Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A, BRK.B) continued its tradition of giving investors the weekend to ponder its earnings. And ponder it we have, as the company's cash position grew to almost $280 billion right before an incredibly weak Monday for Asian markets that have continued to move towards a bear market.

As we'll see throughout this article, a tough macroeconomic environment, a history of intelligent downturn investments, and lofty valuations, all show why it's a great time for Berkshire Hathaway to build its cash position.

Macroeconomic Environment

The macroeconomic environment is growing questionable.

Soft landings from rising interest rates are thought to be both rare and difficult to accomplish. Right now is the time when the chickens come home to roost, so to say. Unemployment rates are beginning to rise, and the Federal Reserve has indicated that inflation is cooling and that it could consider anywhere from one to several cuts in interest rates by the end of the year.

What happens remains to be seen, but if we're at the part of the economic cycle where rates need to start being cut. Any issues here could result in the market entering a recession and falling much faster than expected, especially if panic or the expectation of a failure accelerates a potential downturn. There is definitely some fear in the markets.

Berkshire Hathaway's 2008 Role

An example of the benefits of having cash was clearly visible in 2008, when Berkshire Hathaway made some of its best investments ever during the last recession.

BNSF: The company bought the entirety of BNSF that it didn't own for $26 billion in 2009. The company bounces around between the largest and/or second-largest railroad in the country, but its closest competitor, Union Pacific, is worth $150 billion.

Bank of America: Warren Buffett plowed $5+ billion into Bank of America's preferred earning options that were later exercised for an extra $5 billion. That position today is worth $40+ billion (assuming he hadn't sold).

Berkshire Hathaway made a similar trade with General Electric using warrants and preferred to invest $3 billion. He exited early for a 50% profit.

The oracle of Omaha is the king of taking advantage of a recession, and if that's what we're headed towards, we expect this to be no different.

High-Yielding Cash

While treasuries have had some weakness recently because of macroeconomic concerns along forecasts for declining yields, yields remain high.

U.S. Treasury Rates

The 1-year Treasury yield is 4.4% and that means that Berkshire Hathaway's cash pile is earning the company more than $10 billion annually. That's a far cry from just a few years ago, when the same cash pile would have been earning less than $1 billion. That itself helps to take a lot of the sting off needing to leave so much money in cash.

Unfavored Non-Tech Investments

Another thing worth highlighting is a shift in the market as the valuation has gone up, specifically in the value of non-tech investments.

S&P500 tech comparison : r/ETFs

The value of tech stocks as a part of the S&P 500 is going back to the 2000 peaks that were seen in the markets before the massive crash. It's a historic low. We're not saying that all technology stocks are overvalued, but companies such as General Electric, Boeing, etc. that are historically strong technology investments have become unfavored.

In fact, we think that Boeing would be a great Berkshire Hathaway investment, but that's a story for another time. One thing is clear, though, Berkshire Hathaway has a strong preference for traditional American industrial companies. These companies are trading at a lower valuation, and Berkshire Hathaway seems to be raising the cash to take advantage of that.

Berkshire Hathaway's Core Operating Business

At the same time, results at Berkshire Hathaway's strong core operating businesses have continued to shin.

Berkshire Hathaway Press Release

These businesses earned $11.6 billion 2Q 2024, up double-digits YoY, and that performance has continued for the first 6 months of the year. The company saw special strength in its insurance business, while its float continues to be supported by high-interest rates. Berkshire Hathaway Energy remains an incredibly strong utility and reinvestment there is high.

The company continues to control one of the largest railroads in the company and profits handsomely as a result. The collection of businesses here remains one of Berkshire Hathaway's finest, and one that we expect to outperform for the long term. Back of the envelope math puts this collection of businesses as worth more than all of Berkshire Hathaway if given a P/E the same as the S&P 500.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is the time value of money. Sure, Berkshire Hathaway's cash is giving it some strong cash flow now, but there's no guarantee that that continues. Cash historically has been a poorly returning asset, along with Treasury bonds. Combine that with Berkshire Hathaway's substantial % of market cap in cash, and that could be a recipe for underperformance.

Conclusion

Berkshire Hathaway has a history of taking advantage of downturns in the market. The company has a massive cash pile. It's continuing to acquire its stock (purchasing $345 million in 2Q 2024) but it seems to feel that even its stock is expensive. That's indicated by its $2.55 billion investment in 1Q 2024.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. now has almost $280 billion in cash, cash that it can utilize for various investments. We think the company is making the right decision, given how expensive the market is. Its own core companies are continuing to generate strong operating cash flow that is growing. Regardless of how it spends its cash, the company is a valuable investment at this time.

