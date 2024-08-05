JamesBrey

Introduction and Investment Thesis

For those unacquainted with EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), here's a brief intro into the Company's business and the context of its performance during recent years:

EPR is a triple net lease REIT. Triple net leases are a highly favorable type of agreement from the landlord's perspective as they involve the tenant covering a substantial amount of costs related to operating and maintaining the property (incl. property taxes, insurance, repairs, etc.)

EPR operates within the non-gaming experiential property sector. The Company has 354 properties, and ~37% of its annualized EBITDAre is generated through its theater segment. It also owns eat-and-play venues, attraction centers, ski resorts, fitness centers, etc.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit EPR hard, especially given its even higher share of theaters in its portfolio at the time. The annual US box office plummeted in 2020, as did EPR's stock price.

Data by YCharts

Should you be willing to get a better grasp on the development of my views on EPR, please refer to this link. Back then, I declared a 'strong buy' rating for EPR, as I believed the market had overreacted to the Company's headwinds. With such a high, well-covered dividend, a clear path regarding the portfolio reorganization and approach to dealing with major risk factors, as well as such a low P/FFO multiple, I stated that EPR offered the best risk-to-reward ratio in the industry.

As EPR published its Q2 2024 10-Q, I've decided to take another look at the business (being a shareholder myself). I remain bullish on EPR and uphold my previous (rarely given) 'strong buy' rating. While EPR is still facing some headwinds and risk factors regarding its tenants, post-COVID recovery, portfolio reorganization, high cost of capital, and high interest rate environment, it's certainly getting stronger.

I believe EPR has a strong case for significant, double-digit total returns resulting from:

high-yielding and well-covered dividend payments

multiple appreciation

further investment activity combined with rent escalators embedded within its contracts

EPR remains a 'strong buy' for me as I believe the company holds the highest total return potential in the REIT sector and still one of the best risk-to-reward ratios. I've provided a rationale for my thesis, weighing in the potential risk factors and supporting it with EPR's most recent business and credit metrics.

Enjoy the read!

EPR Is Getting Stronger

The Theater Segment

Let me briefly comment on EPR's theater segment that many investors still consider as a failing part of the business with no future ahead of it. Whenever I mention EPR in the comment sections / other articles, I often find opinions that EPR is not worth keeping on a watchlist and the business is basically doomed due to its theater exposure.

I understand that a healthy dosage of skepticism has never hurt anyone, but let's not ignore the good news and the continuously proven quality of EPR's theater properties.

EPR's Investor Presentation

Even during recession periods, the box office was strong The US box office has been dynamically recovering since the fall recorded in 2020. According to Statista, the US box office will exceed 10b USD in 2024, exceed the level recorded in 2019 in 2025, and continue to grow onwards 98% of EPRs' properties are in the top 50% of the US by the box office. Also, 8% of the North American box office is generated by its theaters. This means that EPR's theater segment has above-average quality properties, benefiting from the broad industry's headwinds. 'How is that?' one may ask. Well, the more theater properties (not owned by EPR) struggle or close down, the more traffic will be generated within the properties it owns. Therefore, having a high-quality theater portfolio combined with industry headwinds leads to a higher traffic concentration The theater coverage recovered to the level recorded in 2019 in March 2024 (1.7x)

EPR's Investor Presentation

It's also crucial to mention that while AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) filing for bankruptcy could lead to higher stock price volatility, AMC is being encouraged by EPR's CEO - Greg Silvers. The Company remains confident due to previous positive outcomes of Cinemark Holdings (CNK) and previous successful handling of Regal. To quote from Geg Silvers' comment on this matter:

Again, you probably wouldn’t hear this from most landlords, but beginning in ’20, we’ve been encouraging AMC to file. Again, because clean up your balance sheet. The business is recovering, the business looks nice, you have a bad balance sheet. (…) We’re very comfortable with how we’re going to end up as a result of that. (…) Cinemark Holdings and Regal have some of the best balance sheets in the experiential area. I mean, fantastic. They fixed in all their problems. AMC is the only one out there, we’d just relatively like them to go ahead and get it done, because that’s how comfortable we are with our lease structure and how important our assets are to them

Moreover, there's been some positive news on AMC's refinancing transactions. To quote directly from EPR's Q2 2024 Earnings Call:

Additionally, last week, AMC announced several refinancing transactions that extend the majority of their 2026 debt maturities to 2029 and 2030, while also providing the potential to reduce their overall net debt position. We view this as a very positive event as it substantially mitigates their near-term debt maturity risk.

Ongoing portfolio reorganization

EPR's investment volume in Q2 2024 amounted to $46.9m. During this quarter, the Company sold four theater properties, collecting $10.3m of net proceeds. Its investment activity in Q2 2024 brought the total investment spending to $132.6m, concentrated around non-theater properties, especially eat-and-play venues, attractions, and fitness and wellness centers.

EPR's Investor Presentation EPR's Q2 2024 10-Q

The portfolio reorganization is part of management's strategy. After quarter end, EPR sold another vacant theater and signed agreements regarding additional theaters for sale.

I often present cost of capital calculations, and investment spreads for REITs I cover. EPR won't be an exception - some investors may be concerned. Looking at their annualized AFFO yield (annualized AFFO per share divided by recent stock price), we get an estimate of their cost of equity equal to 10.4%, which is really high. Even considering the D/E ratio and cost of debt based on EPR's credit rating, we arrive at ~8.1% weighted average cost of capital. As a result, we may estimate EPR's investment spreads as a negative 0.1%, considering the 8% cap rate mentioned during the Q2 2024 Earnings Call.

However, what's the most important for me is that the management recognized that and kept a selective, limited approach to investments. EPR concentrates on portfolio reorganization and improving its business. I believe the market will soon recognize that. With the increase in stock price (which I believe is just a matter of time), EPR's cost of capital will improve, and the Company will be able to tap into the capital market more efficiently and increase its investment activity with positive spreads. Please refer to the table below for details.

Author based on EPR and Seeking Alpha

Please be aware that the above calculation is illustrative, as REITs can also fund their investment activity with free cash flow and disposition proceeds to some degree.

Dividends are well-covered with improving credit metrics

EPR currently pays attractive monthly dividends, yielding ~7.6%. Such a high level is often considered a value trap; however, I believe the market underappreciated EPR's long-term ability to generate cash flows. Its credit metrics are (overall) improving. In Q2 2024, the Company reduced its AFFO payout ratio, improved coverage metrics, and maintained credit rating, debt maturity term, and its fixed-rate debt structure. For a summary of the Q2 and Q1 credit metrics of EPR, please refer to the table below.

EPR's Investor Presentation

For clarity, I wouldn't call fixed charge coverage or debt maturity terms a 'great' level. Many REITs are capable of upholding better credit metrics, reflected in their higher credit ratings. Nevertheless, the situation keeps on improving. With the above credit metrics combined with solid business metrics (~12 WALT and 99% occupancy rate regarding properties not intended for sale), I sleep well at night as EPR's shareholder and remain confident in its ability to uphold and grow the payments in the future.

EPR's Investor Presentation

Nevertheless, EPR will face some debt maturities in the upcoming years that could negatively impact its financial situation if the high-interest rate environment is upheld, forcing it to refinance at a higher cost.

Valuation Outlook

As an M&A advisor, I usually rely on a multiple valuation method, which is generally a leading tool in transaction processes. This method allows for accessible, market-driven benchmarking within a specific peer group.

However, there are some limitations connected to this method, which market participants should be aware of. In the case of EPR, the most important limitation is that some entities operate within such a specific field that identifying an academically representative, publicly traded peer group with comparable scale, profitability, etc., may not always be easy or even possible. That's exactly the case for EPR. Nevertheless, please review the forward-looking P/FFO for the reference group I selected within my last coverage of EPR and the rationale for it, within the table below.

Entity Reference rationale P/FFO ('FWD') EPR Properties - 9.3x VICI Properties (VICI) Triple net lease REIT with a gaming and experiential properties portfolio 12.2x Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Triple net lease REIT with a gaming portfolio 12.9x Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Triple net lease REIT 17.4x Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Triple net lease REIT 15.7x NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN) Triple net lease REIT 13.9x Click to enlarge

As presented above, EPR trades at a noticeably low P/FFO multiple of 9.3x, which is far below other triple net lease REITs - even those operating within a relatively similar property sector - experiential gaming properties.

For clarity, I don't believe that EPR will reach the multiple of EPRT or ADC, but I have no doubt that the Company has a significant upside potential from the multiple appreciation alone. Just exceeding the level of 10.0x P/FFO would constitute ~7.5% upside and ~15% on a total return basis. I believe that to be a conservative scenario.

The Bottom Line and Risk Factors

Naturally, EPR lies on the riskier side of possible investment opportunities of a REIT sector due to the:

ongoing recovery from the pandemic with portfolio reorganization on top of the Company's activities

high cost of capital and investment spreads

therefore, low investment volume

possibly high stock price volatility

potential tenant issues with major tenants impacted by the post-Covid headwinds

high-interest rate environment with upcoming debt maturities

Nevertheless, with a well-covered dividend, proven quality of properties, high WALT and occupancy rate, and improving credit metrics, I believe EPR has a strong case for significant, double-digit total returns resulting from:

high-yielding dividend payments

multiple appreciation

further investment activity combined with rent escalators embedded within its contracts

EPR remains a 'strong buy' for me as I believe the Company holds the highest total return potential in the REIT sector and is still one of the best risk-to-reward ratios.