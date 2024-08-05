Sefa kart

Introduction

Copper has been on quite the ride over the last few months. After decisively breaking through the four handles in March, the metal ran all the way past five in May before falling back to the $4.10 range in recent weeks.

TradingEconomics.com

The pop in price brought out numerous discussions familiar to anyone who closely follows the copper sector. Issues such as chronic underinvestment in new mines, increased copper demand for electric vehicles, and declining production from existing operations. While the price of copper has pulled back in recent weeks, all of these issues are still very true. In fact, Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, reported in April that monthly production had fallen through last year's lows and the company had registered its lowest monthly output in nearly 18 years. As can be seen in the chart below, this doesn't appear to be a one-off either as monthly production has been trending downwards for some time now.

Bloomberg.com

All of these factors serve as a strong incentive for investors to take a good look at the copper sector, and a good place to start when doing so is Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCQX:IVPAF).

Ivanhoe

Ivanhoe is a Canadian copper and base metals miner founded by the legendary Robert Friedland; its principal assets are the Kamoa-Kakula mine and the Kipushi mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also owns the Platreef Property, a platinum-group metals and nickel project in South Africa, which recently finished construction of its concentrator, but first ore production won't occur until the second half of 2025.

The jewel in the crown for Ivanhoe though, is clearly the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex. It produced 393kt of copper concentrate last year, 18% more than the year before. Production for the first half of this year, at 187kt, has lagged behind last year's pace, but the recent completion of an additional concentrator at the site, which the company has dubbed Phase 3, promises to boost annual copper production capacity at Kamoa to over 600ktpa. During the recent Q2 earnings call, management reiterated production guidance of between 440-490kt of copper concentrate at the site this year.

Once this leg of the project is completed, Kamoa will have the biggest copper smelter in Africa and the biggest direct-to-blister copper smelter in the world. Although, the company doesn't plan to stop there. Management is already discussing the implementation of what it calls Project 95 which will be an initiative to optimize recovery rates on Concentrators 1 and 2, taking them from 87% to 95% recovery, and in the process providing the company with an additional 30ktpa of concentrate. The timeline for that project delivery is at least 18 months away.

One should also note that the Phase 3 concentrator is 30% larger than those of Phases 1 and 2 and management notes in the company's MD&A that the front end of the concentrator (stockpile, crushing, and screening) was built with a capacity of 10mtpa, or double the required Phase 3 capacity, in anticipation of a Phase 4 expansion at some point in the future.

Ivanhoe's other major project currently nearing production is the Kipushi Mine. This zinc property, for which the 800ktpa concentrator was recently completed in May, will produce 278ktpa of zinc concentrate with recoveries of 96%. Kipushi posts impressive numbers when it comes to ore quality, it will be the world's highest-grade major zinc mine, with an average grade of 36% over the first 5 years of production. Management is guiding towards production of 100-140ktpa this year and the company has offtake agreements with CITIC Metals and Trafigura. Ivanhoe also has plans to eventually increase Kipushi's concentrator capacity by 20% to 960ktpa.

Second Quarter Results

Last week, Ivanhoe reported second quarter results broadly in line with expectations. The company announced a quarterly profit of $67m versus $85m in the corresponding quarter last year. The 'normalized' profits for the two quarters were $115m for Q2 2024 and $114m for Q2 2023, the normalized amounts exclude non-cash losses on the fair valuation of a $575m convertible bond and non-cash financing costs related to its early redemption. However, the bond was fully redeemed after quarter end, so that should no longer be an issue going forward.

Kamoa sold just under 96kt of copper during the quarter at an average price of $1.53/lb, well above the $1.24/lb achieved in Q2 of last year. The mine recognized revenue of $817m, an operating profit of $463m, and quarterly EBITDA of $547m, all record amounts. Ivanhoe's share of that, led to it hitting a record EBITDA amount of $203m, compared with $172m for the same period in 2023.

Dividend-seeking investors, however, may be disappointed to hear that the company has no plans to pay out any of those earnings as a dividend in the near future. Mark Farren, Ivanhoe's COO, shot down the idea during the Q2 call, noting that Ivanhoe is still in a growth phase and that although it is generating significant cash flows, it continues to reinvest those funds in ways that generate superior returns on capital. And using the cash on planned expansion projects is better for shareholders than paying out a dividend.

Copper Market

If we exclude the convertible note, Ivanhoe's quarterly performance was definitely one for the record books, and as David van Heerden, Ivanhoe's CFO, said during the Q2 call: "we are by no means done in growing the business." The Kamoa and Kipushi expansions described above as well as the initiation of the Platreef project next year lend credence to that statement.

So, given all these positive developments, one could be forgiven for thinking that Ivanhoe's stock is a screaming buy, but that's not necessarily the case at these prices. Copper is currently trading roughly 20% off the highs it hit just two months ago, and IVPAF is trading about 25% off its May highs, but the stock is still trading at 30 times forward earnings.

And another factor that is, at least, just as important is the dynamics of the copper market. As is obvious from the recent run-up in price, copper concentrate markets have been tight for most of the year. In fact, they have been so tight that concentrate treatment charges have plummeted to the point where refiners in China are now operating at, or the below, cost.

Bloomberg.com

As some of these refiners eventually go offline that source of demand will be greatly reduced. China, which is the world's largest importer, has also been adding to inventory all year.

Bloomberg.com

Shanghai Futures Exchange's inventories have fallen slightly in recent weeks, but they remain above 300kt, a level last seen during the pandemic. This is clearly something that is not sustainable. And as can be seen in the chart below, refined copper imports have remained quite robust, but the country has also recently begun exporting significant amounts of the refined metal.

Bloomberg.com

Takeaway

It's worth remembering that China's economy is not what it used to be, and that, coupled with high copper inventories, substantial amounts of money-losing refining capacity, and a sudden increase in the amount of refined copper being sold onto world markets, points to turbulence ahead. If/when that does occur, Ivanhoe should be cut down to a very attractive price, and it will be at the top of my buy list, but, for now, I remain on the sidelines.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.