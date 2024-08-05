ZargonDesign

It has not even been a month since my article where I expressed my views on the interest rate issue, but I think an update is necessary after recent developments. Since my strong sell article, the S&P 500 (SP500) has fallen about 9% in twenty days, and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) about 16%. I was expecting a considerably more subdued second half than the first, but I did not imagine such a crash in so little time. My worst expectation was a recession by the end of the year/early 2025, but this summer session is highlighting other, even more negative scenarios.

Unemployment rate may be out of control

In my opinion, a cut of at least 25 bps was needed as early as July, but that did not happen. The market did not immediately react so negatively, but the rapid rise in the unemployment rate is causing a lot of concern to investors.

Investing.com

For the umpteenth time, the estimates were too optimistic, and the unemployment rate jumped to 4.30%. This in itself is not worrisome, as it signals that the economy is still strong, but the underlying trend is what is causing panic. A rather rapid rise since May is evident, and analysts have often underestimated its magnitude. In the last report, the error was as much as 0.20%, larger than in previous months.

The reason I suggested a rate cut as early as August in my previous article was because of this, to try to give the labor market more breathing room. In any case, following this approach might not have registered the desired results, since economic deterioration is perhaps inevitable. Monetary policy does not have an immediate effect on the economy; it typically has a lag of 12 to 18 months, which means that even a 50 bps cut in September will not be much of a game changer. In hindsight, it would have been better for the Fed to start cutting rates in June, just as the ECB did.

And now, how will this play out? Is a recession unavoidable?

This is not a question I can answer with certainty; surely things are not looking good, and the early signs were evident a few months ago.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

The Sahm Rule Indicator has exceeded the 0.50 threshold, and in the past has almost always predicted a recession in subsequent quarters. In particular, it has been able to predict an uncontrolled rise in the unemployment rate. The latter, when it begins to rise, is virtually impossible to stop instantaneously. As mentioned earlier, the effects of monetary policy are never immediate, and even if the Fed reduced rates in September by 100 bps, it would not prevent it from rising.

In addition to the Sahm Rule Indicator, there is also no positive news from the yield curve.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

The rise in unemployment has led the market to believe that the Fed will cut rates by 50 bps in September, and this has brought a major reduction in rates in the short end of the curve. In other words, the market is discounting some kind of panic selling, which just a few weeks ago was highly improbable.

The result is that the spread between the yield on 10-year and 2-year Treasury Bonds is about to turn positive again (-0.08%), a signal that has predicted almost every recession in the past.

Overall, the rapidly rising unemployment rate is creating widespread panic, and two of the best-known indicators for predicting a recession are signaling a strong threat to the U.S. economy in the coming months. Of course, what has happened in the past may not necessarily happen again in the future, but I honestly don't know what the reasons might be for why this time should be different.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

The large fiscal stimulus has helped people overcome the difficulties of the pandemic, and many of them have managed to save large sums of money. However, stockpiles seem to have run out. Further fiscal stimulus is unlikely, as it could bring inflation back up; at the same time, such a low savings rate highlights the fragility of this economy.

Regardless of whether there is a recession at the end of the year, it is clear that something has changed for the worse from past years. Probably, the money saved during the pandemic postponed a difficult situation that should have manifested earlier.

Panic signals

The indicators do not give us positive signals about the coming months, but we could have expected this. What surprises me most is the speed with which sentiment is changing, among other things, at a time of year when many financial players are on vacation. Historically, the worst month of the year is September, so we are a bit early.

© 2024 CME Group Inc.

Just 7 days ago, the chance of a 50bps cut in September was 11.40%, today it is 98.50%; last month there was even a 22.30% chance of rates remaining unchanged.

So the estimates were entirely wrong, which makes it clear how difficult it is to make economic forecasts. There are too many variables to consider, and it only takes one week to thoroughly change market sentiment. Five days ago, there was the FOMC press conference and Powell's statement already seems outdated:

Labor market, admittedly, the unemployment rate had moved up seven tenths, and we're seeing normalization there, but wage increases are still at a high level, unemployment is still at a low level, layoffs are very low, initial claims have moved up, but they're pretty stable and they're historically not high at all. So, the total scope of the data suggest a normalizing labor market and again, we are carefully watching to see that that continues to be the case.

There is some optimism in these statements, and the rise in unemployment is attributed to a normalization of market conditions. Today, the stock market is not discounting this scenario, and my impression is that confidence has waned. Just as the Fed failed to prevent inflation from touching almost double digits, investors do not trust that it will be able to limit the rise in unemployment.

Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting held on June 11–12, 2024

The mid-June 2024 summaries of economic projections predicted an unemployment rate of 4% in 2024, 4.20% in 2025, and 4.0% in 2026. Only two months have passed, and we are already at 4.30%, with rates still high and the next meeting to be held in 44 days. I don't see how this figure can improve in September.

Be that as it may, the negative surprises do not end there. In addition to the escalating war in the Middle East, Japan's Nikkei Index plummeted 13% today, the worst day since 1987; U.S. futures are down 5-6%, frankly I cannot remember such a bad day in the last years. Not even Bitcoin is safe, slumping 18%; gold is also falling by approximately 3%.

Probably the only asset class up will be bonds, which marks a change in investor risk appetite: risk-on assets will come to a sharp halt, while risk-off assets will prevail.

I, personally, expect that the valuation of companies like Nvidia and Tesla will be revised sharply downward as the market realizes how unfeasible their growth expectations are. The AI bubble is already deflating, and this is a big problem given the concentration of the big 7 within the S&P500.

Conclusion

No one expected such an eventful August, yet it is happening. The S&P VIX Index (VIX) has shot up and futures are in deep red.

Market expectations have changed dramatically over the course of a week, and now almost everyone expects a 50 bps cut in September. We don't know if it will actually happen, but confidence in the Fed is waning.

A few months ago we were talking about a strong and resilient labor market, with unemployment rate estimates of 4.0% by the end of 2024; it's only been a short time, but we're already well above that figure. In monetary policy, words are key and are what leads the market to discount one scenario over another. The fact that the Fed wants to cut rates by 50 bps in September is rather discouraging because it implies a kind of loss of control of the situation. It is much better to cut rates two months in a row by 25 bps than to employ a single 50 bps cut: the signal you give to the market is entirely different, which is why I was hoping for the cut as early as last month.

It seems that panic-cutting is near, and this has always been the prelude to a recession. I hope this time is different, but why should it be? Real estate prices are sky-high, as are the valuation of many companies, especially those involved in artificial intelligence; households can no longer save as they used to; the unemployment rate is rising dangerously; and the financial markets are very nervous and volatile.

For all these reasons, I still maintain my strong sell rating, but I certainly do not foresee a 2008-style crash; I simply believe that a drop of a further 10-15% is not so improbable after all the excessive hype on AI. Every recession is different in its magnitude and length, so it is almost useless today to try to predict exactly how much the S&P 500 will collapse: the situation is constantly evolving. Markets are unpredictable, and there may even be a new all-time high by the end of the year. Personally, I have not sold any companies; on the contrary, I am ready to invest more.