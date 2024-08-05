VetalStock

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

We mentioned at the outset that there was one notable company event in Q2, and that it was a positive one involving Gildan Activewear. The saga that had begun just before last Christmas, when the board stunned the market and its shareholders by terminating Glenn Chamandy, its founder and CEO, finally ended. Mr. Chamandy returned, his replacement departed and the incumbent board was ousted.

We have owned Gildan for over a decade and a key reason we have been a shareholder is Glenn Chamandy. Gildan is one of Canada's great success stories. Over the past 40 years, Gildan has grown from a small family-owned business into a global apparel company with over US$3 billion in sales. As well, its share price has seen a remarkable 90-fold increase over the last 25 years. This success is due, in large part, to the vision and leadership of its founder and long-time CEO, Glenn Chamandy. During our long participation as a shareholder, we have been impressed by Mr. Chamandy's stewardship of the business, his strategic vision, his extraordinary knowledge of its competitive landscape, his extensive operational capabilities, and his relationships with key stakeholders and customers.

The termination announcement came completely out of the blue. The stories were muddied in the press at the time, but we hypothesized that Gildan's board was hell-bent on implementing a succession plan for Mr. Chamandy, with or without his participation. And as it turned out, it was without. Mr. Chamandy's replacement was Vince Tyra, the former Director of Intercollegiate Athletics for the University of Louisville. You might be wondering how the board could see fit to replace Mr. Chamandy with someone who had recently been at a university. Well, two decades ago, Mr. Tyra was the CEO of Broder Bros. (the predecessor to alphabroder, a leading printwear distributor) and prior to that, he was a divisional president at Fruit of the Loom. The board lauded his "deep understanding of the apparel industry" and crowed about how "he tripled alphabroder's revenue, making it the industry leader" and highlighted how "he led a turnaround of Fruit of Loom culminating in its sale to Berkshire Hathaway". There were a few problems with this narrative. Firstly, during his tenure at Fruit of the Loom, the share price declined by 99% and by 1999, it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. And during his tenure as CEO of Broder Bros., the company swung from profit to loss, and in the years following his departure, the company was forced to restructure to avoid bankruptcy. On top of that, Mr. Tyra had little manufacturing experience, which is important for a global, vertically integrated, low-cost manufacturer like Gildan. It was clear to us, and to many of our fellow shareholders, that Vince Tyra was no Glenn Chamandy.

While we were initially shocked by the termination of Mr. Chamandy and the selection of Mr. Tyra as his replacement, we do what we always do - calmly and coolly collect the facts. The afternoon of the announcement, we met virtually with Don Berg, the chair of the board. We listened to the chair's reason for the termination, and we asked questions. To sum it up, Mr. Berg described to us how Mr. Chamandy had agreed to a succession plan that the board was executing on, but then Mr. Chamandy got 'cold feet' when it came close to the time to step down. The chair acknowledged that we would have to speak to Mr. Chamandy in order to understand what he was thinking. And so we did. Mr. Chamandy's side of the story was completely different, and he appeared as passionate and engaged as ever. We concluded that the board had a made a huge mistake. If left unchallenged, the termination of Mr. Chamandy would lead to a significant impairment in the value of our investment. The board's thinking was dogmatic and inflexible. This necessitated a drastic change in course for Turtle Creek. Our normal approach of 'quiet board engagement' was going to be ineffective here. We needed to go public and we needed to do it quickly.

Our response was swift - we wrote a letter to the board and immediately released it to the public. In it, we acknowledged that while succession planning was an important duty of the board, "the Board's abrupt termination of Mr. Chamandy appears to have been conducted in great haste, without meaningful shareholder engagement, and without considering the adverse impact on Gildan's business." What followed the public release of our letter was unprecedented. Within days, shareholders owning over 35% of the company publicly spoke out in favour of his re-instatement. But that represented only the shareholders who issued press releases. In fact, opposition to the board's decision was nearly unanimous. Our legal and strategic advisors had never before seen a response of such breadth and speed.

The board's response was a complete shock to us - rather than re-considering their decision that weekend, the board circled the wagons. They entered into a deal with a short-tenured hedge fund shareholder which traded a board seat for voting support. The board signaled that they intended to fight the very shareholders who had elected them in the first place. Was this all about ego - an unwillingness to admit they had made a mistake? Or was it "governance" run amuck? We still don't know but probably both explanations were at play. In any event, the board embarked upon an ultimately futile, yet incredibly expensive defense of their actions. And while the final tally isn't in yet, the company disclosed in late May at their annual meeting that the prior board's defense costs, together with the severance payments to the replacement CEO, ran over US$65 million. To put this in perspective, the very public, high-profile battle between the board of The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) and Nelson Peltz was only US$40 million. The sheer disregard for company resources is mind-blowing and provides further evidence of just how bad Gildan's incumbent board was.

So what did the board do? In addition to their opening entrenchment move with respect to the voting support agreement noted above, they hired countless advisors - legal, corporate finance, public relations, etc. All focused on defending the board's reckless termination decision. They also set out to impugn the character of Mr. Chamandy. Luc Jobin, a Gildan director, went to the press and launched a defamatory campaign with the objective of painting Mr. Chamandy as an ineffective, disengaged leader focused on risky, half-baked acquisitions who needed to be terminated lest he destroy shareholder value. Incidentally, in a subsequent meeting with the board, the chair directly contradicted Mr. Jobin. The chair confirmed that Mr. Chamandy had no performance issues and he had been terminated solely because he wasn't willing to follow the board's succession plan. We quickly concluded that the board needed to be significantly reconstituted. We again wrote to the board expressing that view which we in turn publicly released.

Our fellow shareholders were also unconvinced by the board's PR campaign. They continued to publicly and privately communicate that they wanted Mr. Chamandy reinstated. Browning West, a large and long-time shareholder, went even further, putting forth five alternate directors that they hoped would be elected to replace a majority of Gildan's incumbent directors. Browning West requisitioned a special meeting that would allow all shareholders to have a voice in deciding who should represent them on the board of their company. We issued a press release in early January expressing our support for the calling of a special meeting, without delay, and indicating that we intended to support all of Browing West's proposed nominees. In late January, we released an open letter to the board asking them to stop disenfranchising shareholders and to hold the special meeting without delay. As well, we urged them to halt their destructive public relations campaign of inferences and innuendo.

But rather than listen to the wishes of company shareholders, the board continued to avoid facing the music. The board refused to call a timely special meeting, instead announcing it would hold the special meeting immediately prior to its annual general meeting. In further defiance, the board delayed its AGM by four weeks from its typical historical date. So rather than wrapping up this fight in March, the board forced an extension of the dispute to the end of May, and it didn't stop there. They also unleashed various legal proceedings against Browning West - which were later dismissed. The board also commenced an ill-conceived and hasty process to sell the company. It is hard to imagine a worse time to put Gildan up for sale, but the board went ahead anyway. Yet again we released an open letter to the board criticizing them for their decision. With it being clear that there was significant shareholder opposition to a 'fire sale' of the Company, no bidders were willing to enter the fray.

Then, on April 22, 2024, five key directors - including the ones who led this ludicrous process - suddenly resigned, with two additional directors indicating their intention not to stand for re-election at the annual general meeting in May. That would have been fine, but on their way out the door they appointed hand selected replacements, calling it 'board refreshment'. The new board indicated their intention to continue the old board's path including fully supporting Mr. Tyra, the unqualified replacement CEO. This without speaking to shareholders. You just couldn't make this stuff up. . . We released another public statement addressing this maneuver.

At that point, we were confident that the incumbent board would be voted out by the shareholders. Despite their deluded belief that they could win over some shareholders to their side, in fact, their actions had simply made shareholders angrier and more resolute that this board had to be replaced.

The final chapter in the saga occurred in May, when the two major proxy advisory firms in North America - ISS and Glass Lewis - both came out strongly against the incumbent board, recommending the election of the entirety of the alternative slate, including Glenn Chamandy. After having perhaps laboured under the mistaken belief that the board's "refreshment" tactic would deliver a split decision from the proxy advisors, the "refreshed board" was faced with certain defeat and on May 23, 2024, they announced their wholesale resignation. Glenn Chamandy's replacement as CEO also resigned with immediate effect. The board appointed the Browning West nominees to the board and ended the sale process.

We were obviously gratified with the outcome, which brought an end to the months of uncertainty and distraction that hung over Gildan's remaining management team and its employees. We also remain somewhat baffled by the intransigence displayed by the board right up until its unceremonious mass resignation.

Gildan presented Turtle Creek with a set of unprecedented circumstances that necessitated an unprecedented response. By taking our concerns public through a thoughtful and articulate narrative, we gave other traditional institutional shareholders licence to do the same and lent additional credibility to Browning West's campaign.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

