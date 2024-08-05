Duncan Nicholls and Simon Webb/OJO Images via Getty Images

Summary

Flow Traders (OTCPK:FLTLF) recently released their earnings. The Q2 2024 results were below the company's consensus expectations but remained positive. The CCC (Currency, Crypto, and Commodity) value traded grew by approximately 90% compared to the previous year, compensating for the low market volatility and the decline in the value traded in other asset classes. The company suspended its dividend to increase the trading capital base and deliver more value to shareholders over the long term. Additionally, the company secured a €25 million bank loan to further boost its trading capital base, given the high returns on trading capital. The current valuations offer a great opportunity to buy at attractive prices, given the fragile situation in the market.

Q2 2024 Results

Flow Traders reported a Total Income of €76.2 million for Q2 2024, with an EBITDA of €22 million, significantly below the €34 million the management was expecting. This resulted in a Net Income of €12.8 million, which was lower than the consensus but higher than the previous year, as they had reported a loss during that period.

The positive results were primarily driven by the increased trading volume in the CCC asset classes, which grew by 89% compared to the same period last year. On a quarter-to-quarter basis (Q1 to Q2), the value traded improved slightly from 422 to 465 million, but profitability decreased significantly. This suggests that there were lower pricing and smaller spreads in trades, particularly in the CCC segment. Check the tables below:

Source: Flow Traders 1Q 2024 Results Source: Flow Traders 2Q 2024 Results

Dividend & New Strategy

The management has suspended dividend distribution to boost the trading capital base and deliver more value to shareholders

The stock did not react well to the news, triggering a sell-off by investment funds (which own 27%) and some fearful retail investors, who were primarily invested for the dividend. For some, it is impossible to value a company that decides not to distribute dividends.

Furthermore, if I look at some comments on social media, it is clear to me that people perceive the dividend cut as a negative sign due to poor performance, when, first, this is not the case; and, second, there has been a change in the strategy. It is also likely that the management sees higher volatility in the coming months.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Another point worth noting is that the dividend cut brings about significant fiscal efficiency, especially for foreign investors who face high taxation in their own countries

The change in strategy is very simple. Instead of paying out dividends, Flow Traders will retain those earnings and reinvest them. They have also decided to secure external funding with a €25 million bank term loan. Given the high return on capital, this seems like a smart move. Not only is it better for the company to retain the dividends, but also for the investors because unless you are Warren Buffett, it is very unlikely you will be able to compound at those levels.

Source: Flow Traders 2Q 2024 Results

Conference Call

During the conference call, there was not much interest from analysts, since in the previous quarter some of them were pretty pissed off. As a result, the call did not last long. Usually, this is a good thing for investors; lower interest from analysts often leads to more depressed valuations in the market, allowing us to buy at cheaper prices.

A few matters arose during the Conference call which are worth mentioning. The €25 million bank loan is just a starting point; they will seek additional debt funding to expand their trading capital. I would not be surprised to see the debt upsized to €100 million, even though they seem very cautious about it.

One of the analysts also inquired about the additional costs of deploying these funds. According to management, there are no additional costs. They do not really need additional facilities or personal to deploy those funds. The only cost would be the interest paid on the debt, which will be around 10%.

Market Overview

The job market continues to disappoint. In July, the growth in non-farm payrolls (114,000) was lower than the estimates (185,000), which had already been revised negatively in June. The unemployment rate rose to 4.3%.

In the last few days, the VIX has peaked to new yearly highs, which is good news for Flow Traders.

Source: Google VIX

This might be just a spike out of fear, seen the sell-off. Nonetheless, it shows how fragile the market is right now. The minimum negative news caused a significant sell-off in the market.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) released the Q2 2024 results, showing that Warren Buffett sold almost half of his position in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). The reasons for the sale could be numerous, but it certainly does not look bullish to me. Furthermore, this move pushed Berkshire's liquidity to a new record high, nearing €300 billion!!

My Opinion

I find these prices very attractive, as I discussed a few months ago in my previous article. The thesis remains pretty much the same.

Over the last few days, I’ve seen many disappointed opinions about Flow Traders’ stock performance and malcontent with the dividend cut. I, personally, look at Flow as a hedge; thus, when everything crashes, I expect them to do extremely well. Therefore, with the markets at all-time highs, you cannot hope for good performances.

Regarding the positive results in the crypto ETFs, I look at them certainly as a plus, but I do not factor them in my valuations. As for the dividend cut, I believe the company wants to capitalize on as many market opportunities as possible, so I don’t see it as a negative sign. Moreover, as I live in Italy, the dividend cut actually provides significant fiscal efficiency, reducing my tax burden on future gains. With the dividend in place, I would face an additional 26% tax on top of the 15% Netherlands taxation.

Anyway, for the investors who are particularly focused on receiving dividends, I would suggest selling put options at a strike where you believe the company is fairly valued and collecting the premiums. I guarantee you that the yields are much higher than what Flow Traders would distribute.

Source: Google Finance Flow

At current market prices, we are essentially buying the company at its equity value, which provides a solid margin of safety and helps me sleep well at night. I consider this a no-brainer situation. After the earnings release, I bought the first tranche around €16.30 and then doubled down at €15 as the price continued to decline. Flow Traders now represents 15% of my portfolio, and I’d like to increase it to around 20-25%.

I would never allocate 100% of my money to it—not because I lack confidence in the company, but simply because I have no idea when the next market downturn will occur. The stock might remain flat for years, so I’m comfortable with the current allocation and open to increasing it a bit.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.