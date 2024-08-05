4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investors haven’t taken well to Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) latest second quarter (Q2 2024) results, with its price seeing a decline for the two days straight after. As a result, the stock dropped by over 8.3% in the week.

It’s now 10% below the price when I last wrote about it in May, which is in direct contrast to my Buy rating on Amazon. The rating was based on expectations of some price upside for the remainder of the year. This calls for a closer look at its fundamentals to assess if there’s a notable enough change to reconsider the rating.

Setting the context

When I last checked, the highlight of the company’s Q1 2024 earnings was the robust operating income, which came in 27.5% higher than the top-end of the guidance range. The operating margin, as a result, looked particularly healthy at 10.7% (Q1 2023: 3.7%). However, there were such clear risks to the margin moving forward that my last article was titled “Amazon: The Stock Looks Good Despite Possible Margin Pressures”.

Specifically, three challenges were obvious - rising competition from the likes of China’s PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) owned Temu, a slowdown in Amazon’s big US market, and an upward pressure on expenses from labor costs. Until Q1 2024, however, the company's performance was clearly dominating these risks. A healthy net sales growth guidance for Q2 2024 and the stock’s market multiples also made Amazon attractive.

It’s in this context that I now look at the company’s latest numbers to assess whether the price drop is likely to sustain.

Why Amazon’s price fell after Q2 2024 results

Right off the bat, two reasons stand out for the latest price drop, evident in some softening in the numbers. However, at the same time, there are also counter-arguments against exactly these reasons. As a result, AMZN now looks even more attractive than before. These reasons (and their counterarguments) are as follows.

#1. The sales growth disappointment

The downsides: While Amazon’s net sales grew by a healthy 10.1% year-on-year (YoY) in Q2 2024, the rise was still the lowest in the past five quarters. This ties back to the risk of both rising competition and risks to the US market. Here’s how:

The ratio of PDD’s revenues to Amazon's (where, revenue and net sales are used interchangeably), while still a fraction, is likely to rise to 9.3%. This is up from 8.3% in Q1 2024 and 6% for the full year 2023.

While the softening in the US economy’s growth was reversed in Q2 2024, consumers have still turned shy in the quarter. Retail sales YoY growth has slid consistently through the quarter (see chart below). This figure is worth watching, considering that even the consumption spending as per the GDP report grew at 2.3%, lower than the overall growth of 2.8%.

US Retail Sales, YoY Growth (Source: Trading Economics) Source: Seeking Alpha

Further, the company’s revenue growth also fell below the average of analysts’ estimates, which reflected a 10.7% YoY rise. This is the first time in seven quarters that the company has delivered a downward revenue surprise (see chart above).

The upsides: There's potential upside to Q3 2024 sales growth, however. The guidance range is 8-11%, up from 7-11% for Q2 2024. It’s worth highlighting here that the average of analysts’ estimates on Seeking Alpha is tipped towards the upside, with a 10.1% YoY growth expectation. This means at that growth can maintain its levels from the past quarter.

Further, even if growth comes in at the midpoint of the guidance range, 9.5%, the net sales increase for the first nine months of the year (9m 2024) would still be at 10.7% YoY, This is just a shade below both the 11% YoY increase seen for 9m 2023 and also the compounded annual growth rate ("CAGR") for the past three years. In other words, there's, in fact, little softening in sales growth.

#2. Risks to operating margin

The downsides: The pressure on the operating margin has become clearer from a sequential perspective. From 10.7% in Q1 2024, the number slowed down to 9.9% in Q2 2024. Assuming that the company’s net sales and operating income both come in at the midpoint of the guidance ranges in Q3 2024, the margin can reduce further to 8.5%.

Moreover, the operating income figure showed the slowest growth in five quarters. On its own, though, at 91% YoY, it's nothing to complain about. However, the fact that even the absolute operating income at USD 14.7 billion was lower than that in Q1 2024 (see chart below) bears mentioning, making it the first in seven quarters of a sequential decline.

To be fair, the company had already warned as much in its guidance for Q2 2024. It's still a downer, though.

Operating Income (Source: Amazon)

The upsides: At the same time, a bigger picture looks at the operating margin story, on a YoY basis, actually looks rather strong. The number was at 5.7% in Q2 2023 compared to the 9.9% as per the latest quarter. And it was at 4.8% for H1 2023 compared to the 10.3% level seen for H1 2024.

Also, if operating income were to come in at the top end of the guidance range for Q3 2024, the figure would come in at 9.7%. This wouldn’t be much different from last quarter’s number, and appreciably higher than the 7.8% margin seen in Q3 2023. This is entirely possible considering that the margin in Q2 2024 was slightly higher than the top end of the guidance range of 9.8% as operating income exceeded guidance.

Encouragingly, all three of Amazon’s divisions contributed to an improved profit margin. AWS, of course, remains the key one, with a 35.5% margin in Q2 2024 (Q2 2023: 24.4%). While the North America and International segments lag significantly behind, by contrast, their margins have risen too. North America’s margin improved to 5.7% in Q2 2024 (Q2 2023: 3.9%), while International was at ~1% compared to a loss last year.

The margin is also supported by operating expenses, which grew by 5.2% YoY in Q2 2024. This is a higher figure than 4.4% YoY increase in Q1 2024, but significantly slower than the 7.5% YoY increase seen in Q2 2023. Further, even the relatively muted sequential acceleration is a positive, considering that there was a likelihood of higher labor expenses, as I had pointed out the last time. In fact, no significant developments on labor discontent have occurred since then.

Attractive market multiples

The growth in operating income was also reflected in the net income. The company’s diluted earnings per share ("EPS") rose by 95.5% YoY in Q2 2024 and 137.1% YoY in H1 2024.

Even if the number just doubled for the full year from the USD 2.3 in H1 2024, a significant slowdown in full year EPS growth to 58.6%, the forward price-to-earnings ("P/E") still looks good at 36.5x. This is lower than the 41.3x level even a couple of months ago, when I last checked, and the five-year average of 46x.

But the forward P/E could look even better if the EPS continues to grow at the rate seen in H1 2024. The EPS figure would come in at USD 6.9 and the P/E would be at 24.4x. But even if the number were to come at the midpoint of the two possibilities, there’s still an over 50% upside to AMZN.

What next?

In sum, while there are reasons for a decline in Amazon’s price following its results, there are clear upsides too. The big upside is that from a big picture perspective, both the sales growth and operating margin look very good, and can continue to remain so even in the next quarter.

This supports the idea that the EPS can continue to see a robust increase as well for the full year 2024, even if its growth slows down from H1 2024. At the very least, there’s now a 25% upside to AMZN. I’m upgrading it to Strong Buy.