Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE:UUUU) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Chalmers - President and Chief Executive Officer
Nathan Bennett - Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer
Kim Casey - Investor Relations Manager

Conference Call Participants

Heiko Ihle - H.C. Wainwright
Joseph Reagor - ROTH Capital Partners
Justin Chan - SCP Resource Finance
Matthew Key - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is [Ludi] (ph), and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Energy Fuels' Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session, where you'll be able to ask one question and one follow-up, should you desire. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. Mr. Chalmers, you may begin your conference.

Mark Chalmers

Thank you for the introduction, Ludi, and also, good morning, good afternoon wherever you join this call from. And thank you for joining the Q2 conference call of Energy Fuels today and webcast. We are always excited to discuss our results and significant accomplishments. And we continue to make major accomplishments every day. For those who cannot join the call today, we'll have replays of this presentation. It'll be available for two weeks on our Web site starting later today or tomorrow.

Every quarter I say we're making extraordinary progress on many fronts. And certainly, this quarter is no exception. Energy Fuels is likely one of the biggest building success stories on decarbonization electrifications, while we also emerge as a clear leader in diversified U.S. critical mineral production at a time when this has never been more important. We are a unique investment. There is no other company that has the ability to advanced uranium, vanadium, and rare

