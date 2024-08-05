Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 05, 2024
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.2K Followers

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Patricia Penman - VP of Marketing Services & Global Communication
Helen Johnson-Leipold - Chairman and CEO
David Johnson - VP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Lebiedzinski - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Johnson Outdoors Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call will be led by Helen Johnson-Leipold, Johnson Outdoor Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Also on the call is David Johnson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to the question-and-answer session, all participants will be placed in a listen-only mode. After the prepared remarks, the question-and-answer session will begin. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded. Your participation implies consent to our recording this call. If you do not agree on these terms, simply drop off the line.

I would now like to turn the call over to Pat Penman from Johnson Outdoors. Please go ahead, Ms. Penman.

Patricia Penman

Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our discussion of Johnson Outdoors' results for the 2024 fiscal third quarter. If you need a copy of today's news release, it is available on our website at johnsonoutdoors.com under Investor Relations. I also need to remind you that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements.

These statements are made on the basis of our current views and assumptions and are not guaranteed -- guarantees of future performance. Actual events may differ materially from those statements due to a number of factors, many beyond Johnson Outdoors' control. These risks and uncertainties include those listed in our press release and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If you have any additional questions following the call, please contact Dave Johnson or myself.

It is now

