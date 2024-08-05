syolacan/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) has significantly outperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) so far in 2024, delivering an almost 30% total return against the 5% gain in the benchmark ETF:

IRT vs VNQ in 2024 (Seeking Alpha)

I also covered the shares in May 2024, arguing they were undervalued due to strong operational performance and cheap enterprise-level valuation. While Q2 2024 results were excellent, I think it is best to take some profits in Independence Realty Trust since:

The company's valuation has increased along with other safe assets, while there are ample opportunities in more cyclical REITs.

The proportion of debt in the capital structure has gone down after the rally, reducing the benefit from lower interest rates to shareholders.

Of course, if you are looking for a high-single-digit return conservative investment, I think Independence Realty Trust can still deliver.

Company Overview

You can access all company results here. Independence Realty Trust is a multifamily REIT that operates 32,685 units across 110 properties, primarily in the Sun Belt region. From a market perspective, Atlanta (15.1% of net operating income, or NOI) and Dallas (13.7%) are the two largest markets for the company:

Portfolio overview (Independence Realty Trust Form 10-Q for Q2 2024)

Operational Overview

For the same-store portfolio, the company reported a 2.8% Y/Y NOI increase for Q2 2024, driven primarily by expense management as rents only grew 1.6% Y/Y. Occupancy was also stronger, up 1.2% Y/Y to 95.4%.

Core FFO was $0.28/share in Q2, flat Y/Y, as lower rental revenue due to disposals was offset by decreased interest expenses.

Increased 2024 Outlook

After the strong H1 2024 performance, Independence Realty Trust increased its Core FFO outlook to about $1.15/share, with NOI growth now seen at 3.2% thanks to better expense control:

Updated 2024 Outlook (Independence Realty Trust Q2 2024 Results Press Release)

This implies the REIT is currently trading at a Core FFO multiple of about 17, which is still acceptable given the growing occupancy and strong NOI performance.

Capital structure

Independence Realty Trust ended Q2, 2024 with a net debt of $2.2 billion, implying that debt accounts for just 33% of the REIT's enterprise value - perhaps an amount too low if we are at the beginning of a multi-year property upswing.

The debt's average maturity stood at just 3.7 years, while the average interest rate was 4.1% as of Q2, 2024.

Outlook for interest rates

Following the July 2024 jobs report, which showed a 0.2% M/M increase in the unemployment rate (perhaps driven by temporary unemployment due to Hurricane Beryl, as well as a 0.1% increase in the labor force participation rate), futures prices predict a Fed funds rate of about 3.25% in July 2025, 2% lower than today. As such, I anticipate little pressure on the REIT's average interest cost when it has to refinance its large 2026 and 2028 maturities:

Debt maturity profile (Independence Realty Trust Q2 2024 Supplement)

Market-implied cap rate

In Q2 2024, Independence Realty Trust generated NOI of $97.2 million, or about $389 million on an annual basis. Against the REIT's enterprise value of about $6.63 billion, it represents a market-implied cap rate of roughly 5.87% which is still excellent when you factor in NOI growth of about 2% long-term. It is true that NOI is currently growing faster, but it is largely due to subdued expense growth, which is unsustainable.

General and administrative & property management expenses are forecast at about $53 million in 2024, which represents a 0.8% drag on the market cap rate. Arguably, there is room to grow the property portfolio within this expense budget.

Risks

Following the recent stock rally, the gearing of Independence Realty Trust has gone down to only 33% of enterprise value. While a conservative amount, in my opinion, it is below what you would want going forward given the outlook for interest rates and operating fundamentals. As such, while operating performance is robust, total shareholder returns may suffer going forward. The situation is very strange as a number of REITs are struggling with high debt, but also indicative of how quickly market dynamics change even in the real estate market.

I would also keep an eye on interest rate expectations, as Independence Realty Trust is trading a bit like a safe bond proxy due to its conservative multifamily portfolio. If we see an uptick in economic momentum, the demand for safe assets such as multifamily REITs will decline.

As always, the other key risk to monitor is a continuation of the strong occupancy and NOI performance, which allows the REIT to trade at a significant premium to commercial REITs that do not enjoy the same operating dynamics. A decline in occupancy will undermine Independence Realty Trust's position in the market and its ability to raise rents.

Conclusion

My base case is that economic growth stabilizes, and interest rates decline over the next few years. In this environment, Independence Realty Trust will likely see a continuation of its stellar performance record. However, the benefit from lower interest rates will be somewhat subdued due to the low leverage following the recent stock rally. Furthermore, investors may sell safe-haven stocks as the economic situation normalizes, pressuring the REIT's valuation. Considering we are seeing a market correction, I think it is prudent to reduce some defensive stock winners such as Independence Realty Trust and add more cyclical REITs.

