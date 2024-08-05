Hinterhaus Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Edenred (OTC:EDNMF) is a company I've been covering and following for years - and while the latest decline in stock price, not just for Edenred but for many stocks the last week, has seen this company's fortunes short-term turnaround a bit, this is not something that worries me to any sort of "noteworthy" level.

As of this time of this article, we have half-year results. So using these, we'll look at the relevant ADR of EDNMF, and see what the company's upside for this time could be considered. Because, after all, the drop that Edenred has been experiencing for the last week should at the very least be justified by some negative trends.

In fact, a decline from €40/share for the native EDEN (Paris ticker), down to €36.5 in less than a month should indeed be justified by something more than just "the market is in a tizzy".

Edenred, after all, is a market-leading company in its segments, has very sound fundamentals, and at this particular valuation yields a 3% well-covered dividend.

So why Edenred? (And you can, by the way, find my last article on the company at this link).

Edenred - Plenty of things to like, especially at a lower valuation as of 1H24

Fair warning here before we begin, I have a positive outlook on the company. I'm at a "Buy", and I'm going to raise PTs here (despite the drop), and I'll actually be buying more of the company in the near term. I believe the market has vastly underrated this company, and I'm only too happy to take advantage of such trends.

Why is the company so "great"?

Well, Edenred is a company with a huge moat, for one. Not many companies can be considered as having close to the moat in their operations that Edenred has. The company's network and ticket Restaurants businesses have been around for over 70 years, and came out of recognizing the benefit of the meal voucher model, which came from enabling small companies without their own canteen or catering staff, to enable their staff to go eating. This was to put smaller companies on an equal footing in terms of their tax footprint, which previously was not possible. This model has since then been adopted in Europe. It essentially means that the company buys vouchers, and the employees use the vouchers to eat.

Edenred has been leading this business for over 60 years - and it operates only in markets where it's #1 or #2.

Peers exist, even in France, where Edenred has over 40% of the market. But Sodexo, a very large company by itself, has less than 20% as the second largest on the market.

The company has a massive market size. Over 850,000 corporate clients complemented by over 2M restaurants, eateries, and other venues, called "merchants", which through their combined network reach over 50M employees on an international basis, or 5x the population of Sweden.

The business model is very attractive - because each new signup, be they merchant or client, makes the network more attractive. The appeal of its business model is crystal-clear in its numbers because Edenred has managed 30%+ operating margins ever since listing publicly about 15 years ago. The company has the tradition of generating upwards of twice its cost of capital in returns, which is absolutely superb. This, dear readers, is a value play - and a good one.

To give you a comparison in that margin, that's close to Mastercard (MA), and that is by the way where I would "look" to compare Edenred to.

Like its credit card peers, the company is also A-rated and doesn't have a worrying amount of debt as such.

The latest results, 1H24, confirmed the continued upside. Total revenues were up 18.5% YoY, and EBITDA was up 23.7%, with EBITDA margin up despite current inflation and macro pressures. Net profit is also up 16.3%, and the company managed very strong cash generation, with FFO up 18.3%.

The company's current focus is its 2022-2025 plan, which is designed to drive growth through efficiencies and new business. The company can confirm, as of the end of July, continued positive business momentum in its attractive core markets, and client wins in its growing, underpenetrated markets. In fact, Edenred is growing in all geographies and segments at this time. The company updated FY24 estimates to come in at upwards of €1.3B in terms of EBITDA, which would be an increase in excess of 10% compared to the 2023 period.

Edenred IR

As you can probably tell, I do not consider results and the positive impacts of them to be fully reflected in the current share price or valuation of the company. And this is, again naturally, something I "love". The company's plans are threefold.

First, further penetrate core markets, through both organic and inorganic strategies - such as IP energy cards to move more into Italy. Second, trying to grow beyond legacy areas, such as moving into fuel and fleet management, and reinforcing transport benefits in the Brazilian market. Third and lastly, leverage the large Reward Gateway M&A, which has left the company a bit more leveraged, but with a SaaS platform to extend its business model to other areas.

I use Edenred's services in my business. While I don't have many employees, it's a benefit even for me as an owner that actually lowers the total cost of lunching through salary benefits and payroll. It's anecdotal for certain, but I can speak to the appeal of the company's approach - and Sweden isn't even one of the company's main markets.

COVID-19 had a near-negligible impact when you look at how quickly the company recovered its momentum. Despite ongoing challenges, there's a huge upside to this company as I see it, and that is only larger now that the company has dropped. Management is apt at capital allocation, keeps its CapEx/Rev ratio below 9%, and combines both share buybacks and dividends for appealing returns. The company has also gotten its A-rating confirmed as of April 2024. No worries there.

Edenred IR

The company's revenue mix is an appealing one of 65% bennies/mobility, 24% straight mobility, and 11% complementary solutions (public social programs, corporate payments, incentives, rewards, etc.).

What's more, it has a very appealing geographical mix as well, 61/29/10, of EU/LATAM/rest of the world, with plenty of international growth potential. It's not an easy thing to do because all nations have different laws for these sorts of things, but the company's strong increases in profit and EBITDA continue to show that the company is doing things very "right" here.

The company's long-term goal is the building of a fully integrated platform to meet the needs of all personalized benefits and engagement solutions. Benefits are, as mentioned, regulated on a national basis - engagements aren't.

Edenred IR

I believe Edenred's business model speaks exactly to the needs of this changing world, even as economic pressures ramp up, corporations will need to deliver benefits and advantages like these ones to keep capable staff. For that reason alone as an underlying one, I'm positive here.

I will show you the risks (because obviously, there are risks, the company is down quite a bit), but first, let me show you the valuation.

Edenred valuation - The significant upside

You may recall that I gave Edenred a €62/share for the long term, which to ADR which is a 1:1 share listing, translates to around $67. You might also expect that because of the decline, I'm cutting my share price target. I'm doing the opposite.

I believe that due to the company's significant upside in growth (both this year and the next 2 years), and the company's plans to expand both its customer base and selections, represent serious potential for future growth.

I am therefore raising the bar for Edenred to €68/share for the native and around $74/share for the ADR. That means that, as I see it, the potential upside for Edenred here is triple digits in 3 years.

I am acting in accordance with such a lofty expectation, and stating as of this article that my intention is for Edenred to become a 1%+ position in my portfolio. The long-term fair-value multiple for this company comes to around 27x P/E. This might sound high, but I believe it's not outside the realm of logic to compare this to credit card companies, and that changes the variables and comps, of course. It also means that the 3% yield is, in fact, very attractive.

€68/share for the native in fact represents a deep discount to the 10-15 year normalized P/E of 27x, because it implies around 21.5x P/E for the 2026E basis. So you can see that despite raising it, I'm in fact staying conservative. But to my PT, there's an upside of almost 30% per year, or 85%+ total RoR, with a good potential for triple-digit returns.

That is the thesis that I am working with here, and the current forecasts are for 18-19% average annualized RoR for the business here. (Source: Paywalled F.A.S.T. Graphs link)

I base this estimate on a high forecast for revenue growth - upwards of 15-20% per year for the next few years, underscored by the company's investments in fleet and mobility services which are already seeing traction, as well as some payment service additions. Remember, the company's operating margins never really crashed during COVID-19, as you'd expect from a business like this, so I do not see a strong case for expecting "less" than this.

Risks for Edenred

The counterpoint(s) to my positive thesis and expectations for Edenred would be as follows. The company's legacy source of revenues, and benefits, remains tied to fees extracted from both merchants and clients, and some clients and merchants are experiencing fee exhaustion due to the large number of services they are now expected to "get onto". This is one of the company's primary issues.

Also, and equally obviously, LATAM is not a politically stable exposure. Brazil is, in fact, in a recession, and there's higher competition in the voucher business, which is leading to some unfavorable market trends. Company revenue growth estimates for LATAM are perhaps more volatile than expected, and this could be part of what the market is reacting to. FX risk is also a big thing, with a 10% devaluation of the BRL impacting company revenue growth.

Edenred is, as I've mentioned before, in the not-enviable position of having to work in its approach to the legal frameworks of every nation it moves into. Governments changing laws has and can delay expansion plans. Also, while digital payments and solutions are good, it has perhaps also lowered the bar for entrants to move into a previously high-moat area.

I believe these are the main risks to my positive thesis for Edenred.

Thesis

The current thesis for Edenred continues to be a positive one even in August 2024. The company is a market leader in employee engagement and rewards, with solid market-leading positions in incumbent and attractive geographies, including Europe and the USA. It's focusing on inorganic expansion, already catering to almost 10M new customers across Australia and South/Latin America with its most recent M&As.

The current valuation is very good. It could definitely be a long-term investment with an eye to total return. There is double-digit potential in Edenred - over 30% annually at 27x, and over 25% even at 22x.

I give the company a fair value target of at least €68 for the long term, which is an increase from my previous price target, which still makes it a "Buy" here at this time, with an overall share price of €36.5. This comes to a $74/share for the ADR that we're looking at here. No matter what the scenario, I view the company as a "BUY" here.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.