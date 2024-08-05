TommL/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Last week, Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) released its second quarter earnings results. The office REIT has been embroiled in the commercial real estate sector slowdown. I’ve covered Office Properties’ debt offerings in the past, with my last article discussing its debt exchange in May. The company is currently facing a $500 million bond repayment due in February and the limited options have me staying away from its shares and even its baby bond (NASDAQ:OPINL) which is trading at under 45 cents on the dollar.

The Latest Earnings

Office Properties Income Trust’s second quarter results were slightly concerning. While year-to-date revenue was down by only 1% year over year, in the second quarter revenue was down by $10 million, or 7%, compared to the same period a year ago. The company’s net income was positively influenced by a $225 million gain on debt extinguishment and negatively impacted by a $131 million loss on real estate. When the loss on impairment and debt extinguishment is removed, rental income less expenses is $10 million higher year to date compared to a year ago. Unfortunately, interest expenses were far greater than those gains and would have produced a net loss had it not been for the extraordinary items.

SEC 10-Q

The Office Properties’ balance sheet consists of mainly real estate (on the assets side) and debt (on the liabilities side). The effects of the debt exchange are shown on the balance sheet, with unsecured debt dropping by $1.4 billion and secured debt increasing by $1.15 billion. The write-down of $255 million worth of debt via exchange helped boost shareholder equity to over $1.3 billion.

SEC 10-Q

Perhaps the most concerning portion of the second quarter’s earnings report came from the statement of cash flows. When investing in real estate companies, it’s important to see cash flow generation that supports capital improvements, dividends, and debt reduction. In the case of Office Properties Income Trust, free cash flow is virtually $0 year to date after being negative a year ago. While free cash flow has improved, it has come at the price of major cuts to capital expenditures, and the drop in cash flow from operations leaves me questioning whether the company will be able to support future capital expenditures without burning cash in the future.

SEC 10-Q

Bad to Worse: The Leasing Outlook

A deeper dive into Office Properties’ leasing activity and outlook exacerbates my concern for the company. Occupancy is down 7.1% among all properties and 5.4% among comparable properties versus the same period a year ago. When it comes to new lease signings and renewals, things are a bit more mixed. Thanks to renewals, the average rental rate change is a little better, but in the second quarter, it was still down 1.5% overall.

SEC 10-Q SEC 10-Q

Looking ahead, the company still has more than 9% of its rental income tied into leases set to expire in the next six months. If you include 2025 and 2026, the cumulative rent up for lease renewal rises to over 27% over the next two and a half years. While we can speculate as to how these renewal negotiations may go, the company has already given us a good idea. On the second quarter earnings call, management disclosed that a property in Washington, DC (20 Mass) would have 1.7 million square feet not renewing in 2024 and 1.3 million square feet not renewing in 2025. The vacancies would impair Office Properties’ total annual revenue by 14.5%.

SEC 10-Q Earnings Call Transcript

Equally as important is the disclosure that a building with $300 million tied into it would sell for less than $100 million. Investors should take note of this, as it implies the possibility that assets on the company’s balance sheet could be overvalued relative to their actual market value. If this is the case, shareholder equity may be more of a phantom as the company is unable to generate rental revenue from some of these assets or convert them to a comparable cash balance through a sale.

A Look at the Debt

Management has been proactive in trying to address the company’s debt. Earlier this year, Office Properties Income Trust engaged in a distressed debt exchange that retired $865 million of various unsecured notes in exchange for $567 million of 9% senior secured notes maturing in 2029. Unfortunately, this transaction has reduced debt, but also increased interest expenses, which has placed more pressure on an operation seeking to generate cash.

SEC 10-Q

The note exchange alleviated the debt maturity burden facing the company in 2026 and 2027, but left $500 million in unsecured notes due to mature in February of 2025. The company has hired a third-party advisor to help it sort out the various strategic options available to resolve this maturity. At this point, it appears as if a resolution will likely require multiple transactions.

SEC 10-Q Earnings Call Transcript

Is There a Path Forward?

Office Properties currently has $13 million of cash, which is immaterial compared to the upcoming $500 million maturing in February. The company has a revolving credit facility with $147 million of borrowing capacity remaining. Additionally, there are six properties under contract to be sold for gross proceeds of $93.5 million. At this point, the combination brings the company $250 million in liquidity, which is halfway to its goal.

SEC 10-Q SEC 10-Q

Before determining the opportunities ahead to raise the remaining funds, investors need to be pragmatic about this situation. It is highly doubtful that secured bondholders are going to consent to $500 million of cash leaving the company to end up in the hands of unsecured noteholders. The more practical way out of this is another exchange offer that incorporates new debt with some cash, but ultimately a partial write-off. There is room in the debt covenants for Office Properties to raise more secured debt if they need to, and management disclosed in the earnings call some capacity remaining in the original exchange offer, but this would be dependent on a note class that has already rejected a prior debt exchange offer.

Earnings Presentation

Conclusion

I’m not comfortable taking a position in any share or debt offerings of Office Properties Income Trust. The company is in a classic distress situation where it is difficult to get an appropriate value of the assets due to a combination of vacancies and upcoming lease expirations. A resolution to the 2025 maturity that keeps the company solvent would allow me to reconsider, but at this point, I’m expecting tough conversations to start with secured bondholders this fall.