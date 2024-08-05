Office Properties Income Trust: Latest Earnings Are Concerning

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
4.77K Followers

Summary

  • Office Properties Income Trust is facing a $500 million bond maturity in February.
  • Second quarter results show revenue down 7%, net income impacted by gains on debt extinguishment and losses on real estate.
  • Concerns about cash flow generation, leasing outlook, upcoming lease expirations, and debt repayment challenges raise doubts about the company's future.

Help needed

TommL/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Last week, Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) released its second quarter earnings results. The office REIT has been embroiled in the commercial real estate sector slowdown. I’ve covered Office Properties’ debt offerings in the

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
4.77K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OPI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on OPI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OPI
--
OPINL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News