BioNTech SE (BNTX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Victoria Meissner - Vice President, Strategy & Investor Relations
Ugur Sahin - Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder
Özlem Türeci - Chief Medical Officer & Co-Founder
Jens Holstein - Chief Financial Officer
Ryan Richardson - Chief Strategy Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daina Graybosch - Leerink Partners
Yaron Werber - TD Cowen
Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America Securities
Etzer Darout - BMO Capital Markets
Yifeng Liu - HSBC Bank Plc
Jessica Fye - JPMorgan Chase
Cory Kasimov - Evercore ISI
Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs
Simon Baker - Redburn Atlantic
Eliana Merle - UBS
John Newman - Canaccord Genuity
Manos Mastorakis - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Welcome to BioNTech's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call.

I would like to hand the call over to Dr. Victoria Meissner, Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Victoria Meissner

Thank you. Good morning and good afternoon. Thank you for joining BioNTech's second quarter 2024 earnings call.

As a reminder, the slides we will be using during this call and the corresponding press release we issued this morning can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website.

On the next slide, you will see our forward-looking statements disclaimer. Additional information about these statements and other risks are described in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this call are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date of the conference call. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements.

On Slide 3, you can find the agenda for today's call. Today, I am joined by the following members of BioNTech management team, Ugur Sahin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder; Özlem Türeci, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder; Jens Holstein, Chief Financial Officer; and

