HEWJ: Black Monday Declines Mean Selectivity Is Key

Susumu Yoshioka/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) is another hedged Japanese ETF. In our last coverage, we discussed the pressure on the Yen from carry trades, and that we'd “get out the way when signs of Yen appreciating comes.” We also more recently covered the Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP) which is another Yen-hedged Japanese ETF, talking about the problems with these yen-hedged ETFs when the index declines led by Yen appreciation, suffering from the former but not benefiting from the latter. This morning declines were very significant in Japan, actually record-breaking in Yen-terms in a real Black Monday. We believe that it is more to do with the US than with the Japanese economic situation or the Yen, which, at least for consumers, should be improving on stronger purchasing power and mitigants of imported inflation.

We think selectivity is exceptionally valuable right now, as there are parts of the Japanese market with no foreign exposure and benefit unambiguously from the current economic direction, assuming fundamental recession resistance. Therefore, HEWJ and other ETFs like it are not interesting.

What just happened?

Japanese markets just had the worst day on record. A real Black Monday. This follows a horrible day on Friday as well.

Focusing on what is happening in Japan these days, there was a Toyota (TM) earnings call on Friday. It was a bit of a miss, signaling a long-in-the-tooth cycle for automotive, which has been benefiting now for years from pent-up demand and a suspended economic reality. Toyota has an outsized impact on markets, so that was part of the decline then.

Some were saying that it was the Yen's rally of almost 10% that caused the declines in markets on Friday. Equity markets in Japan were accused of being slow to price in the appreciated Yen's effects on export led public markets in Japan, where automotive, industrial and industrial tech all have large US markets in particular. A stronger Yen is in principle bad for these companies. However, the 7% Yen rally followed a pretty steep decline in the Yen for the months prior, and the Yen was still in a net decline position over that window. Moreover, moderate declines in Japanese equities were happening before Friday, so we think markets were levying an appropriate discount. Therefore, we were not inclined to this argument on Friday.

Today's declines cement our suspicion that this isn't really about the Yen or the rate situation in Japan as much. Financials were big decliners, which should benefit from higher rates in Japan. Furthermore, Fed cut hopes mean good things for the large fixed income portfolios Japanese companies hold in the US. Financials in Japan have no or relatively small businesses in foreign markets in most cases.

The bigger issue is that Japan exports a lot to the US, and the US situation is more in question now. The assumption of a soft landing is being shaken a bit by the extent of declines in employment. They are quite severe, and to the extent that one might be convinced by data-mined indicators, they have triggered Sahm's Rule which predicts recessions. A recession in the US would be an issue for Japanese markets, and the resilience of the US consumer has been until now a given.

Indeed, it's also possible that the recently more protracted decline in US markets before the Japanese markets took a hit are responsible for some short bets in Japan to fund dip buying in the US. This also contributes to technical pressures in Japan. Then there are, of course, the explanations.

The Yen's strength may be contributing to a lack of bottoming in the Japanese markets, as foreign funds are less inclined to come into Japan after the Yen has become less of a bargain. But it's not a driving factor in market share reversal. Furthermore, the weakness of the Yen was becoming so extreme that it had already started to negatively impact Japanese consumers due to imported inflation and a perception of a weak economy. The BoJ was being strategic in targeting carry-traders in trying to restore the Yen to improve Japan's economy on several fronts at once.

Bottom line

Our position on inflation has been that it will not come down unless expectations are shown to fall or there is a real economic pressure, like for example from unemployment per the Phillips Curve logic. Perhaps with higher unemployment, inflation might push down.

The first thing is that HEWJ doesn't benefit from that because it is Yen hedged. The prospect of rate declines in the US means a stronger Yen. The other thing is that while there were many babies thrown out with the bathwater this morning, the prospect of a US slowdown is meaningful for a lot of Japan's companies. The trading houses are levered to commodities, the industrials sell equipment to the US, and the automotive and heavy tech businesses also substantially sell abroad to the US and China.

We think that a recovery in the indices is not crazy to expect. After all, Japan was quite resilient to the slowdown in China, which is a major export market for a lot of the listed equities, usually in second place after the US. On that basis, HEWJ is okay. On the other hand, the Yen has upside still, so HEWJ is disadvantaged. More importantly, ETFs in general in Japan make less sense now as the higher Yen is definitely not a positive for most listed equities, particularly the large cap ones, which have large foreign markets. We would eschew Japan ETFs like iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF altogether and focus on selective strategies. The Japanese consumer is healthier now as the currency they earn in improves.

There is a wage-price spiral starting now in Japan, the basis of the small BoJ rate hike. Companies with no export markets will be smaller cap in Japan, and they will benefit from both the stronger Japanese consumer and foreign currency investors in these stocks will benefit from the stronger Yen. Many of these ideas have just gone on considerable discount.