‘hold’ is logical at this point in