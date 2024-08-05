SPY: 4 Reasons To Exercise Prudence

peterschreiber.media

Gallup, a global analytics and advice firm world renowned for its public opinion polls, conducted a survey to determine whether the public’s trust in our various institutions is improving. It would appear that confidence in 9 major US institutions is continuing its downward slide.

Faith in US institutions (Gallup)

Some institutions fared worse than others., Congress, for instance, was at a mere 8%. That is to say, according to Gallup, if a member of Congress were to advise everyone that municipal water was perfectly safe to drink, 92% of the listening populace would gallop down to their local hardware store to buy the latest and most advanced water filtration system that money could buy.

Does anyone remember reading a book titled "The Wisdom of Crowds" published in 2004? This less-than-weighty tome explores the idea that collective intelligence often surpasses that of even the most knowledgeable individuals; congressmen and women, for example. The book delves into various illustrations, such as stock markets, betting pools, and traffic patterns, to demonstrate how groups can make surprisingly accurate predictions and decisions. So, who knows, maybe those 92% of the citizenry would be right to purchase water purification equipment.

Anyway, what has caused this decline in faith in our public servants? Could it be that there have been examples of misleading assertions from said public servants in the past? Well, yes, there have been a few as I recall. For instance, The Affordable Care Act, signed into law on March 23, 2010, led to “the national average premium increasing by 129 percent;” not quite what was expected given the title of the act. One might almost say medical care became less affordable and the act ought to have been titled; “The Increasingly Unaffordable Care Act.”

At the beginning of July, Jerome Powell gave a wholly positive testimony on Capitol Hill regarding the economy, one might go so far as to say that his appraisal of the economy was glowing. To quote; “The economy is growing at a healthy, sustainable, solid, strong pace.” I wonder how many investors treated these comments with a large dollop of skepticism? Personally speaking, I was not 100% convinced for reasons I have alluded to in previous articles.

Beginning in April, I have penned several articles covering the downward trajectory of the semiconductor industry. And since publication of my write-ups on Intel, Qualcomm and Applied Materials, the stocks are down 43%, 18% and 18% respectively at the time of writing.

The most recent article covered the S&P Regional Banking ETF, (KRE). In a nutshell, having examined the balance sheets of several banks, I concluded that the sector was likely to become less profitable due to non-performing loans in the commercial real estate sector (“CRE”). In my view, the demand for space is unlikely to materialize anytime soon. So, when the employment numbers released last week confirmed that the CRE sector would continue to be under pressure, KRE went into a tailspin.

I suppose some short sellers made some money at least, especially those who bought $50 October puts as the price of KRE rose towards $60.

In this analysis, I present four factors that portend a serious decline and slow recovery for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY). The original title for this piece was “7 Reasons to Cash In Your Winnings,” but I had to change it due to the fact that 4 took up in excess of 2,000 words, which is quite long enough.

Banking

There have been countless articles written on the subject of losses on loans and maxed out credit cards. To determine the accuracy and extent of these issues, there is a very interesting ratio given on the quarterly report of banks known as the “net charge-off ratio.” This ratio is a crucial indicator of asset quality, as it represents loans that a bank has written off as uncollectible. Essentially, the net charge-off ratio measures the percentage of a bank's total loan portfolio that is considered to be bad debt and unlikely to be repaid.

A higher net charge-off ratio indicates, as you might expect, a greater proportion of bad loans and suggests potential problems with the bank's lending practices or lackluster economic conditions. Such economic conditions could include customers having difficulty paying off credit cards due to inflationary pressures or a poor economic outlook leading to a reduced demand for office space.

Needless to say, a downward slope in the numbers over time is an encouraging trend for investors. Unfortunately, there has been a dramatic uptick in this ratio for many banks, and I do mean dramatic.

Let’s firstly look at the numbers for First Horizon (FHN). On page 2 of the report, you will see that the percentage Net Charge Off was 0.22% for the 2nd quarter 2024 and 0.16% in the equivalent period of 2023. This represents an increase of, I think you will agree, a quite dramatic 37%. Of course, the company has set aside an increased amount of funds to cover these rising losses.

But it’s not just the regional banks that are displaying signs of rising bad loans and other debt, Bank of America (BAC) for instance. If you take a look at page 31 of Bank of America’s 2nd quarter report, and you can see that there has been an even more dramatic jump in the Net Charge Off Ratio, YoY. For the recent quarter the total is 0.59% whilst for the same period in 2023 it is 0.33%; a 79% rise, gosh!

Could the issue of bad loans at Bank of America be one of the reasons the Sage of Omaha has been dumping the stock faster than a tourist leaves a Vegas timeshare presentation once they have received their gift of a quarter bottle of fizzy plonk?

Economics 101 teaches us that when the banks get into the types of difficulties suggested above, then there are severe effects on the economy.

Impact On The Economy

In response to escalating risks, banks often tighten their lending practices, making it more difficult for both businesses and individuals to obtain credit. As credit becomes less accessible, businesses may struggle to secure the necessary funds for investment and expansion, leading to a potential decline in economic activity. Additionally, consumers, facing tighter credit conditions, may cut back on their spending, which can further exacerbate the economic slowdown and potentially trigger a recession.

The impact of non-performing loans (“NPL”) extends beyond credit tightening. NPLs can also lead to a decline in asset values, particularly in the real estate sector. As banks are forced to sell foreclosed properties at lower prices to recover losses.

Although, some banks have reported selling underwater treasuries and buying other notes with a higher yield, which they claim will improve net interest going forward. Apparently, “One analyst on PNC’s (PNC Financial Services Group) second quarter earnings conference call said the uptick over the next year looked like Nike’s "swoosh" logo.” So, let me see if I understand this, crystallizing billions in losses to get a higher net interest is a positive; sounds a bit Orwellian to me.

The reduced economic activity resulting from decreased lending and declining asset values can lead to increased unemployment. As businesses struggle to stay afloat, they may be forced to lay off workers, further worsening the economic situation and creating a cycle of hardship for individuals and their families.

Overall, a significant amount of NPLs can create a vicious cycle of decreased lending, reduced economic activity, and further loan defaults. This downward spiral can result in a prolonged period of economic instability, marked by high unemployment, declining asset values, and widespread financial hardship.

So, to put the brakes on this downward spiral, an uptick in employment is essential to boost demand for CRE and give struggling individuals money to pay their bills. As far as I can tell, the chances of this happening are exceptionally slim.

Employment

To begin with, let’s take a look at the employment numbers for June and July to get an indication of where things stand today.

In the data for June, we learned that of the 206,000 new jobs, 70,000 were with the government, which is around a third of the total. By now, we are all familiar with the new and mighty debt figure of over $35 trillion, some of which is used to pay salaries for the legions of government workers. I guess the government can continue hiring, but there will certainly be downward pressure on fresh hires as the debt moves inexorably higher.

We also learned that; “In a good sign for the Federal Reserve and its battle against inflation, unemployment increased from 4% to 4.1%, and wage growth slowed to a rate not seen since 2021.” Try telling that to the banks that are wearing non-performing loans like a lead life jacket.

What a surprise, the employment numbers for April and May were slashed by around 60,000 for each month. In the case of April (165,000 to 108,000), that represented a drop of circa 34%, phew!

The newly released bulletin for July did not paint a rosy picture, as you may well believe, given the drop in the SPY and KRE following its release.

From the report, it was noted that unemployment ticked up and that the jobs' growth was far below expected. And indeed, this low figure could well have been anticipated given the trend we have seen over the last 18 months. I suspect that the chart below has sent a chill through the boardrooms of many banking institutions around the country, given the probable negative impact on CRE and non-performing personal loans.

Monthly jobs creation (CNBC)

Ominous Signals For Employment

Over the last few years, I’ve read quite a lot of hooey on the subject of reshoring. There are many reasons why this concept will fail to materialize to any meaningful extent, some of which are clearly illustrated by the recent actions of John Deere & Company (DE).

In May, the company released their 2nd quarter results, following which the stock tanked for reasons I outlined in my article on the company published in April. In short, the company is quite limited to marketing their products into Western countries. So, what can they do to improve profits? Answer; move production to a location with lower costs. In June, the company announced plans to move production from the US to Mexico, which will obviously lead to fewer jobs for their workers and suppliers.

John Deere is not the only company that is facing a dwindling market for their products. Indeed, many US businesses are facing a contracting market, as I have pointed out previously in a piece titled, “The Shrinking Market For U.S. Companies.”

As I have mentioned, the semiconductor industry is facing pressures that will potentially lead to job losses for reasons described in an industry report produced by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The report describes how limiting the export of semiconductor equipment to China has backfired and has harmed the US semiconductor industry. But, I’m afraid that the semiconductor sector is not the only one that is having problems because the Chinese have also introduced their own restrictions that will impact a wide range of US businesses.

China has instigated export controls on gallium, germanium and graphite, which are critical for a whole host of different products. Good luck trying to make batteries without a reliable source of graphite. Furthermore, these minerals are not easy to source outside of China, given the country’s vast resources of these elements.

The impact of these restrictions has been an inevitable rise in the prices of these commodities, leading to an increase in the cost of production. Let’s take a look at graphite as an example of the effect these restrictions are having.

To begin with, according to reports; “This has resulted in some recent price increases in the graphite market and a large amount of uncertainty around graphite products supply outside of China.” These rises in costs have naturally led to surging costs for finished products, as the chart of the Producer Price Index for carbon and graphite product manufacturing for the US below amply illustrates.

Producer Price Index for carbon and graphite product manufacturing for the US (FRED)

The jump in the cost of purchasing gallium and germanium have been far more pronounced, as the chart for germanium exemplifies. One might even describe it as, if I may pinch the words of a PNC analyst, a Nike swoosh.

Price chart for germanium (Trading Economics)

Summary

There are several economic concerns that could negatively impact the SPY in the months and years ahead. The banking sector is at particular risk, with rising net charge-off ratios indicating an increase in bad loans across both regional and major banks. This trend could lead to tighter lending, reduced economic activity, and potentially trigger a recession.

Employment data shows a slowdown in job growth, and certainly the sustainability of government-sector hiring given the growing national debt is a huge question. This means that there is unlikely to be any relief for the banking sector in the near future.

There is a continuing drift of jobs to lower-cost countries and pressures on numerous industries due to the ongoing export restrictions.

Overall, given the ongoing issues described, I am suggesting investors exercise prudence if considering an investment in SPY.