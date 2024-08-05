Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (AAWH) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.19K Followers

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:AAWH) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Rebecca Koar - EVP of IR & Strategy
John Hartmann - CEO & Director
Mark Cassebaum - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Russell Stanley - Beacon Securities
Neal Gilmer - Haywood Securities
Frederico Gomes - ATB Capital Markets
Luke Hannan - Canaccord Genuity
Matt McGinley - Needham
Andrew Semple - Ventum Financial

Operator

Good morning and thank you for standing by. Welcome to AWH's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. I'd now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Rebecca Koar, Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategy. Please go ahead.

Rebecca Koar

Good morning and welcome to AWH's Earnings Call for the Second Quarter of 2024. The presentation that accompanies this call can be found on the investor relations section of our website. Before we proceed, I would like to remind you that the following discussion and presentation contains various forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from historical or anticipated results.

For more information on these risks and uncertainties, please refer to Slide 2 of this presentation, today's earnings release, and our SEC and SEDAR filings, including our most recent report on Form 10-K. We encourage you to review these materials carefully. During today's call, we will be referring to non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are in the Appendix to the presentation and in our earnings release.

On today's call, you will hear from John Hartman, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Cassebaum, Chief Financial Officer. With that, I'll turn the call over to John, starting on Slide 4.

John Hartmann

Thanks, Rebecca. Good morning, everyone, and

Recommended For You

About AAWH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAWH

Trending Analysis

Trending News