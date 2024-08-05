Weekly Forecast, August 2: The End Of Inverted Treasury Yields Is Near... Again

Aug. 05, 2024 9:18 AM ETAGG, BND, TLT, TBT, IEF, SHY, VGSH, VGIT, VGLT
Summary

  • The Treasury curve was down 48 basis points at 2 years and was down 40 basis points at 10 years over the last week.
  • As a result, the current negative 2-year/10-year Treasury spread narrowed to negative 8 basis points this week, compared to negative 16 basis points a week earlier.
  • The current negative 2-year/10-year Treasury spread is the longest such streak since the launch of the 2-year note in 1976.
  • The probability that the 2-year/10-year Treasury spread is still negative in the 13 weeks ending January 31, 2025, is 31.2%, compared to 44.7% last week.
  • The long-term peak in 1-month forward Treasuries is now 4.96%, down 0.27% from last week, and well below the near-term peak at 5.47%.

USA, Washington DC, White House, exterior, night

Walter Bibikow/DigitalVision via Getty Images

As explained in Prof. Robert Jarrow's book, cited below, forward rates contain a risk premium above and beyond the market's expectations for the 3-month forward rate. We document the size of that risk premium in this graph, which shows the

