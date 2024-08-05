Stanislaw Pytel

Despite the negative share price reaction, Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) reported solid third quarter results. While I do not believe the sell-off was justified, it was not really surprising given Twist’s run up over the past 12 months and current market jitters.

Potential reasons for the share price decline include:

A large write-off related to biopharma assets

A deteriorating macro environment

Valuation concerns

Twist's share price jumped higher after its second quarter earnings. At the time, I wrote that the company was benefitting from strong NGS demand, a trend that was likely to continue. I also suggested that valuation would probably limit Twist's near-term upside, despite the company still being attractive for long-term investors. While the stock subsequently moved as much as 50% higher, it has now largely retraced this move.

I continue to think Twist's long-term prospects look strong, but I would not be surprised to see the stock continue to move lower in the coming months. A return to the 30 USD level would present a compelling buying opportunity, though.

Market Conditions

Twist continues to face an extremely difficult demand environment, which has perhaps been overlooked due to the fact that its growth has been fairly resilient. Twist’s performance is likely due to a combination of market share gains, an expanding product portfolio and exposure to healthier end markets. In particular, exposure to the liquid biopsy market is supporting Twist’s growth and is likely to continue to do so for many years to come.

For example, Guardant Health (GH) recently received approval for and launched its Shield colorectal cancer test in the US. The approval covers average-risk adults aged 45 and older. Medicare will cover the test once every three years for eligible patients, and Guardant is looking to get coverage by private payer insurance. Moving beyond therapy guidance and MRD should be supportive of test volumes, leading to continued growth in the liquid biopsy space.

Figure 1: Guardant Health Actual and Projected Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from Guardant Health and Seeking Alpha)

Twist Business Updates

Twist continues to expand its product portfolio, helping the company to attract new customers and address higher value add applications. Twist launched Multiplexed Gene Fragments in May, with direct synthesis of DNA up to 500 base pairs. This is expected to be useful in areas like antibody discovery, enzyme engineering and personalized therapies.

Twist also recently expanded its high-throughput IgG antibody portfolio with the launch of CHO express antibodies. Twist is able to generate large quantities of distinct antibodies for screening, a costly bottleneck in the discovery pipeline. Offering CHO-expressed antibodies is expected to be advantageous, as the majority of biotherapeutic drugs are manufactured in CHO cell lines. Twist also offers HEK293 express antibodies.

Twist also continues to expand its NGS portfolio. The company's Minimal Residual Disease products currently generate limited revenue, with more significant growth only expected after 2025. Customers are expanding beyond target enrichment to library prep kits, and Twist’s RNASeq portfolio is ramping. This is the strongest part of Twist's business at the moment, with the company benefitting from its decision to focus on methylation and liquid biopsy early on.

Twist’s Biopharma business continues to struggle, although it is difficult to discern how much of this is due to company specific issues and how much is a result of the demand environment. After previously stating that it was working through sales issues, Twist now believes that it will take time for revenue to ramp, suggesting that its biopharma team is taking time to perform at the expected level. Twist also recently took a large write-down, stating that it has now lowered its long-term growth expectations for the segment. Twist is likely to persevere with its Biopharma business, though, as it offers a range of products and services that are a strategic fit with its SynBio product line.

Synthetic approaches to antibody discovery have historically had low success rates, and Twist is yet to successfully advance candidates into the later stages of clinical trials. Until Biopharma revenue begins to ramp, or the company achieves clinical success, it is difficult to attribute much value to the Biopharma business.

On this front, there is potential for Twist to begin making progress in coming years. Pure Biologics is advancing an antibody candidate developed by Twist into an exploratory phase 0 study. The study aims to assess the pharmacodynamic activity of PBA-0405 in solid tumors. PBA-0405 is a fully human IgG1 antibody that was discovered using Twist Biopharma Solutions’ synthetic antibody phage display libraries. Twist also recently published preclinical data for its TB206-001 antibody. This antibody has demonstrated in vivo tumor suppressing activity and is available for licensing.

Twist has provided little information on its Data Storage business lately, and still appears to be dialing back investments into this initiative. While this is hardly a positive, it may just reflect the difficult operating environment and Twist’s desire to achieve breakeven in the near term. Twist continues to develop the technology and still wants to have the Terabyte Century Archive workflow available for early access before the end of 2025.

Financial Analysis

Twist generated 81.5 million USD in the third quarter, an increase of 28% YoY, with orders totaling 85.3 million USD. SynBio revenue increased 27% YoY to 33 million USD, supported by the Express Genes product line. NGS revenue was up 31% YoY to 43.4 million USD, driven by clinical customers in the liquid biopsy and rare disease spaces. Biopharma revenue was 5.1 million USD, with Twist starting 43 new programs during the quarter and having a total of 61 active programs at the end of the quarter.

Twist expects 82-83 million USD revenue in the fourth quarter, an increase of 23% YoY at the midpoint. The revised revenue guidance has been driven by NGS strength. Given Twist's history of conservative guidance, I expect growth to be more like 28% in Q4.

Figure 2: Twist Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Twist Bioscience)

Twist's gross margin continues to improve on the back of Express Genes and the scale up of the Wilsonville facility. Margin improvement initiatives include continuous process improvements, supply chain optimization, operational excellence, and in-sourcing. There were headwinds in Q3 from a SynBio customer who made a large order with discounted terms, though. The company is targeting a gross margin of over 50% by the end of fiscal year 2025. Twist expects 75-80% of revenue growth to drop to gross profit moving forward.

Figure 3: Twist Gross Profit Margin (source: Created by author using data from Twist Bioscience)

Twist's bottom line also continues to improve, with a substantial portion of the gain being driven by a reduction in growth investments. The third quarter did include a 45 million USD impairment related to Biopharma assets though. R&D costs were down YoY on the back of lower headcount and decreased outside services and lab supplies. SG&A expenses were up, driven by stock-based compensation and bonus accruals. Operating expenses included approximately 6 million USD for data storage in Q3. Net cash used in operating activities totaled 48.4 million USD in the first 9 months of FY2024. Twist is targeting an adjusted EBITDA loss of 20 million USD in Q4 FY2024.

Figure 4: Twist Operating Profit Margin (source: Created by author using data from Twist Bioscience)

Interestingly, Twist suggested on its third quarter earnings call that it now believes that it has sufficient manufacturing capacity to support 700 million USD of annual revenue. Up from a 500 million USD revenue estimate previously. This should be supportive of minimal CapEx requirements for at least the next 3-4 years.

Conclusion

Twist's SynBio and NGS segments continue to perform extremely well, despite a difficult operating environment. The company's margins also continue to improve, although a large portion of this is coming from a reduction in investments. It is not all positive, though. Twist's Biopharma business is still struggling, and little has been said about data storage recently. Investors will also likely remain focused on Twist's losses while interest rates are elevated and/or the macroeconomy is deteriorating.

I would not be surprised to see Twist's stock fall further while investor risk appetite softens. The stock will begin to look compelling from a valuation perspective if its price reaches around 30 USD per share. While Twist's valuation may still appear high, investors must keep in mind that the biopharma and data storage businesses are currently making limited contribution, but both have significant potential.