I last covered Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) in February; at the time, I put out a Hold rating due to potential overvaluation concerns in the future related to GTA VI sentiment. My thesis was focused on a 10-year holding period. However, this thesis is more trading-oriented, with a 16-month holding horizon outlined. Since my first analysis, the stock has lost 2.25% in price.

Now, we are nearing the GTA VI sales cycle; the consensus is that TTWO will deliver 200% EPS growth in fiscal 2026. I consider TTWO fairly valued at this time; as a result of this analysis, I think TTWO is a Strong Buy, with a 50%+ 16-month CAGR possible.

Q1 Earnings Preview

In Q1 2025, analysts are expecting normalized EPS of $0.01 per share, and the GAAP estimate is -$1.38 per share. The consensus revenue estimate is $1.25B. In Q4 2024, TTWO reported a net loss per share of -$17.02, with revenue of $1.4B. Therefore, there's some improvement in bottom-line profitability expected here, but the picture is still weak for TTWO until Q2 and Q3, with the GTA VI release anticipated for fall 2025.

TTWO has been experiencing a lot of fundamental contraction recently because of game delays, pipeline adjustments and higher operating expenses, including a significant goodwill impairment charge of $2.18B, heavily impacting profitability. Management has decided to implement cost-cutting measures to combat these challenges, including laying off approximately 5% of its workforce and canceling several product developments.

The current economic environment has also stifled demand and increased promotional expenditures. Furthermore, Zynga, TTWO's gaming division, has shown some success, but it has also faced challenges in player acquisition costs and advertising sector performance, affecting the mobile segment.

Management has decided strategically to release GTA VI, its most highly anticipated game in its pipeline, in fall 2025 to boost sales before Christmas. As a result of this delayed release, its fiscal 2025 bookings forecast is down from $7B to $5.6B. Massive earnings are expected for fiscal 2026, but I think this will be priced in early, and fiscal 2026 begins in early calendar 2025. Therefore, I think after Q2 results will be a good time to buy and hold through until the end of fiscal 2026 to capitalize on the 200%+ EPS growth anticipated on Wall Street.

Seeking Alpha

Financial & Valuation Analysis

In my estimation, TTWO is fairly valued, which is made evident by the PS ratio charted over the past 5 years. The company currently has no earnings and no free cash flow, making broader valuation analysis more difficult. Despite this, as fiscal 2026 looks to change, the fair valuation at this time further validates the growth thesis to buy TTWO now and hold through the GTA VI sales cycle in fiscal 2026. GTA VI is one of the most highly anticipated games of all time, and it is worth owning TTWO stock to capitalize on the profits that will be generated by this blockbuster release.

Data by YCharts

TTWO's growth trajectory over its long history has been anything but stable, especially recently. However, much of the net loss was from goodwill impairment, which changes significantly when non-recurring items are removed.

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, TTWO's PS ratio is likely to expand toward 5.5 in anticipation and during the GTA VI sales cycle. Revenue generation is also anticipated to be 40% for fiscal 2026. I believe much of this will be priced in by the middle of fiscal 2026, which is slightly over a year. I believe a market cap target of $43.70B is a point to consider selling at. Any higher than this would indicate overvaluation, in my opinion, and I would also consider selling at a market cap of $40B for the security. If one sells at $40B, this indicates an upside of 55% during this GTA VI growth period of just over a year. This is why GTA VI is now a Strong Buy based on my analysis.

Risk Analysis

GTA V set a high bar; it was one of the best-selling games of all time, with over 190 million copies sold. However, former Rockstar developer Obbe Vermeij noted that the technological gap between the current and previous console generations is not as drastic as in the past, affecting the technological advancement of GTA VI—this will potentially weaken the market reaction and affect revenue for TTWO as a result.

Some think that the hype for GTA VI has already been priced into TTWO stock, but I disagree. While I think a significant portion of the bullishness has already been priced in, as I mentioned in my valuation analysis, TTWO looks fairly valued to me. I anticipate, as a result of this, that much of the growth to come from GTA VI sales is going to boost the stock price dramatically. However, the risk is that GTA VI does not live up to the hype as a game—if this is so, and it gets bad reviews, poorer sales than expected could indeed make this 12-month investment less profitable than expected.

Data by YCharts

The GTA franchise, including GTA VI, will continue to face competition from titles that have already been released, including Cyberpunk 2077, Saints Row (Volition), The Witcher 3, and Call of Duty. Furthermore, newer releases that are coming out around the time of GTA VI could also detract from the title's success. Potential 2025 competitors include Avowed, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. All of the games I have just mentioned here are developed outside of TTWO by competitor gaming firms.

There is also a growing concern that GTA VI may have "gone woke", but in my opinion, this is highly unlikely, as this is GTA VI and Rockstar Games we are talking about. As a result of the reputation Rockstar has for its blatant and sometimes crude satire, I think GTA VI has a lot of very valuable material to poke fun at "woke ideology" for comical value that could be very well received by the market. This is my hope and estimation of GTA VI. However, if the title steers in the other direction, toward political correctness and away from satire, I think that could significantly lower reviews and make the title less desirable to the broad audience who would want it for its thrill, similar to the GTA titles many of us grew up playing.

Conclusion

We're not out of the tunnel yet in Q2, but it does mark roughly the halfway point, and light can be seen at the end with the GTA VI release, which is likely to deliver high growth for TTWO in revenue, profit, and stock price appreciation. I think now is a good time to be bullish on TTWO. I'm personally going to wait for the Q2 results and make my investment in the company post-earnings.

Based on my analysis, TTWO is fairly valued—if, after Q2, the stock price drops, it will likely be undervalued and present an even better time to buy. I think it is not unlikely for TTWO to generate 50%+ returns in approximately 16 months based on GTA VI sentiment and the associated fundamental growth. My 'take profit' market cap will be set at $40B.