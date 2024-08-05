The Mega Cap And AI Bubble And The Generational Rotation

Summary

  • Nvidia and the NASDAQ 100 index have declined following a warning of a potential market peak reminiscent of historical generational peaks.
  • Rising unemployment and recession risks signal caution in the stock market, with the potential for a 30% decline.
  • Asset allocation recommendations shift towards out-of-favor markets like commodities, precious metals, and emerging markets for potential future returns.

Bear Market

DNY59

Our July 9th letter cautioned that the parabolic rise in Nvidia (NVDA) shares is reminiscent of the “irrational exuberance” that historically accompanies generational peaks like 1929, 1966, and 2000. Since then, Nvidia and the NASDAQ 100 index (NDX, QQQ) have declined 16.9% and 9.3% respectively.

