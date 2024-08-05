J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) hasn’t been a super popular name for investors since its 38% sell-off in early May after the online travel agency company did two things. The first is to announce the possible sale was off the table, stating “no transaction with a third party that is in the best interests of the company at this time,” and the second is to report a quarterly loss. Last quarter, 1Q24, the company reported revenue up 6% year-over-year to $395 million (in line with market expectations) and a quarterly loss of $0.43 per share versus analyst expectations of a $0.2 profit. In light of its first quarter of FY24 earnings call, the subsequent sell-off isn’t entirely surprising. I write on the stock now because Wall Street has digested the removal of a sale in the near term, and the company’s core business remains intact and stands to benefit from summer seasonality.

The graph I share below highlights the sell-off after the Q1 earnings call. Since the sell-off, Trip has been trading sideways, in my opinion, indicating that the worst of the sell-off has been priced in, and expectations for the company have now readjusted.

Like I mentioned above, the lack of sales wasn’t the only negative that got priced into the stock. There’s also a lack of momentum in Q1 earnings and FY24 expectations; Mike Noonan, Trip CFO, noted on the call after giving a bunch of disclaimers about Q2 growth expectations that, “Given expected Q2 trends, we’re taking a more cautious view for the full year. We now expect consolidated revenue to grow in the low to mid-single digits and adjusted EBITDA of flat to low-single digit growth.” This tells me that the weakness has also been factored into the outlook, not only the stock price. To further confirm my belief that the stock is hovering in the bottom this quarter, I took a look at Trip’s seasonality metric over the past 13 years (although the company’s been public since 2003). What I found was that Trip has the most seasonality in August and September at 33% for each month, accounting for the lowest likelihood for positive periods compared to high periods at 62%. I would advise investors start a position in Trip ahead of its quarterly report to benefit from the mid-FY24 seasonal tailwinds.

YCharts

Core Business still intact & sale is not completely off the table

Trip wears many hats that all fall under the banner of a global one-stop travel platform; the company describes itself in its recent press release, stating, “We leverage our brands, technology, and capabilities to connect our global audience with partners through rich content, travel guidance, and two-sided marketplaces for experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and other travel categories.” The company operates three main segments (shown in a snapshot of their Q1 presentation below): Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork, with Brand Tripadvisor accounting for most of the money made, bringing in $240 million (a 2% year-over-year decline in) compared to Viator at $141 million (an impressive 23% year-over-year growth) and TheFork at $41 million (a 17% year-over-year increase). My positive outlook on Trip is based on two possibilities playing out, potentially simultaneously.

The first is my belief that the company will benefit from the summer travel season across its three business segments, according to historical data, confirming this is materially better revenue in the 2Q and 3Q of the fiscal year. I believe this shouldn't be different in 2024, and Trip should see better revenue growth in its three businesses with a specific focus on Brand Tripadvisor and Viator. According to the annual Summer Travel Index that Trip released in mid-May of this year, “95 percent of respondents are planning to travel as much (51%) or more (44%) than last summer, despite some concern about economic headwinds.” The Americans surveyed showed particularly resilient to the tough economic situation, noting that “Nearly all (92%) US respondents plan to spend at least the same amount on travel as last summer, while more than half expect to spend even more than in 2023.” I think Trip will feel the summer heat in a good way and see Brand Trip revenue showing sequential growth in responses. I think Summer will benefit Trip specifically as opposed to the wide array of travel/tourism sites because the company comes in second after Booking.com in terms of data on “Most visited travel and tourism websites worldwide.”

TripAdvisor 1Q24

The second, and I think this is the one investors care about more, is the possibility of sale resurfacing. To understand why I think this is a possibility, it’s important to explain what happened the first time around. So, in mid-February, Trip published a report announcing that it’s forming a special committee of independent members of its board of directors to evaluate any proposals brought forward for a potential transaction or takeover, with a clear disclaimer that “the Special Committee has not made any decisions with respect to a potential transaction.” The stock surged 15% in reaction, pre-maturely pricing in the positives of a potential takeover.

The subsequent sell-off happened in the following section of Trip’s Q1 press release, stating:

“In February 2024, Tripadvisor disclosed that its Board of Directors had formed a Special Committee to evaluate proposals resulting from Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings’ stated intention to engage in discussions with respect to a potential transaction or other alternatives. The Special Committee has determined that, at this time, there is no transaction with a third party that is in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders. The Special Committee will continue to evaluate proposed alternatives as appropriate. There can be no assurance that any transaction will result, and the Company does not expect to provide further updates unless it has something definitive to share.”

The disappointment associated with this statement has been digested by the market, or in other words, the market has come to terms with the fact that a sale won’t happen, for now. I do not think this means a sale won't ever happen. A takeover is still possible; the company formed a special committee for this purpose and hasn’t dissolved it. Furthermore, management was careful to say that there won’t be a transaction “at this time” that is in “the best interests of the Company and its stockholders.” I think both these things are flexible and could change in 2025.

What about the Valuation?

The stock is also cheap, based on a relative methodology of valuing stocks. Trip's current EV/Sales ratio is 1.1, much lower than the peer group average of travel and transport stocks, which sits at 2.9. Booking (BKNG), which competes closely with Trip, trades at an EV/Sales ratio of 5.09. I think Trip is undervalued as the market has low expectations for its growth trajectory, particularly after the disappointment of last quarter.

Trip is a value pick at current levels, in my opinion. I see green shoots into 2025 for its Brand Tripadvisor and Viator segments. Most Wall Street analysts, around 60%, are now hold-rated on the stock while around 25% are buy-rated; this confirms my belief that there is limited downside risk after the stock deflated earlier this year. Trip stock is currently trading at ~$16.85 per share, and I agree with the sell-side price target from Refinitiv data that sits at $21-$22.7 per share.

What’s Next?

I’m positive on Tripadvisor going into next quarter. I understand that the company quarter could bring some risk due to a tough year-over-year comparison to 2Q23, in which consolidated revenue grew ~25% sequentially to $494 million. But, I think the summer seasonal demand for travel will compensate for this and support the year-over-year growth. I also think investors shouldn't skip over Trip's financial health when considering the stock. The company reported a free cash flow of $123M in Q1, lower year-over-year but considerably higher than 4Q23, which was ($35M). Investors should focus on Viator as the company's fastest-growing segment, growing its gross booking value at a CAGR of 26% between 2019 and 2023. In my opinion, Viator could easily account for a bigger chunk of sales and see improved profitability by 4Q24.