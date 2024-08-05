Is This The Bear Market They Have Been Talking About?

Klaus Vedfelt

The pullback in the major market averages, led by the technology sector, moves into its fourth week. The major difference now is that the bearish narrative has shifted from fears of inflation and higher-for-longer interest rates to warnings that the economy is on the cusp of a recession because the Fed waited too long to lower rates. I wish they would make up their minds. We are at another critical juncture in this market cycle. If the concerns about recession are for naught, as I think the data shows, then the decline in the market indexes is a buying opportunity. If not, then we are in the early innings of a bear market, and there is a lot more pain to come.

Edward Jones

The tech sector continues to lead the market’s decline, and the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) has now completed a 10% correction. All the Magnificent 7 have reported earnings except for Nvidia, and investors now recognize that decelerating rates of earnings growth don’t warrant the extreme valuations that these stocks were awarded just a few weeks ago. News that Warren Buffett slashed his Apple stake in half during the second quarter is also sounding alarm bells, but who would not take profits given the size the position commanded in his portfolio along with the excessive valuations. We have been talking about that for months. The tech correction has coincided with economic data that is finally softening, as expected, but to a degree that is raising concerns about the health of the expansion. That hit a crescendo on Friday with the jobs report.

Bloomberg

It was just three months ago that we were being told the labor market was too strong, which would keep inflation elevated and short-term rates “higher for longer,” as the economy had created 310,000 jobs!

TradingEconomics

As a result, investors drove 2-year yields, which serve as a proxy for where they see the Fed Funds rate in the near term, back above 5%. Bears claimed the Fed would have to raise short-term rates. Now job gains are too weak, but the reality is that they are falling back in line with pre-pandemic levels. The current 3-month average of 170,000 is just below the average of 180,000 during the previous expansion from 2010-2019.

Edward Jones

The selling in stocks and flight to safety in government bonds spiked following the news of July’s jobs report because the increase in the unemployment rate to 4.3% triggered the “Sahm Rule,” which states that when the three-month moving average of the unemployment rate rises by 0.5% above the low in the rate over the past 12 months, we are in a recession. I will be discussing this in more detail this week, but I think it is another fast positive, as was the inverted yield curve and the Conference Board’s LEI, due to extremes in the economic data caused by the pandemic. In this case, the extreme was that the unemployment rate fell to a historic low. The 4.3% unemployment rate is not going to cause a recession.

What this trigger does do is tell the Fed what I have been saying for months, which is it needs to lower rates sooner rather than later to slow the lagged impact of restrictive monetary policy on the economy. I think rate cuts beginning in September can stave off a more threatening deceleration in the rate of growth, but there will be plenty of voices telling us that it is too late. Those voices will likely be coming from pundits who have been inaccurately calling for a recession and end to the bull market, looking for vindication.

With 75% of the constituents in the S&P 500 having reported earnings for the second quarter, the rate of change continues to be a positive one. While the percentage of companies exceeding estimates is above its 5- and 10-year averages at 78%, the percentage by which they are exceeding is a below average 4.5%. That is not surprising, given that we are in what I have determined to be a mid-cycle slowdown in economic activity. More importantly, the year-over-year growth rate in earnings rose from 9.8% to 11.5% over the past week. Revenue growth now stands at 5.3% today compared to the 4.7% expected at the end of the quarter.

FactSet

Is this the bear market that the pessimists have been warning us about for the past two years? Last week, the S&P 500 realized its worst two-day drop since March 2023, which was just the second of five pullbacks in the market we have had since the bull market began in October 2022. While the S&P 500 looks to open sharply lower from what has been a 5.6% pullback from its all-time high, the equally weighted version is down less than 3% from its all-time high achieved last week. Those are not alarming declines. The degree of volatility over such a short period of time tests the nerves of most investors, and they become susceptible to the arguments that things are much worse than they really are now, but I don’t think this pullback, or correction, depending on the index, is abnormal. It is a buying opportunity.

Fear should hit its peak this week, as we also have the infamous yen carry trade unwinding to accentuate the adjustment process. Investors globally have been borrowing in yen to buy US stocks, but when the Bank of Japan started to allow their interest rates to increase, strengthening the currency, it forced an unwinding of this leveraged trade.