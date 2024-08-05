koto_feja

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) develops small molecules for the treatment of myopathies, or diseases affecting the muscle. I covered this 18 months ago when it had three molecules in its pipeline and four targets for its lead molecule EDG-5506. Today, they call this molecule sevasemten, and they have advanced sevasemten in Becker Muscular Dystrophy into phase 3. The stock, I must also note, has gone steadily up since about January of this year.

That begs the question: Is this much more confident company of today worth an investment despite the more than 2x increase in market cap?

About Edgewise

The company was founded in 2017 by “current Chief Scientific Officer Alan Russell, Ph.D., Peter Thompson, M.D., who is currently a Partner at OrbiMed and Badreddin Edris, Ph.D., who is currently the Chief Operating Officer at SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.” It was seed funded by OrbiMed. They were able to raise $160.7mn while still a private company, from leading institutional investors like Viking Global, Novo Holdings, RA Capital, Cormorant etc. Their IPO raised $186.1mn in March 2021, and two follow-on offerings raised $129.2mn and $240mn, respectively, in September 2022 and January 2024. So EWTX has always been able to raise funds; being backed by OrbiMed was always useful.

Of the three founders, Dr. Alan Russell has extensive experience both as a researcher and as a developer of therapies targeting diseases involving skeletal muscles. From his LinkedIn profile, I see that after doing postdoctoral work at Stanford, Dr Russell has continued teaching at the University of Colorado-Boulder, besides his work at EWTX. He previously worked at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) as head of the Muscle Metabolism group, where he helped develop therapies for various myopathies. Before that, he worked at Cytokinetics (CYTK), where he “was the co-inventor and lead scientist in the development of Tirasemtiv, the first direct muscle sensitizer which is now in phase 3 clinical trials for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).”

Both of the other two co-founders as well as the current CEO Kevin Koch have come from, or are associated with, OrbiMed. All of them also have impressive experience founding and running major companies like Array Biopharma, Silverback Therapeutics, etc. I like to understand who the people are at a biotech, and the people here are surely impressive.

Pipeline

Lead asset EDG-5506 or sevasemten is an orally administered skeletal myosin inhibitor. Myosin is a motor protein that plays a crucial role in muscle contraction. By inhibiting and controlling myosin, researchers aim to treat diseases involving unregulated muscle contractions.

Lead program is Becker Muscular Dystrophy, or BMD in phase 3. A second program is in Duchenne, DMD, phase 2. The company says that “we estimate that in the US, EU-5 and Japan there are approximately 35,000 Duchenne patients and approximately 12,000 Becker patients. There are currently no approved therapies for individuals with Becker.”

BMD is a type of dystrophinopathy, caused by mutations in the DMD gene, which encodes the protein dystrophin. So is DMD, the disease, but the main difference is that in DMD, there's no functional dystrophin at all, while in BMD, there's partially functional dystrophin. This results in BMD being a milder form of the disease than DMD. Everything from age of onset to survival is more hazardous in DMD than in BMD.

The same molecule is also targeting two other myopathies, Limb-Girdle muscular dystrophies or LGMD and McArdle Disease, also known as Glycogen Storage Disease Type V. LGMD primarily affects the Shoulder and hip girdle muscles while McArdle affects the skeletal muscle. Both trials are in phase 2.

A second molecule, EDG-7500, is a novel cardiac modulator targeting hypertrophic cardiomyopathy or HCM. This is also in phase 2 trial.

Data

Sevasemten demonstrated improvements in muscle function in animal models by selective regulation of myofiber contraction. Phase 1 data in healthy volunteers found the molecule well-tolerated and suitable for daily dosing. First proof of concept came in a phase 1b BMD trial, but this was biomarker data only, although there was significant reduction in key biomarkers of muscle damage.

Two of these are Creatine Kinase (CK) and Troponin I, Fast Skeletal Muscle (TNNI2), which are important biomarkers and proteins associated with muscle function. In the BMD cohort in that phase 1b trial, CK decreased by 71% compared to placebo, while TNNI2 decreased by 83%. Some of these proteins that are most elevated in BMD patients saw the most significant amounts of decrease with treatment, suggesting a treatment effect that normalizes BMD symptoms.

In an open label trial conducted in these seven patients following washout and five additional patients, 12-month treatment saw that CK and TNNI2 decreased by an average of 37% (p=0.001) and 79% (p<0.0001) from baseline. This is versus patient baseline and not versus placebo as we saw in the phase 1b trial; hence the figures are different. Also, dose levels were lower in the open label study.

The company had earlier initiated a phase 2 trial called CANYON in BMD patients, but following this open label data, they converted it to a pivotal, potentially registrational trial called GRAND CANYON. We're awaiting data from this trial. Topline data from the CANYON study is to be released in Q4, with CK as the primary endpoint. GRAND CANYON will take about three years, with a target enrollment of 120 patients and then an 18-month study period. The primary endpoint for GRAND CANYON is North Star Ambulatory Assessment (NSAA). This is the primary endpoint which Sarepta’s eteplirsen (Elevidys) failed to achieve in the phase 3 EMBARK study, but still received conditional approval. FibroGen’s Pamrevlumab also failed this endpoint in its own phase 3 study.

In DMD and LGMD, phase 2 trials are ongoing, but there is no efficacy or proof of concept data as of now. A phase 2 exercise challenge study produced data across 21 participants: Becker (n=9), LGMD2I (n=9) and McArdle (n=3). Becker patients had efficacy data with strong statistically significant decreases in biomarkers like TNNI2 89% (p<0.05 vs placebo) and CK 45% (p<.05 vs placebo).

ARCH April data functional measures including NSAA score

In April, two-year follow-up data from the open label ARCH trial was published. Baseline characteristics of these patients in three major functional measures were as follows:

Functional measures Trial patients Age normative values 10-meter walk/run 8.4 sec < 4 sec Rise from floor 6/12 could perform < 3 sec NSAA 15.5 (range 4-31) - Click to enlarge

adapted from company data

Excluding an outlier patient who had a meniscal tear at month 15 and had to undergo surgery, mean change in NSAA at month 24 for the entire group was +0.75, while historical NSAA score in BMD patients is -2.4. There were no other patients crossing the historical average threshold, and one patient showing a +4 NSAA improvement.

Other biomarkers of muscle damage like CK, TNNI2 and myoglobin saw strong decreases at three months and sustained those levels throughout the treatment period. Maximal biomarker reducing dose was identified at 10mg, which is also supported by PK/PD.

Competitive difference

EWTX competitors mostly target dystrophin in various ways. The conditionally approved exon skipping drugs from Sarepta (SRPT) have seen considerable controversy during the FDA approval process. These have never been approved in the EU. Gene therapies, also from Sarepta and others, face the challenge that the AAV vectors used to deliver functional genes are much smaller than the dystrophin gene. Scientists have tried using smaller sized genes; however, these have not resulted in adequate protection of the target muscles.

Sevasemten aims to cut this gordian knot by not targeting dystrophin at all, but by trying to protect muscle fibers from contractions by regulating and selectively inhibiting fast myofiber (type II) myosin. Instead of adding a functional dystrophin gene, sevasemten simply protects dystrophin deficient myofibers from degeneration.

Among other competitive differences, sevasemten offers a genotype-agnostic approach to the treatment of these dystrophinopathies, and its highly selective nature avoids potential off-target effects.

Indicative valuation

In May, Truist analyst Srikripa Devarakonda, while making a buy call on EWTX, estimated $2.5B and $715M adjusted and unadjusted peak sales for sevasemten if it becomes the standard of care in BMD and part of a combo therapy across all DMD patients.

Note that another major DMD player, Sarepta, despite controversial data, has a market cap above $13bn.

Now, the company estimates that there are approximately 47,000 DMD+BMD patients in the US, EU-5 and Japan. Sarepta sold eteplirsen at $300,000 per patient per year in 2016, when it was approved. By 2022, I see figures of between $750,000 and $1.5mn. Even if we take the 2016 post-approval figures of eteplirsen, and considering that Sevasemten is a small molecule, we reduce the price to $100,000, we get a total addressable market of $4.7bn. This is 3x the current market cap of EWTX.

Financials and others

EWTX has a market cap of $1.52bn and a cash balance of $533mn as of May, per their Corporate Presentation cited above. Research and development (R&D) expenses were $27.7 million for Q1’24 and Q4’23 combined, while G&A expenses for Q1’24 were $7.1mn. Taking a midpoint of those R&D expenses, this gives them a cash runway of over 20 quarters. That is enough cash to see them through the first commercialization in BMD.

In January, after their $240mn secondary offering, the stock saw a steady bullish run for over a month, which has now stabilized at around double the price it was before the run. I consider a bullish stock price movement after cash raise a very positive signal of market sentiment. EWTX priced the offering at $11 a share, which was at a decent premium to its previous one-month stock price average - this is also a bullish signal indicating the company’s confidence in themselves.

Investment thesis

Edgewise has a number of things going for it. First, there’s the backing from OrbiMed, a very large institutional investor. Second, the excellent management profile. Third, the early but very strong open label data. Fourth, the high cash reserve and long cash runway. Fifth, the market potential in the various myopathies which I have touched upon. Lastly, the bullish run following a dilution, which indicates very strong market sentiment. The timeframe for this investment is three years, or around when GRAND CANYON data comes in.

Risks

The principal risks in an EWTX investment are two - one, the sharp rise in stock price since January, and two, the early and open label stage of data in a very difficult to treat (and test) condition. The first risk is mitigated by the last point I mentioned - bullish run following an offering. If a stock runs so well even after an offering, how well would it run following good data? As for the data, although it was early, it was very strong. They had two datasets supporting each other in BMD, phase 1b and the open label study. I think this evens out the risk considerably.

