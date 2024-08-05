Motortion/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The first half of the year was tough for investors in biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). In addition to a sector-wide underperformance (except for the “usual suspects” Eli Lilly and Company, LLY and Novo Nordisk A/S, NVO), it was the announcement of disappointing results for Trodelvy in the treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that sent Gilead shares close to the bottom of their long-term trading range in the low $60s.

Having not covered GILD stock for some time, I wrote an update before Gilead's Q1 earnings release at the end of April, discussing whether the stock's particularly poor performance was cause for deeper concern. Briefly, I saw the dip to the low $60s as a compelling opportunity and added around 25% to the position I originally built in 2022 but left untouched since then.

GILD stock is up 24% from its mid-June 52-week low of $62, which begs the question as to why the market is suddenly more positive on the stock. Some of the outperformance has definitely been due to a rotation from growth to value stocks, but a closer look is nonetheless warranted.

So in this update, I'm going to share my thoughts on the rebound in Gilead shares, particularly in connection with the company's novel glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist candidate, GS-4571. With Gilead due to report its second-quarter results after the bell on Thursday, 8 August, I'll also share what to expect from the Q2 earnings report and whether I consider GILD stock a good buy going into earnings.

How Were Gilead's Previous Earnings And What To Expect From Q2 Earnings?

Over the past 16 quarters, Gilead has beaten analysts' estimates for adjusted earnings per share (EPS) by an average of +3.4%. However, despite the average positive surprise, earnings have been rather volatile, with several significant negative surprises (Figure 1), prompted, for example, by an unexpected opt-in to certain clinical stage programs (Q4 2021). On the top line, Gilead has delivered an average positive surprise of 4.9% over the past four years, with only a small miss in 2020 (Figure 2).

Figure 1: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD): Adjusted quarterly earnings per share surprise (own work, based on data from Seeking Alpha) Figure 2: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD): Quarterly revenue surprise (own work, based on data from Seeking Alpha)

For the second quarter of 2024, analysts currently expect Gilead to report adjusted EPS of $1.60 on sales of $6.74 billion, up 19.3% and 2.1%, respectively, year over year. Given that 2023 was still a fairly strong year in terms of sales of Veklury — Gilead's COVID-19 treatment — I wouldn't over-interpret the somewhat weak top-line growth of just 2.1%. However, while Gilead has generated solid profits from Veklury over the past four years (more than $15 billion to date, Figure 3), it's important to focus on the company's underlying operating performance. Excluding Veklury, sales growth over the last four quarters has averaged 5.6%.

Figure 3: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD): Product sales including and excluding Veklury (own work, based on company filings)

Analyst estimate revisions were quite negative, down 6% from three months ago and down 13% from six months ago. For the full year, analysts currently expect Gilead to report only $3.71 per share, almost 50% less than they expected six months ago. However, what sounds like a disaster is due in part to a nearly $4 billion acquired in-process research and development (IPR&D) charge resulting from the acquisition of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. in late March (see my last article).

In addition, the $2.4 billion IPR&D impairment charge taken in the first quarter due to Trodelvy not having met its primary endpoint of overall survival in previously treated metastatic NSCLC was another key driver of the significant reduction in estimates.

These charges are also the reason for what appears to be unsustainable strong EPS growth in 2025, which analysts currently model at 92% (Figure 4). On a — more meaningful — two-year CAGR basis, Gilead's adjusted EPS and revenue growth is currently expected to be 2.9%. Over the next five years, barring any significant negative or positive surprises, Gilead is currently expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% (Figure 4).

Figure 4: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD): Adjusted earnings per share since 2014 and current consensus for the next five years (own work, based on data from Seeking Alpha)

Of course, this is far from stellar growth, but keep in mind that GILD stock is still trading at just 10–11 times forward 2025 earnings (Figure 5). At the same time, the market's lack of enthusiasm for Gilead stock is understandable. Several of the acquisitions overseen by CEO Daniel O'Day, who took the helm in 2019, have fallen short of expectations, and in particular, the company still hasn't properly diversified its revenue stream into oncology as planned.

Still, GILD stock is up more than 20% from its 52-week low, so let's take a look at the reasons behind the rebound and whether the gains can be expected to hold. After all, GILD investors' patience has been tested many times since the company's runaway success with hepatitis C virus therapies Sovaldi (sofosbuvir) and Harvoni (a combination of ledipasvir and sofosbuvir).

Figure 5: FAST Graphs chart for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), based on adjusted operating earnings per share (FAST Graphs)

Reasons Underlying The Rally – Could Gilead Become An Anti-Obesity Powerhouse?

I've already pointed out that the recent — and ongoing — rotation from growth to value stocks contributed its fair share to the rally.

More importantly, however, it was a report from Jefferies analyst Michael J. Yee in mid-June that marked the start of the recovery in mid-June. In particular, Yee highlighted Gilead's GLP-1 receptor agonist GS-4571, which showed promising results according to a scientific poster presented at the ADA's (American Diabetes Association) 84th Scientific Sessions. Given the breakthrough success of Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly in particular, it is not surprising that the market reacted positively to this update. Evercore ISI noted that “GS-4571 may share a chemical structure similar to” Pfizer Inc.'s (PFE) danuglipron — which is itself an entirely unique compound compared to Novo's semaglutide and Lilly's tirzepatide, both of which are peptides. The entirely different structure is because GS-4571 is intended as an oral therapeutic, as is danuglipron and also Lilly's orforglipron - which unsurprisingly have structural similarities. So I wouldn't read too much into Evercore ISI's note, and I have no idea what the report is alluding to.

While the poster cited by the Jefferies analyst isn't available online to the best of my knowledge, the abstract is, and it highlights that the drug candidate was tested in humanized GLP-1 receptor mice and obese cynomolgus monkeys. The drug candidate demonstrated weight loss of 5% to 8% in one month, in line with other treatments, improved glucose tolerance and reduced food intake. While such results are obviously encouraging, investors should be aware that this only means that Gilead may decide to develop GS-4571 further. So far, and to the best of my knowledge, no clinical trials have been announced.

I don't mean to sound overly critical here, but I think it is simply too early to conclude that GS-4571 could become a viable oral GLP-1 receptor agonist for use in humans. In none of Gilead's recent conference contributions did the company's representatives talk about GLP-1 receptor agonists in general or GS-4571 in particular. Clearly, obesity and type 2 diabetes therapeutics are not Gilead's core competencies. That's why I actually view it positively that the company is not presenting these preliminary results as more than they likely are.

It's also worth bearing in mind that most biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly developing oral GLP-1 receptor agonists, which is hardly surprising given their potential. Therefore, the news — which ironically triggered the start of the recovery — has not caused me to change my expectations for Gilead.

But of course, I maintain my earlier optimism about Gilead's liver disease portfolio, and in particular, its leading HIV franchise (see my last article). I think it would be incomplete to conclude that the Jefferies report was the only positive catalyst. Most importantly, the latest data from Gilead's PURPOSE 1 study, published on June 20, showed 100% efficacy and superiority of lenacapavir (a twice-yearly injectable) over the daily combination treatment emtricitabine/tenofovir (Truvada, also from Gilead). Truvada lost its exclusivity a long time ago and generics are available. However, and to end this paragraph on a conservative note, investors should keep in mind that Gilead has a long way to go before I would consider it a well-diversified biopharmaceutical company. In 2023, the company generated almost 70% of its revenues from HIV treatments (Figure 6).

Figure 6: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD): 2023 product sales by segment and year-over-year growth (own work, based on company filings)

Is GILD Stock Is A Buy Ahead Of Its Q2 Earnings?

Gilead will release its second quarter 2024 results on Thursday, August 8, after the market closes. Analysts currently expect Gilead to report adjusted earnings per share of $1.60 on revenue of $6.74 billion, up 19.3% and 2.1% year over year, respectively. The company's earnings this year will be impacted by an impairment charge related to the cancer drug Trodelvy and an acquired IPR&D charge associated with the CymaBay Therapeutics acquisition (see my last article). In the longer term, Gilead's earnings growth is currently expected to be in the mid-single-digit range.

GILD stock has recovered significantly from its 52-week low of $62 in mid-June. It would be incomplete to conclude that the stock has merely benefited from the rotation into value stocks, but the ongoing shift in market sentiment is certainly playing its part.

Jefferies analyst Yee's report highlighting Gilead's preclinical oral GLP-1 receptor agonist marked the beginning of the recovery. However, given the current state of affairs, I wouldn't read too much into the data. Of course, the weight loss observed in obese cynomolgus monkeys was promising (but not groundbreaking), as was the fact that GS-4571 was able to increase glucose tolerance and decrease energy intake, leading to an increase in weight loss after just over a month. However, investors should keep in mind that this was only a poster presentation and no clinical trials have been announced yet. I also think it is very telling that Gilead did not discuss GLP-1 receptor agonists in any of its recent conference contributions.

While this sounds sobering, I actually see it as a positive that Gilead management is not jumping on the “anti-obesity” bandwagon to boost investor sentiment, as GLP-1 receptor agonists are clearly not Gilead's core competency. Therefore, I wouldn't hold my breath waiting for Gilead's management to provide an update on GS-4571 on Thursday. That said, I remain optimistic about Gilead's leading HIV franchise, as underlined by the excellent results from the Phase 3 PURPOSE 1 trial of lenacapavir (trade name Sunlenca). The readout has definitely helped the recovery as well, even if the immediate reaction of GILD stock price after the announcement was sobering.

Personally, I am not adding to my GILD position currently, mainly because I already increased my holding by about 25% during the sell-off in the first half of the year. However, according to the valuation I published in April, I still think Gilead Sciences, Inc. stock is a (modest) buy at this level. That being said, if I were currently in the market to add to my position, I would probably wait for a pullback, which cannot be ruled out given Gilead's still-evolving portfolio, particularly in oncology.

Thank you very much for reading my latest article. Whether you agree or disagree with my conclusions, I always welcome your opinion and feedback in the comments below. And if there's anything I should improve on or expand on in future articles, drop me a line as well. As always, please consider this article only as a first step in your own due diligence.