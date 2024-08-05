S&P 500 Investors Spooked By Prospect Of Arriving Recession

Dilok Klaisataporn

As if investors didn't have enough to consider with earnings season in full swing, bad economic data released late in the trading week raised new concerns of whether the U.S. economy is falling into recession.

July 2024 is, after all, the most likely month the recession for which the recession forecasting method we've been following indicates would represent Month 0 of a new recession, marking the peak of economic expansion for the economy. But we won't know that for some time to come, after the National Bureau of Economic Research might get around to making that determination.

Combined with jobs data that confirms the nation's rising unemployment rate has triggered the so-called "Sahm Rule" signaling a near real-time indicator of the arrival of negative economic conditions, bears have taken charge of Wall Street as investors focus on the gathering recessionary storm clouds.

Unsurprisingly, that new information sent stock prices lower. The S&P 500 (SPX) dropped a little over 2% from its previous week's close, ending Friday, 2 August 2024 trading at 5,346.56. As recently as Wednesday, 31 July 2024 had been over 1.1% higher than its previous week's closing value as the Fed signaled it was set to begin cutting short-term interest rates in September, so the bearish reversal is larger than it appears in the week-to-week change.

At this time, the dividend futures-based model's alternative futures chart indicates the trajectory of the S&P 500 remains consistent with investors focusing their forward-looking attention on the distant future quarter of 2025-Q2, though it is near the low end of range we would expect for that scenario.

Speaking of expectations for interest rate cuts, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool forecast has changed. While the tool still anticipates the Fed will hold the Federal Funds Rate steady in a target range of 5.25-5.50% until 18 September (2024-Q3), when the Fed is expected implement a quarter-point reduction in this interest rate, it now projects future cuts will be much more frequent, with quarter-point rate cuts taking place at six-week intervals.

Here are the week's market-moving headlines. Note the change in tone that takes place with the arrival of new information after Wednesday, 31 July 2024.

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool's forecast for real GDP growth during the now current quarter of 2024-Q3's is +2.5%, down from last week's initial estimate of +2.8% growth.

