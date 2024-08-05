Don't Panic: Buy The Dip

SusanneB

I discussed looking for buying opportunities in my previous article, and I believe now is not the time to panic. Instead, it's the time to buy the dip! I don't know if you follow Japan's Nikkei 225, but it's been fascinating. The Nikkei 225, an average representing Japan's most significant companies, peaked at around 42,500 just a few weeks ago.

Nikkei Futures 1-Year Chart

Nikkei futures (ToS Platforms Overview)

The Nikkei gave up all of its gains from the past year. The significant average declined by 28% during this relatively short period. What caused such massive declines in what is typically a relatively modest index? Similar factors like panic and fear have affected our major indexes and have even imploded some of our favorite stocks.

Bad News Is Not Good News Anymore

My oh my, how quickly the sentiment changes. Just a short month ago, everything seemed fine, as the economy was chugging along smoothly, helped by lower inflation and drifting peacefully toward future rate cuts. Now, it looks like a war zone. The sky is falling because of recent volatility, less-than-stellar earnings, worse-than-expected data, and a bad jobs report.

Is The Jobs Report That Bad?

Jobs data (Investing.com - Stock Market Quotes & Financial News)

In a short answer, it wasn't good. Why did this surprise people when the economy was slowing and the labor market trend was worsening for months? Private nonfarm payrolls were way below the estimate, illustrating a troubling trend. Moreover, the unemployment rate ticked up sharply to 4.3%. We see some signs of deterioration, and while it's not a reason to panic, we certainly want the labor market in better shape.

However, does the jobs number warrant such a reaction? Does this job number confirm that the economy is heading toward a hard landing and that a recession scenario is most likely? No, likely it does not. The jobs report reflects some changes in the labor market that we saw coming. This dynamic doesn't put the U.S. economy on an irreversible path to a recession. Furthermore, the worsening labor market now has the Fed likely to cut by 50 Bps in September, which should be a net positive development for stocks.

50 Bps Cut Now Likely In September

Rate probabilities (CMEGroup.com)

A rate cut for September is priced in, and the Fed may cut by 50 Bps to get growth moving. In fact, there is a considerable 96.5% probability that the Fed will go ahead and cut by 50 Bps to get the easing cycle moving in September. Furthermore, it isn't a significant problem that the Fed starts cutting in September instead of July. The economy is not falling apart, and corporate earnings remain solid. The Fed will cut soon, and tremendous liquidity is on the sidelines. Significant capital should flow to high-quality stocks again, and we may look back on this period as a remarkable buying opportunity.

The VIX Screams Buy

VIX (thinkorswim)

The S&P VIX Index (VIX) futures just shot up to nearly 40, its highest level since the eye of the storm in the 2022 bear market. The recent spike in volatility has been remarkable in its speed and scale. The VIX has managed one of its most significant historical spikes in just a few short weeks. Despite the prospects for more volatility in the near term, such fear spikes typically offer buying opportunities to materialize, and I am looking at several stocks now.

Several Stocks I Am Buying Now

Market psychology can be strange. Many people were really into Nvidia (NVDA) when it was around $130 — $140, and now, many want to get out with the stock below $100. People were yelling to buy with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) hand over fist at $200, and now scream sell with its stock around $120. When things get this manic in the market, it is likely the time to back up the truck, and several of my favorite stocks here are (peak to trough declines):

Nvidia: 31%

Dell (DELL): 50%

Super Micro (SMCI): 55%

Palantir (PLTR): 25%

Micron (MU): 46%

AMD: 45%

CrowdStrike (CRWD): 48%

Tesla (TSLA): 30%

Broadcom (AVGO): 32%

SNAP (SNAP): 51%

The Takeaway

Despite the major U.S. stock averages being down much less than Japan's Nikkei, many of the top high-quality stocks in the U.S. have gone through similar declines, even more in some cases. Many top AI stocks have given up 30-50% of their recent gains, likely creating solid buying opportunities for the next move higher into H2 and next year.

I keep hearing that stocks are decreasing because of “disappointing” earnings. My question is, what disappointing earnings? Even though some mega-cap tech stocks did not report stellar results with sky-high guidance, the earnings season is still solid. Despite some challenges, most companies reported stronger-than-expected top and bottom-line figures, offering solid guidance as we move forward.

Valuations Are Attractive: Buy The Dip

Major average valuations (WSJ.com)

The forward P/E ratio for the SPX is only 22 now and below 28 for the Nasdaq 100. These are relatively low valuations considering the potential for growth, higher earnings, and a more accessible monetary environment as we advance. AI and other growth areas should bolster future revenue growth and profitability potential, leading to better-than-anticipated growth and earnings power, translating into multiple expansions and considerably higher stock prices for many high-quality stocks. Despite the recent volatility increase, I remain bullish in the intermediate and long term and maintain my 6,000-6,200 year-end SPX target range.