Tesla's Current Equity Story: Weak AI Promise On Top Of Struggling EV Business

Aug. 05, 2024 12:56 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA) Stock, TSLA:CA Stock26 Comments
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
8.58K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. reported its results for the June quarter on July 22nd, causing shares to decline by more than 10% since the earnings release — the selloff has continued since.
  • For Q2, revenues in the automotive business were up only 2% YoY, while gross margins fell to a seven-year low.
  • To divert investor attention from the struggling core business, Elon Musk is increasingly highlighting potential upside from autonomous driving and AI-related ventures.
  • It is important for investors to recognize that the upside in Tesla's AI venture is highly speculative and is not expected to enhance shareholder value significantly until the mid-2030s.
  • I maintain that Tesla stock is at risk of a significant re-rating, potentially aligning with the valuation of a typical GARP asset, which could bring the share price down to approximately $90.

Tesla Signage at Delivery Front Entrance

baileystock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported results for the June quarter on July 22nd, and shares declined by more than 10% since the earnings release — and the selloff has continued since. The world's leading electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer reported only 2% YoY growth in

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
8.58K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News