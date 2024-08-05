RTX: Flying High Amid Market Carnage

JHVEPhoto

RTX: Another New High Debunked The Pessimism

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) investors had much to cheer last week as its stock surged to another high after delivering a set of robust results. RTX's strength has been remarkable, given the underlying weakness observed in the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) over the past three weeks. As a result, the pessimism that led to RTX's battering in late 2023 has finally been cast aside.

In my bullish RTX article in May 2024, I maintained my Buy rating in the stock. I indicated that the stock's rally seems far from done, and its "price action indicates a potentially decisive breakout." My conviction played out, as RTX's recent breakout is assessed to be robust, underscoring the market's confidence.

In RTX's Q2 earnings release, its results surpassed Wall Street's estimates, and the company also raised guidance. While there were complex legal challenges and issues relating to its fixed-price development contracts, they aren't expected to be structural. Despite that, the company's free cash flow outlook suggests a downward revision, projecting $4.7B for FY2024. RTX's surge to a new high corroborates the market's confidence that the cash flow impact isn't expected to persist. Consequently, it allows investors to turn their attention back to the underlying growth vectors in commercial aerospace and a more "belligerent" threat environment for its defense business.

Concerns over Pratt & Whitney's GTF issues are also not anticipated to persist moving forward. Management provided helpful commentary, highlighting the detailed scope of inspections conducted since the issue first surfaced last year. Accordingly, it inspected more than 6K powdered metal parts across its GTF fleet.

RTX telegraphed that the "associated fallout rate remains below the 1%." As a result, it helps investors scope the extent of the challenges more clearly, as the "findings are consistent with the assumptions" within its fleet management plan. Furthermore, RTX updated investors that it has "reached support agreements with 20 of our customers, covering roughly 65% of the impacted fleet." Therefore, I assess that the GTF issues have been de-risked sufficiently, providing more clarity into its forward outlook and refocusing the market's attention on its growth prospects.

Don't Understate RTX's Solid Portfolio

RTX portfolio (RTX filings)

The company boasts a well-diversified portfolio, providing solid exposure across the commercial and defense segments. Its Collins Aerospace business is its core operating profit driver, accounting for 60% of its Q2 total operating profit. Pratt & Whitney has also mounted a stellar recovery, with adjusted revenue up 19%, spurring a 23% increase in adjusted operating profit.

Supply chain dynamics remain a challenge. However, RTX's MRO business seems to thrive, given the over $100B worth of installed base that's "off-warranty." As a result, I assess it should continue supporting its aftermarket business, underpinning its margin expansion conviction.

RTX Backlog (FinChat)

Despite that, supply chain challenges have hampered more robust deliveries as RTX deals with a growing backlog that reached $206B. Its book-to-bill ratio of 1.25 provides clarity into the underlying strength of new orders. Despite that, constructive demand dynamics should bolster the market's confidence in its commercial OE business.

An increasingly dangerous world has also bolstered RTX's defense segment. While not expected to be the most significant growth driver for the company, it helps provide revenue stability, given its participation in the advanced weapons package. In addition, P&W's involvement in the F-35 and F-117 programs has also driven a 16% increase in military engine sales. As a result, I assess that optimism in RTX's portfolio is justified, as it benefits from sturdy performances across its three critical business segments.

RTX's Cash Flow Expected To Remain Resilient

RTX estimates (TIKR)

Given its upgraded guidance, Wall Street's estimates on RTX have been boosted. Revenue growth is also expected to remain consistent through 2026, lending credence to its earnings visibility.

Notably, the impact on RTX's free cash flow outlook in 2024 isn't expected to repeat from 2025. The visibility provided into its GTF fleet management should also lower execution risks, although supply chain challenges are expected to persist in the near term.

Despite that, I assess that potentially more intense macroeconomic headwinds are not likely to buffet RTX's business segments, given its solid order backlog. Coupled with remarkable underlying demand signals from commercial customers, this should continue to undergird bullish sentiments on the stock.

Is RTX Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

RTX price chart (weekly, medium-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

RTX's forward-adjusted PEG ratio of 2 is almost 20% above its sector median, making it harder to argue that it's still undervalued. After a remarkable recovery from RTX's October 2023 lows, investors who ignored the pessimism and bought more shares have been rewarded.

The stock is near-term overbought after the surge. Therefore, we could observe some volatility as investors consider taking some risks off the table. However, I assess that optimism on RTX isn't misplaced. Despite that, its forward EBITDA multiple of 14.6x is markedly above its 10Y average of 11.5x. Therefore, the company must execute well to justify the market's optimism. Notwithstanding my caution, RTX has demonstrated its execution prowess in navigating the uncertainties attributed to P&W's powdered metal issues.

Therefore, I assess potential near-term volatility in RTX as an opportunity for long-term investors to increase exposure.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

