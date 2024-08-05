S&P 500 Investors Spooked By Prospect Of Arriving Recession

Summary

  • July 2024 is the most likely month the recession for which the recession forecasting method we've been following indicates would represent Month 0 of a new recession, marking the peak of economic expansion for the economy.
  • Combined with jobs data that confirms the nation's rising unemployment rate has triggered the so-called "Sahm Rule" signaling a near real-time indicator of the arrival of negative economic conditions.
  • At this time, the dividend futures-based model's alternative futures chart indicates the trajectory of the S&P 500 remains consistent with investors focusing their forward-looking attention on the distant future quarter of 2025-Q2.

As if investors didn't have enough to consider with earnings season in full swing, bad economic data released late in the trading week raised new concerns of whether the U.S. economy is falling into recession.

July 2024

