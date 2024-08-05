Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Darren Opland - Director, Corporate Communications
Herriot Tabuteau - CEO
Nick Pizzie - CFO
Ari Maizel - EVP and Head, Commercial

Conference Call Participants

Vikram Purohit - Morgan Stanley
Leonid Timashev - RBC Capital Markets
Marc Goodman - Leerink Partners
Charles Duncan - Cantor Fitzgerald
Joon Lee - Truist Securities
Raghuram Selvaraju - H.C. Wainwright
Jason Gerberry - Bank of America
Ami Fadia - Needham & Company
Yatin Suneja - Guggenheim Partners
David Amsellem - Piper Sandler
Joel Beatty - Baird
Joseph Thome - TD Cowen
David Hoang - Citigroup
Graig Suvannavejh - Mizuho Securities
Ashwani Verma - UBS
Myles Minter - William Blair
Matt Kaplan - Ladenburg Thalmann

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Axsome Therapeutics Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Darren Opland, Director of Corporate Communications at Axsome Therapeutics. Please go ahead, Darren.

Darren Opland

Good morning, and thank you all for joining us on today's conference call. This morning, we issued our earnings press release providing a corporate update and details of the company's financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The release crossed the wire a short time ago and is available on our website at axsome.com.

During today's call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements. These statements may include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety, and intended utilization of our investigational agents, our clinical and non-clinical plans, our plans to present or report additional data, the anticipated conduct and the source of future clinical trials, regulatory plans, future research and development plans, our commercial plans regarding Sunosi, Auvelity, and our pipeline products, revenue projections, and possible intended use of cash and investments.

