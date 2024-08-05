Chart Of The Week: Yen Carry Trade Unwind Fuels Sell-Off

Summary

  • The BOJ hiked rates by 25 basis points last Wednesday, bucking the global trend of central banks cutting them.
  • The Nikkei 225 Index plunged more than 12% overnight, the worst decline in that country since the “Black Monday” stock market crash in 1987.
  • If you’re long stocks, you want to see these support areas hold.

By Mike Larson

Now, let’s focus on what’s helping fuel the selloff: The yen carry trade I first warned about in April. To kick things off, take a look at this week’s MoneyShow Chart of the Week:

