JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis

While Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) faces some near-term headwinds such as pricing pressures from declining steel prices and exit from its low-margin solar business, the company’s medium to long-term growth prospects remain attractive. In the Infrastructure segment, the company should benefit from the client’s investments in power grid resilience and telecom infrastructure, increased deployment of IIJA funding, growing distributed generation business, and secular reshoring trends. The Agriculture segment’s long-term growth story also remains solid, with the rising need to ensure food security amidst global population growth. Additionally, the company has a healthy balance sheet to do bolt-on M&As and complement organic growth in the long run.

On the margin front, the company’s margins should benefit from an improved mix as it exits the low-margin solar business and focuses on growing in the higher-margin distributed generation space. In the medium to long term, the margins should benefit from operating leverage as revenue recovery takes hold and benefits from the company’s cost-saving initiatives. Coming to valuation, the stock is trading at a discount compared to its historical averages. I believe as the company’s revenue starts recovering next year and VMI continues with its strong execution and margin performance, its P/E multiple should re-rate. This makes the VMI stock a good buying opportunity for medium to long-term investors.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

In my last article, I highlighted the company’s long-term growth prospects driven by secular growth drivers in its Infrastructure business, including benefits from increased spending under the IIJA stimulus. While remaining optimistic about the company's long-term growth prospects, I also noted that the weakness in the Agricultural end market in Brazil and normalizing spending by Telecom carriers in North America should impact sales in the near term. The company has recently reported its Q2 2024 earnings results, and while long-term growth drivers remained intact, revenue growth was affected by these near-term challenges.

In the second quarter of 2024, the company’s net sales declined by 0.6% Y/Y to $1.04 billion. In the Infrastructure segment, sales declined by 1% Y/Y as lower sales in Telecommunications, Solar, and Lighting & Transportation (L&T) more than offset increased sales in Transmission, Distribution, & Substation (TD&S) and Coatings businesses. Further, pricing was favorable for the segment, with steel index deflation offset by a favorable mix.

In the Agriculture segment, sales increased by 0.6% Y/Y due to higher sales in the North American agriculture market. Severe storm events in May and June, mainly in the Midwest and southern U.S. drove strong demand for replacement equipment and resulted in higher irrigation equipment volumes. However, average irrigation selling prices declined Y/Y, primarily due to targeted regional pricing actions.

International sales decreased Y/Y due to lower sales in Brazil due to normalizing backlog levels and lower demand. In Brazil, lower grain prices have reduced farmer profitability and credit availability, impacting end-market demand and revenue growth. This decline was partially offset by higher Middle East project sales and the contribution from the HR Products acquisition.

VMI’s Historical Revenue (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, VMI’s revenue outlook is mixed, with near-term headwinds and medium to long-term growth opportunities.

In the near term, the decline in steel prices is going to impact revenues in the infrastructure segment. Steel prices are a meaningful portion of the product cost for the company and a lot of it is passed through with price increases/decrease clauses built into the customer contracts. It usually happens with some lag and given how steel prices have seen a decline this year, I expect the company to see pricing headwinds in the back half.

Steel Material Index Trends (Company’s Q224 Earnings Presentation)

However, I am not too worried about it. While the company decreased its revenue expectations at the time of its recent earnings release (from the previous outlook of net sales down 2% to up 0.5% Y/Y to the current outlook of net sales decline between 3.5% to 1.5%), it actually increased its EPS expectations (from the prior range of $15.40 to $16.40 to current range of $16.50 to $17.30). This indicates that the company is executing well and sees increased profitability despite revenue headwinds from steel prices. So, while declining steel prices indicate revenue headwinds, they aren't necessarily impacting profits and I don't think investors should read too much into it.

Another near-term revenue headwind in the infrastructure segment is the company exiting some low-margin commodity solar business, but this is also margin accretive and this portfolio optimization should position the company to focus more on high-margin growth areas, which bodes well for its long-term growth.

The agriculture segment is also expected to see continued pressure given farmer's economies continue to be challenging, especially in Brazil. However, the company has started lapping easier comparisons and I don't see steep declines as we saw in the beginning (Q1) of this year.

The real opportunity is for medium to long-term investors who can look beyond the near-term headwinds.

In the medium to long term, the company’s infrastructure segment is poised to benefit from its clients’ investments in grid resilience and clean energy as well as from IIJA funding.

The company’s Transmission, Distribution, & Substation (TD&S) business is set to benefit from increased utility capex driven by the energy transition, the need to replace aging infrastructure, and overall power load growth. The Lighting and Transportation (L&T) business is also expected to benefit from elevated road construction spending supported by the funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

While the Telecommunications business has faced some pressure due to the normalization of wireless carrier spending in recent years after a period of heavy capex spending a couple of years back, I believe we are already at normalized levels. On the company’s last earnings call, management mentioned that they are seeing improved order intake at this point and don't expect any further decline for the rest of the year. The Y/Y comparisons are also getting easier, which should drive growth moving forward. The solar market also has good growth potential, despite the near-term impact of exiting low-margin business. The company is focusing on Distributed Generation ("DG") in this space which is growing at 8-10% annually and the company is growing at a higher pace than that. Distributed Generation is a higher-margin market that, according to management, is underserved. VMI as a large, stable player in this market, has a strategic advantage that should help drive its growth.

Finally, the company also has a coatings business in the infrastructure segment, which should benefit from secular reshoring and multi-year infrastructure spending trends.

On the agriculture side, there are secular drivers driven by global megatrends such as rising demand for food security and population growth. The company is also witnessing strong momentum in the Middle East project business despite the geopolitical tensions there and has a promising multi-year pipeline that should support long-term growth.

Overall, while there are some near-term revenue headwinds for the company, like pricing pressure from declining steel prices and exit from its low-margin solar business, I am not too worried about them. The medium to long-term growth demand drivers for the company remain intact in both segments driven by client investment in power grid resilience and telecom infrastructure, increased IIJA spending, distributed generation gaining traction, reshoring trends helping coatings business, and long-term drivers in the agriculture business from growing demand for food security and population growth.

The company’s balance sheet is also in good shape with net leverage (net debt to EBITDA) of 1.7x which gives it flexibility to do bolt-on M&As which can complement organic growth in the long run.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

In Q2 2024, the company’s margins benefitted from improved commercial and operational execution, including pricing increases in the Infrastructure segment, lower cost of goods sold due to lower steel costs, and reduced SG&A expenses. As a result, the operating margin expanded by 140 bps Y/Y on a reported basis and 100 bps Y/Y on an adjusted basis to 14.2%.

On a segment basis, in the infrastructure segment, the operating margin increased by 250 bps Y/Y on both reported and adjusted basis. However, the agriculture segment’s operating margin declined by 340 bps Y/Y on a reported basis and 80 bps Y/Y on an adjusted basis as benefits from lower SG&A expenses were more than offset by the impact of lower volumes and pricing in Brazil.

VMI’s Adjusted Operating Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

The company has done a good job in terms of execution. Despite reducing revenue guidance, it increased EPS guidance indicating an improved margin outlook.

Further, what is interesting is that the company’s full-year EPS guidance increase at the midpoint ($1 increase) was higher than the Q2 beat, indicating a positive margin outlook for the second half as well.

Moving forward, the company’s margin should also benefit from mix improvement as it exits from lower margin business and focuses on higher margin distributed generation business. The company is also benefiting from its cost-saving initiatives and productivity improvement. Management expects full-year SG&A to be a smaller percentage of revenues compared to last year, highlighting the benefit from cost reduction initiatives. The benefits from these initiatives should be more apparent in the medium to long term once revenue starts recovering and the company sees healthy incremental margins benefitting from volume growth and these cost reduction initiatives.

Overall, I remain optimistic about the company’s near as well as long-term margin growth prospects.

Valuation and Ratings

VMI stock is trading at a P/E of 16.93x FY24 consensus EPS estimate of $16.92 and 16.15x FY25 consensus EPS estimate of $17.74. This is a discount versus its 5-year historical average P/E (forward) of 19.28x as well as the sector median of 19.77x.

While the company continues to face some near-term revenue headwinds, its long-term growth drivers are compelling. The company is already controlling what it can control and is doing a good job in terms of cost control and despite revenue headwinds, it posted better-than-expected margin performance and raised its full-year EPS outlook. I expect the company to return to growth in the next year as some of the medium to long-term drivers start benefitting revenues and the company starts seeing easier comparisons. This coupled with strong execution and margin performance should help the stock re-rate to its historical levels. Hence, I continue to rate the stock as a buy from a medium to long-term perspective.

Risks

The company’s acquisition strategy focuses on strengthening its overall results by adding new markets, opportunities, and capabilities. However, inorganic growth is relatively riskier compared to organic growth and there are always risks related to integration missteps, overpaying for an acquisition, and the leverage a company takes to make an acquisition. In the event that any future acquisition goes wrong or the management fails to realize the anticipated benefits of an acquisition, it may negatively impact the stock price.

Many of the company’s end markets, including agriculture and electric utility, are cyclical. The company is exposed to risks such as unfavorable regulatory environments, a slow U.S. economy, and financing constraints.

The company is subject to foreign currency fluctuation, as it derives ~31% of its sales (as per FY23 sales) outside the U.S.

The company has sizable exposure to the Middle East, and geopolitical tensions there may impact its performance.

Takeaway

The company has good medium to long-term revenue growth prospects driven by client investment in power grid resilience and telecom infrastructure, increased IIJA spending, distributed generation gaining traction, reshoring trend helping the coatings business, and long-term drivers in the agriculture business from growing demand for food security and population growth. The margin prospects are also attractive, with benefits from mix improvement and cost-saving initiatives. Moreover, the stock is trading at a discount to its historical averages. As the company’s revenue starts recovering next year, and it continues with its strong execution and margin performance, I believe its P/E multiple should re-rate. Therefore, I continue to rate the stock as a buy from a medium to long-term perspective.