Thesis Summary

Stocks are selling off sharply on Monday following Japanese stocks and investors are beginning to panic.

Yields are beginning to plummet, and the yield curve is uninverting after almost 700 days of inversion.

The yield curve has only been inverted this long once before, and that was back in 1929, which preceded the Great Depression and a market sell-off of over 50%.

There are numerous similarities between today's situation and what led to Black Monday in 1929

If history repeats, then an 80% drawdown is in the cards.

Does The Yield Curve Never Fail?

The Yield curve has been a very accurate recession predictor over the last century.

Yield curve inversions (FRED)

As we can see, when the yield curve uninverts, a recession soon follows, and recessions are almost always accompanied by bear markets in equities.

And the longer the yield curve uninverts, the more impactful the recession tends to be.

Days if inversion (Bloomberg)

As we can see, only three times before have we seen the yield curve invert for over 400 days. 2008, 1929, and 1974. In all three instances, stocks sold off over 50%.

SPX bear markets (TV)

More specifically, the yield curve has now been uninverted for over 763 days. This is the longest the Yield curve has been inverted since 1929 when the yield curve was inverted for 700 days, and that led to an 80% decline in stocks.

What sparked Black Monday?

While it's impossible to say with 100% confidence what sparked the crash of 1929, there are at least three key reasons we can point to that facilitated this decline.

Rampant Speculation

It is a well-known fact that speculation was rampant back in those days.

Margin debt GDP (Steve keen Substack)

Even commercial banks were making loans available to invest in the stock market, and this contributed to very high valuations during the Roaring 20s.

Technological Optimism

Many stocks also rallied on the back of optimism around new technologies like the radio, manufacturing, and overall electrification of the economy. This was no doubt a revolutionary change that improved the olives of many, but as often happens, investors got ahead of themselves.

SPX chart (FRFSB)

This is a theme we have seen repeated since then. The 1990s brought about the Internet-fueled rally, which led to the dot-com bubble.

Rate Hikes

Arguably, the Federal Reserve's rate hike also greatly contributed to sparking the 1929 sell-off.

Great Depression Fed Funds (Impact Wealth)

The Fed raised rates from 5% to 6% just before the big crash. This may have indeed contributed to tightening lending standards and perhaps even forcing margin calls.

What is happening today?

Is this at all similar to what is happening today? There are certainly some similarities.

0DTE options

While margin trading is not at the levels seen back in 1929, options volume has exploded in the last year, especially when we look at 0DTE options.

0dte options volume (X)

0DTE options now represent around 50% of the trading volume in the SPX on any given day. While this isn't necessarily bullish/bearish, it can definitely lead to a lot of volatility and could contribute to sparking a fast and furious sell-off.

AI speculation

Obviously, AI has helped fuel this market higher, and could now help the sell-off continue. The enthusiasm for AI has begun to die down, and that is clear if we look at how the market has reacted to some of the latest earnings.

Alphabet/Google (GOOGL), for example, sold off after concerns were raised over the high costs of investing in AI. Indeed, Goldman Sachs (GS) recently raised concerns over the cost/benefit analysis of AI.

And this is at a time when the AI darling, Nvidia (NVDA) is being investigated by the DoJ and delaying its latest AI chips.

Rate Hikes

While the Federal Reserve is certainly not going to be raising rates, the Bank of Japan has, and that is arguably the main reason behind this sell-off.

BoJ Interest rate (Trading Economics)

The BoJ has been on ZIRP for the better part of the last 30 years. Now, the BoJ has raised its policy rate to 0.25%, while also having its monthly bond-buying program.

The result? A massive rally in the Yen and a sell-off in Japanese and global markets.

USDJPY and NDX (TV)

This is leading to an unwind of the yen carry trade, which involves borrowing yen short and investing in foreign assets, namely US stocks.

Arguably, this trade has helped support markets in the past, as we can see by the strong correlation between the Nasdaq and the Yen.

As the yen appreciates, US stock markets will likely fall.

Final thoughts

While history doesn't repeat, it does rhyme. The Yield curve is uninverting, and though the US economy looks strong now, history says a recession will happen soon. Furthermore, we have a similar recipe today as we did back in 1929 ahead of that 80% market sell-off.

Inflated valuations due to tech optimism, rampant stock speculation and also a tightening in monetary conditions, although this time it is coming from abroad.

This sell-off could likely continue, but investors should be searching for opportunities to add to quality stocks.

History also shows that it is best to be a net buyer. Recessions and bear markets happen just as surely as new highs in the market also do.