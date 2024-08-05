Looking Beyond The Panic-Selling

Aug. 05, 2024 2:40 PM ETJapanese Yen / US Dollar (JPY:USD), GLD, XAUUSD:CUR, NKY:IND, FXY, SPX, SP500, COMP:INDUSD:JPY, EWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV, YCL, YCS, VXX, VXZ, VIXY, VIXM, UVXY, SVOL, SVXY, VO, MDY, IJH, IWR, BMVP, FNX, EZM, CSD, CZA, BUL, XJH, IMCB, IVOO, GRPM, SCHM, ONEO, EQAL, REGL, PTMC, JHMM, DEUS, XMHQ, FLQM, FTDS, JPME, FSCS, USMF, SPMD, VFMF, VFMV, VFQY, FSMD, SFYX, TPLC, AFMC, SMDY, SQEW, PAMC, SIXL, BKMC, HLGE, QVMM, BBMC, MIDE, VXF, IJK, IWP, VOT, RFG, FAD, FNY, IPO, CWS, IMCG, MDYG, IVOG, XMMO, BFOR, ARKK, FFTY, ETHO, QMOM, JSMD, NUMG, HAIL, VFMO, PEXL, BOUT, KOMP, QQQN, QQQJ, MID, FRTY, PY, PEY, IJJ, IWS, VOE, DIV, DON, FAB, RWK, IMCV, MDYV, IVOV, XMVM, XMLV, SYLD, VUSE, QVAL, ONEV, ONEY, NUMV, WBIY, SDVY, VFVA, DVLU, DDIV, VRAI, HOMZ, FOVL, TPHD, TMDV, LSAT, RSPT, FFSM, UPGD, ACTV, AFSM, AVUV, BAPR, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USVM, MAGS, AAPL, AAPL:CA, BRK.A, BRK.B, NVDA, NVDA:CA, AMZN, AMZN:CA, SHY, LMBS, FTSD, SPTS, SCHO, VCSH, VGSH, TUA, BILS, BBSA, OPER, USFR, ISTB, XTWO, XTRE, BSV, TUSI, XHLF, TBIL, CSHI, SLQD, MINT, BIL, SHV, JPST, GSY, NEAR, FLOT, ICSH
MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.64K Followers

Summary

  • The Nikkei 225 Index in Japan plunged 12.4% overnight.
  • The CBOE Volatility Index jumped above 60 in early US trading.
  • Gold is getting caught in the liquidation, but outperforming stocks.

Background stock market and finance economic

MarsYu

By Mike Larson

My goal is to help you calmly and rationally assess risks and opportunities here, and make the best moves for your portfolio in the longer term. In my quarter-century-plus of analyzing, writing, and speaking about markets, I’ve learned one thing

This article was written by

MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.64K Followers
MoneyShow — an industry pioneer in investor education since 1981 — is a global, financial media company, operating the world's leading investment and trading conferences. Each show brings together thousands of investors to attend workshops, presentations and seminars given by the nation's top financial experts. The company also offers exclusive seminars-at-sea, with the investment industry's leading partners. In addition, MoneyShow operates the award-winning, multimedia online community, Moneyshow.com and publishes free Investing and Trading newsletters, which provide individual investors with exclusive ongoing access to the latest investment and trading ideas from the nation's most respected and trusted financial newsletter advisors.

Recommended For You

About JPY:USD Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JPY:USD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD
--
FXY
--
SP500
--
COMP:IND
--
XAUUSD:CUR
--
NKY:IND
--
SPX
--
JPY:USD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News