Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) reported relatively weak earnings, citing a difficult year brought on to them by a weaker economy and program delays. I think investors should wait for an inflection point in earnings before buying, as right now, the opportunity seems too early to invest in. Gross margins and strong growth opportunities seem more likely to materialize in 2025. Therefore, investors should wait until they start to see year-over-year sales growth and profitability improve before investing, leading me to rate shares as a hold for now.

Richardson Electronics is "a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components" according to their annual report. They make the components necessary for many industrial applications in healthcare, broadcast, aviation, and many other industries. They are a heavily engineered focused company that delivers customized solutions through "design-in support systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service".

The company has a strong track record overall, but has shown to be cyclical at certain times. Revenues ebb and flow, reaching a peak of $262.7 million in May of 2023, and have now come down to $196.5 million for the past TTM. Despite this cyclical downturn, the long-term outlook is quite positive as management claims they have strong market opportunities in large addressable markets.

Results are reported in four segments: Power and Microwave Technologies, Green Energy Solutions, Canvys, and Healthcare. Power and Microwave Technologies refers to their "power grid and microwave tube business with new disruptive RF, Wireless and Power technologies". Green Energy Solutions refers to "products for numerous green energy applications such as wind, solar, hydrogen and Electric Vehicles, and other power management applications". Canyvs refers to "customized display solutions serving the corporate enterprise, financial, healthcare, industrial and medical original equipment manufacturers markets". And finally, healthcare refers to their "high value replacement parts and equipment for the healthcare market".

For the last twelve months ended June 1, 2024, more than half of sales came from Power and Microwave Technologies, at exactly 65.5%. The remaining 34.5% were split among the remaining segments.

Investors can see that the FY 2024 results were pretty weak, mostly due to cyclical factors that were outside the company's control. Total revenues came down 25.2% YoY, as management focuses on optimizing the balance sheet and cost structure for a cyclical rebound. The stock has reacted negatively as well, down 12% YTD as of the time of this writing. I think the stock is a hold for now and recommend existing investors ride out this cyclical downturn, and for new investors to wait for a better buying opportunity later when the fundamental performance improves.

Overall, the company is quite innovative and has shown a nice track record of delivering value to their customers for over 75 years. In particular, I think their exposure to the semiconductor markets is very attractive as chips become a more important commodity in today's digitalized world. Nonetheless, the products they design and distribute seem essential in powering today's economy. With operations globally, I think they are poised to grow in-line with the broader market with attractive end-markets in various industries.

Managing A Cyclical Downturn

In the last quarter, management reported earnings with the following results:

First year-over-year reduction in inventory since fiscal 2017, reflecting management’s efforts to improve working capital levels

Fourth quarter gross margin improved 320 basis points year-over-year

Generated $7.2 million in operating cash flow during the fourth quarter, helping the Company end the year with $24.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt

Management expects to return to year-over-year sales growth and higher profitability in fiscal 2025

I believe management should be applauded for their intelligent working capital management during a cyclical downturn in sales. Through a strategic reduction in inventory, they managed to generate solid operating cash flow and ended the year with no debt. This increases my confidence in management's ability to handle the ups and downs of the market and overall economy and position the balance sheet well for the next growth phase.

Management spoke a lot about their Green Energy Solutions opportunities, which makes sense given the popularity of new renewable energies to power our economy. Backlog for the company remained steady at around $147.8 million, up from $147.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. Investors can see the lack of growth in backlog signals an overall slowdown in the markets that Richardson Electronics operates in. A slowdown in demand has caused sales to drop 25.2% YoY, due to "lower sales in PMT, GES and Canvys" in their earnings transcript.

With the overall economy facing potential headwinds and the Sahm rule predicting a potential recession, I think Richardson Electronics is a hold for now because their results will likely fall in-line with the economy. Many of their customers may have held off on orders, and aren't as eager to take on new growth projects in a potentially slowing economy. These ripple effects may negatively affect Richardson Electronics for the next quarter or two, as their sales have dropped significantly.

In conclusion, the stock remains a hold for now as the company manages this cyclical downturn very well in my opinion. The balance sheet is strong, with a strong backlog and healthy margins ready to weather the potential storm incoming. Reduction in capex and strong cash flow enable the company to cover their dividend, so overall the financial picture here is quite positive despite an unfavorable market for Richardson Electronics.

Strong GES Product Portfolio

A particular strong point for this company is their product portfolio, specifically in the Green Energy Solutions segments, in my view. A look at their website reveals they are focused on energy storage solutions, which are very important in today's renewable energy as it remains a challenge to store solar and wind generated energy.

Richardson Electronics is working on many solutions which likely have strong market potential in my opinion if executed correctly. Their website features the Ultra3000, which is an "ultracapacitor-based energy storage solution" with "enhanced reliability". It claims to have a lifetime use of 15+ years for wind turbines, which is likely to attract a lot of customer demand in my view.

With an extensive distribution network and trusted reputation, the GES segment seems one of the most attractive segments of the market Richardson is working on, in my view. I believe going forward, management is correct in being bullish on growth, and expects sales in this segment to rebound from their cyclical decline in the longer term.

Ultimately, their solutions on energy storage seem very attractive and should propel earnings growth forward in the longer term. The company has a track record of true engineering innovation, with so many products that are applicable in a variety of industries. I believe Richardson Electronics has very competitive products that rapidly adapt to customer demands, signaling their engineering talent and strength. Therefore, their engineering strength should enable Richardson to bounce back in a potential cyclical upturn for the industry.

Valuation - $13.50 Fair Value

I think the stock is roughly fairly valued and accurately prices in the cyclical downturn in sales we are seeing in Richardson Electronics. Assuming revenues stay at around $200 million, I think we can see EBITDA margins hold up at 6% for the next few quarters. As I mentioned, the cyclical downturn in sales has already happened, and I don't think any more declines will happen from here on out. Furthermore, the company still generates resilient cash flows, so even though sales are down, the overall financial health is still quite positive.

I think EBITDA margins can stay at around 6%, close to its 5Y average of 5.44% according to Seeking Alpha. So, EBITDAs should come in annually at $12 million. Apply a sector median of 14x gets me an EV of $168 million. Add net cash of $21.5 million gets me $190 million in market cap. Divide by shares outstanding of 14 million gets me $13.50 in fair value.

Investors can see the stock may be a little undervalued, but not enough to justify buying in my view. The margin of error may be wide here because my assumptions can be easily off due to the cyclicality of the company's financials. Nonetheless, I think the market got the price right and would recommend investors hold off on buying now. Potential buy zones may open up below $10 per share, giving investors a wider margin of safety.

Risks

The overall economy does affect Richardson as many industries such as healthcare, energy, aviation, and defense all go up and down with the broader economy. If we experience a recession, Richardson's cyclicality can cause volatility in the financials, causing the stock to potentially decline. Unlike some utility, this stock in my view is too cyclical and may require a tougher stomach for holders of the stock.

Competition in the sector is fierce as there are many companies that offer energy storage solutions and replacement parts in the healthcare industry. A slowdown in the semiconductor industry would make competition fiercer as companies may get more desperate to hang on to market share, leading to potential price wars to keep sales afloat.

Tariffs and trade barriers can make business more difficult for Richardson, as 61% of revenue is generated outside North America, according to their presentation. Potential trade wars could make their products too expensive compared to domestic competition, leading to further sales decline internationally for Richardson.

Hold Richardson Electronics

I see no reason to buy or sell here, and would recommend investors hold off on buying if they like companies in the electronic component industry. Richardson has an excellent product portfolio that has exposure to many industries, but the cyclicality of these industries can increase the volatility of Richardson's financials. Furthermore, fierce competition can make growing market share difficult. Therefore, I say investors to wait for things to get better before buying in.