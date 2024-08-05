JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Given the latest financial updates, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) does not seem to have a compelling growth thesis. Although the stock price has adapted to these results, it may still take quite a while for profitability to return. For example, perhaps most telling was the lack of financial update on the AI accelerator (Gaudi) side (and neither was there on the foundry side).

In closing, the market has not recovered as expected and we're obviously not satisfied with our results. We're responding by aggressively adjusting 2025 spending to achieve profitability and positive adjusted free cash flow that is commensurate with the current market conditions, while continuing to invest in and execute our strategy.

Intel had previously anticipated a ramp in revenue in the second half. Instead, confirming the layoff rumors, Intel is downsizing significantly to adapt to the financial reality of a lack of (structural) growth. Moreover, some updated information about 18A reveals a node with less density scaling compared to its previous nodes. So, while Intel may still achieve process leadership, it will be with a much smaller margin than expected.

Background and updated investment overview

In previous coverage, of its Q1 results, several proof points were highlighted (new data center releases, outlook for H2, roadmap progress). These were to show that the stock price around $30, which was towards the lower end of its trading range following the 2022 downturn, only seemed to be pricing in the current financial reality, not the turnaround which is starting to very visibly unfold this year.

However, as the latest earnings release shows, reality is setting in (yet again following the 2022/23 downturn) that the investment case as laid out in the early 2022 investor meeting just isn’t holding up. Instead of maintaining the financials while investing and positioning the company for stronger growth and technology going forward, instead the financials have worsened and now there doesn’t even seem a path back to pre-downturn financials.

Hence, Intel is downsizing. With that, the Pat Gelsinger dream of building (potentially) over a dozen new fabs in total (6-8 fab modules in Germany and Ohio each, in addition to new Arizona, Israel, and Ireland fabs as well) as Intel regained its footing as both a technological and financial semiconductor powerhouse, seems dwindling.

With that, as it currently stands for shareholders, Intel will already have accomplished quite a lot if the stock price could just return to where it started early in the decade (in the $50-60 range).

Q2 results

Revenue of $12.8B was down 1% YoY. As a reminder, Intel announced a horrific Q1 ’23 outlook in January 2023, as the demand and inventory digestion was only worsening further instead of bottoming in Q2/3’22 as originally expected. While Q2 ’23 improved a bit already, it basically still marked a setback in revenue to levels last seen a decade ago or more. Hence, the current ~$13B print compares to quarterly revenue that was previously approaching $20B.

On the profitability side, there was a small non-GAAP profit of $0.02. Gross margin also remains very low.

Intel

Looking at the segment results, they were quite stable, aside from Altera, but as discussed this is from a very low base.

Intel

One quite important distinction has been revealed by the Foundry and Product split. This is that while Intel has been talking about the turnaround for years, in terms of P&L, as previously announced peak losses will only occur this year as it has yet to fully ramp the new process nodes.

Outlook

With $13B revenue at the midpoint, revenue remains trending around the level from H1’23. For comparison, before the January (Q4’23) earnings release, analysts had expected that Q1 revenue would at least maintain the upside trend seen in revenue during 2023. Instead, Intel had pitched 2024 to be up both YoY and QoQ each quarter, from the Q1’24 baseline (which was down QoQ).

Intel cited all of its businesses for the low Q3 outlook. Overall, with this updated outlook, the expectation of a speedy recovery in revenue to pre-downturn levels is lowered.

For the longer-term investment thesis, there just seem to be quite many variables to make any definitive statement. Mainly, it remains the case (and in this EUV and high-NA EUV era more than ever) that being a profitable semiconductor (manufacturing) company requires quite some scale. While Intel has indeed been building new fabs, it isn’t clear whether it will be able to fill those.

To be sure, it might indeed need a few fabs more than it had around 2020: remember, it had shortages at that time and quite some revenue was still coming from outsourced modems and NAND. Intel said at the time it outsourced around 20% of wafers, which is rising to about 30% or so in the near-term, with the goal of reducing this to 10% in the longer-term.

With the new $10B cost and 15k employee reduction plan, it seems Intel is just going back to where it started, at best. Intel assured critical R&D spending would be saved from the reorganization, but 15k employees just seems a bit too much for this not to be the case at all.

Altogether, the CFO's statement that it would not require revenue growth to hit the 60/40 profitability target seems a bit strong to take at face value without evidence.

Cost reduction plan

In reaction to these results and outlook, Intel is implementing an immediate (2025) $10B cost reduction plan. It is not sure to what extent this plan stacks on top of the $8-10B plan announced in 2022, of which $3B in 2023. In any case, this would leave Intel with potentially just around 105k employees given the plan to layoff over 15k employees, which would be down from the peak of nearly 132k (which did include a few thousand NAND employees still). Clearly, while Intel said it would maintain core investments, this new financial reality that has been unfolding over the last two years may be hindering its ability to fully execute its strategy.

Of course, while that would still be a lot more than Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) this is neglecting that Intel doesn’t just design the chips, but also (for the most part) manufactures them itself. That simply requires a manufacturing organization consisting of tens of thousands of employees, but this ultimately just confirms the point that being a profitable semiconductor manufacturing company requires a large scale.

Opex will be reduced from $20B to $17.5B. Gross capex will also be reduced by several billion dollars, but due to the offsets, 2025 net capex might actually be higher: from $26B to $21.5B gross, but from $12B to $13B net capex. Non-variable cost of sales will be reduced by $1B. The dividend will also be suspended in Q4.

One item worth noting would be the capex plan. For years during the last decade, when it was around $60B in size, its capex spending was around $10B. Intel began its investments a few years as it was preparing for revenue growth towards $100B, while the current prints are closer to $50B annualized. Hence, even though it may have underinvested in the last decade and needs to invest in EUV and high-NA tools, Intel continuing to spend over $20B for the next two years on gross capex seems very high. At this point, it has already been two years since the downturn started.

During the Q&A, Pat Gelsinger said the following:

Finally, I'll just say, again, we're building this against the market outlook. We're going to flex our investments up and down appropriately, and we've now established a model with our smart capital to have that effectiveness that we can scale up and down to market conditions.

Process technology

Perhaps the most notable update was on 18A. Intel remains on track with this node, releasing the PDK 1.0, which during the call Pat Gelsinger said customers had been waiting for to move forward from test chips towards production chips, and also remains on track for production in H1’25.

Nevertheless, some newly provided specs about the node were below expectations. Specifically, performance (per watt) improvement was now indicated at being 15% higher than… Intel 3. Previously, Intel 20A was already expected to improve by this amount, with 18A delivering another 10% improvement. In addition, 18A’s density was also announced to be just 1.3x higher than Intel 3.

This indicates that to achieve its 5N4Y roadmap, Intel seems to have downgraded its scaling targets. Historically, for Intel, a new node always marked a 2x (or sometimes even more) increase in logic transistor density. This remained the case with Intel 4, although this node lacked a high-density design library (but the high-performance cell did achieve 2x scaling). Intel 3 as an intra-node improvement delivered about 10% scaling with a new “HD” library. However, it seems to lack a “true” high-density transistor as well (the new Intel 3 transistor consists of 5 fins per transistors, whereas TSMC (TSM) N3 has a cell with just 3 fins, which improves density significantly before taking any actual geometrical differences into account).

Process leadership and Moore’s Law: updated assessment

Note: based on preliminary information.

With the new process information, a new comparison can be made. It shows Intel will need A14 to leapfrog TSMC. On first sight, this seems contrary to Intel’s statement of reaching parity in terms of density, as 18A would still trail N3.

However, as mentioned, Intel has not developed a true HD library for Intel 3. If that had been the case, and then assuming 18A increases density by 1.3x from that level, then Intel 4 would have only slightly trailed TSMC N3, with 20/18A with Arrow Lake and Panther Lake in 2025 overtaking TSMC. That company is over a year behind Intel in introducing gate-all-around (RibbonFET/nanosheet).

While in RibbonFET the size of transistor cell can change by changing the width of the RibbonFET (which will be possible in 18A unlike in 20A), the method of varying the number of ribbons/sheets would not change density since these are stacked vertically. Hence, disregarding any possible effects from varying ribbon width, it seems an HD and HP RibbonFET cell might or could have the same transistor density.

For comparison, when assuming 2x scaling with each process node, in accordance with Moore’s Law, it shows TSMC stagnating at N3-N2 (according to its density information), which would have allowed Intel to leapfrog TSMC with 18A and 14A. However, given the just 1.3x scaling of 18A, that no longer seems the case.

In that regard, it remains to be seen how Intel then intends to reach/achieve its goal of growing from 100B (Ponte Vecchio) to 1T transistors by 2030, if Moore’s Law (despite the 5N4Y) is slowing down. Though, as Nvidia (NVDA) is doing with B100 or Apple (AAPL) with its silicon, it basically (roughly) doubled transistor count simply by doubling the chip area by stitching together two chips.

Still, in principle, Moore’s Law should still be flourishing for at least the next few nodes. As mentioned, RibbonFETs in principle should be quite compact since the ribbons are stacked vertically.

Of course, there is some additional space taking up by things like the interconnect, but that’s one of the reasons for the introduction of PowerVia (backside power delivery). Hence, it remains to be seen (from any technical disclosures) what prevents both TSMC and Intel (as both indeed hardly seem to be scaling density at all with their first gate-all-around nodes) from not realizing that potential.

In addition, a further innovation that could improve density by another 1.5-2x would be the CFET, where both NMOS and PMOS would be stacked.

Further business updates

Intel has shipped 15M Meteor Lakes, leading in the AI PC segment, although it did not address the Qualcomm (QCOM) X Elite. Lunar Lake achieved PRQ in July ahead of schedule. During the call, Intel further said it has basically upgraded Lunar Lake in importance, likely compared to Arrow Lake on its own 20A node, which hardly got any mention, although Intel did say it would start 20A production “next quarter.”

On the data center side, Intel unveiled its Xeon 6 line-up in June, consisting of the two “swim lanes” of P- and E-core CPUs. Gaudi 3 remains on track for Q3, but provided no updated financial expectations, which were $0.5B for 2024. Intel nevertheless reiterated its benefits, especially on the TCO side, as delivering 2x performance per dollar compared to H100.

For NEX, Intel aims to capture some AI demand on the interconnect side, with Ethernet solutions (“including the Intel AI network interface card and foundry chiplets that will launch next year”) and IPU (which “will play an increasingly important role in Intel’s accelerator portfolio, which the company expects will help drive AI data center growth and profitability in 2025 and beyond”).

Intel further appointed two new executives on the manufacturing and IFS side and announced its second SCIP program to fund Fab 34 in Ireland.

Earnings notes

Intel said it expects 2026 opex to decline in absolute dollars even beyond 2025’s $17.5B target. For comparison, currently, R&D remains at an over $16B rate. It may also indicate Intel is currently operating (or is going to operate) assuming there will indeed be minimal growth in the years ahead.

Intel also said its new gross capex plan of $26B at the midpoint already represents an over 20% reduction from its original plan.

Explaining gross margin drivers:

Weaker than expected gross margin was due to three main drivers. The largest impact was caused by an accelerated ramp of our AI PC product. In addition to exceeding expectations on Q2 Core Ultra shipments, we made the decision to accelerate transition of Intel 4 and Intel 3 wafers from our development fab in Oregon to our high-volume facility in Ireland, where wafer costs are higher in the near term. However, this change resulted in approximately $1 billion of capital savings and will improve Intel 4 and Intel 3 gross margin long-term as we scale up the Ireland fab. Margins were also impacted by higher than typical period charges related to non-core businesses and charges associated with unused capacity. Finally, we saw an unfavorable product mix and more competitive pricing than expected.

On the cash flow side:

Q2 operating cash flow was $2.3 billion, up approximately $3.5 billion sequentially on better working capital. Gross CapEx of $5.7 billion was more than offset by $11.5 billion in grants and partner contributions, highlighted by Apollo's SCIP investment in our Ireland factory operations, resulting in adjusted free cash flow of $8.2 billion. In 2025, with OpEx of approximately $17.5 billion and net CapEx of $12 billion to $14 billion, we expect to achieve positive adjusted free cash flow. The suspension of the dividend, initial Altera capitalization, and positive adjusted free cash flow should significantly improve our liquidity in 2025 and position us to begin the process of meaningfully decreasing our leverage. The AI PC is a big winner for the company and the early signals on the performance of Lunar Lake are very positive. We therefore intend to ramp that product significantly next year to meet market demand. While the product is great, it was originally a narrowly targeted product using largely external wafers and not optimized for cost. As a result, our gross margins will likely be up only modestly next year.

Foundry Services revenue more than doubled sequentially off a small base, including the start of advanced packaging revenue.

Valuation

If Intel is now a $50-60B revenue company for the foreseeable future as new baseline, and one that is still in the process of significant investments in its business (generating little profits and reporting low gross margin), then indeed a $40 or even $30 share price might very well be considered quite high already.

PC has managed to recover, remaining quite stable;

DC has seen market share losses and has also not grown, especially as dollars have shifted towards AI;

NEX too has not grown as expected;

AXG has been reorganized, but was originally expected to be trending towards $10B by 2026, which it likely will not achieve given the $0.5B expected in 2024;

MBLY’s revenue is stagnating before the ramp of its more advanced and expensive SuperVision, Chauffeur and Drive products, having also cancelled its robotaxi plans (initially targeted for 2022–23 launches around the world);

IFS after three years remains mostly in the pre-revenue stage: advanced packaging is likely outperforming internal expectations given the AI ramps. However, on the logic side Intel 3 adoption seems minimal, and while Intel has reported about many dozens of 18A test chips, it seems revenue will remain quite negligible in the near-term.

In terms of profitability, this has reduced given the increased investments (i.e., non-variable costs) and decreasing revenue. Overall, undoing those trends as the newer products and process nodes launch might recover the stock price.

Upside case

At this point, the upside case for Intel Corporation seems to be that it could finally start stabilizing the profitability of its Intel Foundry (as opposed to Products) business, which Intel reiterated it is targeting to achieve breakeven in 2027.

Meanwhile, it obviously would preferably also start to deliver revenue growth in one or some of its businesses, such as due to higher pricing in the data center from increased competitiveness. In that regard, the most compelling case would indeed be the manufacturing side, where its 18A and beyond process nodes would receive significant interest from external customers. This would allow Intel to double down on its manufacturing business (which has historically been its strongest asset indeed), but again, this would only start to play out around 2027 at the earliest, providing the shortest-case investment horizon required to invest in the stock.

Investor takeaway

Intel’s 2021/22 investment pitch was that it would/could at least maintain its financials, while restoring its technology competitive to reposition the company for stronger growth. Instead, both revenue and gross margins have declined more than expected, without a recovery yet given the latest 2024 outlook.

So, with roughly flat revenue, the conclusion is that while the technological side of the strategy is working out pretty much exactly as described three years ago (with 18A in 2025), the financial side so far is less so (with besides lower market demand in existing businesses delays in robotaxis, GPUs and Gaudi or Ponte Vecchio AI accelerators, and the foundry business largely pre-revenue).

Instead, Intel is now doubling down on its cost reduction strategy to align investments to actual market size, which is at best a strategy to align profitability with the current (or slightly higher) stock price. As the stock price has dropped on near-term concerns, it might become a compelling investment at some point.

However, the concern investors might have is that despite what Intel is saying, until the external foundry business starts really ramping, given the current revenue prints, revenue perhaps has dropped to such an extent where Intel’s ability to invest in continued (regained) technology leadership while simultaneously delivering significant profitability may simply have become unfeasible.

This is just to say or reiterate that Intel has needed further revenue/growth drivers besides the PC. For a while, it seemed that would be the data center business, but due to the rapid rise of AI, Nvidia instead has readily overtaken Intel in this market. So, Intel does not seem to have a strong track record of entering new markets (instead having exited a double-digit number of businesses following the downturn).

Furthermore, as discussed with 18A delivering less density than expected given Intel’s historical rate of scaling, it seems that at least in the near term, Intel’s regained process leadership next year with 18A won’t (yet?) be a significant competitive advantage. For example, won't be able to quickly take a lot of market share from Nvidia with Falcon Shores (which instead, according to rumors, has been downgraded from an “angstrom-era” process to TSMC N3).

Overall, this downwards or at best stagnating revenue performance following what has already been a significant downturn results in a neutral investment rating. Intel made the distinction between “phase 1” and “phase 2”: the difference between technology (competitiveness) and the actual size of a market to generate revenue.

Rounding up, another analyst’s title said the stock plunge was “deserved.” This is correct, as a stock is a reflection of mostly near-term profits. However, as Intel’s execution on the technological side remains quite flawless, reaching its strongest competitiveness in a decade when 18A launches nest year, the company should certainly at least remain on the radar of investors in technology/semiconductor companies.

In addition, management cannot be blamed for this. As argued, even if there may be some inefficiencies from gearing up the R&D and fab investments to execute the turnaround (as well as some historical efficiencies from being an IDM), becoming a company that under the hood consists of two companies (one a leading edge manufacturer of silicon chips, the other a designer of said leading edge chips) just requires massive scale and revenue. This is ultimately determined by end-market demand (and market share). As one commenter pointed out, the bean counting culture that had arisen at Intel is what Pat Gelsinger was brought in for to fix, obviously having to play the cards (inherited technology and financials) he was dealt.