Introduction

Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ:INTC) disappointing earnings quarter caused the stock to tumble more than 25% in one day on 8/2/2024. Such a strong reaction was disproportionate to near-term headwinds faced by the company. The price reaction seems to be related largely to macro-headwinds and export restrictions imposed in May 2024. With a difficult quarter leading to the suspension of the dividend in the near term, long-term investors may feel trapped in a company that appears cheap from a valuation perspective but could be in actual trouble from a fundamental perspective. In this article, we examine that the recent price decline is a strong short-term overreaction to the news pricing in the known information over the past 10 months, simply reaffirming the short-term consensus view. Furthermore, we examine the aggressive cost-reduction measures and a disciplined roadmap laid out by company management to allow it to reclaim its dominant position in the market.

Geopolitical Risks and Near-Term Macro Headwinds

One of the most significant headwinds faced by Intel in Q2-2024 was the unexpected enforcement of the export control restrictions announced in May by the US government to China. According to the International Trade Administration, the purpose of the enforcement is to,

"... maintain the effectiveness of these controls, close loopholes, and ensure they remain durable. These controls were strategically crafted to address, among other concerns, the PRC's efforts to obtain semiconductor manufacturing equipment essential to producing advanced integrated circuits needed for the next generation of advanced weapon systems, as well as high-end advanced computing semiconductors necessary to enable the development and production of technologies such as artificial intelligence ... used in military applications."

The International Trade Administration further adds that companies can apply for something called a Validated End-User Program, whereby,

"...end users who have an established track record of exclusive engagement in appropriate end-use activities to receive exports of specified items for civil end uses without the need for their suppliers to first obtain individual export or reexport licenses."

From this perspective, Intel seems to be the first major victim of the 21st-century military-industrial complex involving semiconductors and AI. However, it's worth noting that the export controls were first announced in October 2023, with the enforcement going into effect in May 2024. We can see evidence of the potential impact in anticipation of such restrictions going into effect on the price of Intel stock for the entire 1H2024:

Intel vs.SMH Comparison (TradingView)

The fact that Intel stock has underperformed the broader semiconductor ETF, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH), is because Intel's revenue is more sensitive to the enforcement of such export sanctions and because its long-term relationships, investments, and established supply chains are being directly impacted. Furthermore, these restrictions not only impact Intel but the broader semiconductor industry in the short run. We can see evidence of the broader SMH catching up on these geopolitical headwinds in the recent pullback in July 2024. As companies navigate the changing geopolitical landscape, we can anticipate more companies taking advantage of the Validated End-User Program to reestablish stability and alleviate short-term pressures.

According to Intel investor relations, Intel went public on October 13, 1971, and has had 13 subsequent stock splits. With an operational history spanning over 4 decades, Intel is well-positioned to recover from the near-term headwinds by exploring alternative markets, diversifying its customer base, and overall reducing its dependence on one geographic region.

Value Trap or Turnaround?

Value Trap

A value trap represents a situation where the company stock price appears cheap to value investors, but underlying business fundamentals are unlikely to rebound. The chart below shows that Intel is trading around 11-year lows.

Intel Long-Term Price Chart (TradingView)

Looking at the chart, some value investors, influenced by technical analysts focused on short-term trading, may worry that such a steep decline may confirm a value trap thesis. Furthermore, fundamental analysts may point to the following factors to reaffirm the value-trap hypothesis:

Persistent Market Share Loss: Intel has been steadily losing market share to AMD and Apple Silicon in the CPU market. As the trend continues, Intel's market position could continue to weaken.

High Capital Expenditure Without Proven Recent Track Record: Investments in various ventures have not panned out as anticipated. Investors have been consistently disappointed by the performance of Intel over the past 5 years as it relates to investments in data centers, 10 nm process technology, 5G modem business with Qualcomm, or the NAND memory business in partnership with Micron, etc. Given the spotty record, the company's stock price is being punished for past mistakes and inconsistent performance.

Potentially Faltering Foundry Business: Part of the turnaround story of Intel included Intel Foundry, or the 5N4Y plan (discussed more below), which showed disappointing results, sequentially losing 1 point and 4% YoY. Furthermore, operating losses for this part of the business are likely to continue well into Q32024.

Although these factors suggest insurmountable short-term headwinds, let's examine the other side of the coin next.

Turnaround

If we side-step the recent news and focus on the long-term prospects for Intel, we note that the recovery plan implemented by the company is disciplined and acknowledges the mistakes of the past. It includes the following 4 tenets:

1. Five-Nodes-In-Four-Years or 5N4Y Plan is On Track: The 5N4Y strategy, spearheaded by Pat Gelsinger, is aimed at establishing process leadership for Intel. Also known as the Intel Foundry, the plan included Intel 3, Intel 4, Intel 7, 20A, and 18A nodes. According to the company, the finish line for this initiative is well in sight with Intel 3, 4, and 20A ready for production next quarter. Intel 18A will be manufacturing-ready by YE2024. Although the revenue has been disappointing, the fact that the company can deliver on its promises effectively signals a tectonic shift in the discipline and focus of the company to sustainably deliver value for shareholders.

2. Preserving Company Resources Aggressively: The company has outlined a suspension of dividends, a detailed cost reduction plan, increased scrutiny on every capital project, and plans to reduce headcount by over 15% by YE2025. Acknowledging these issues simultaneously, led to the dramatic drop in the company's stock price on 8/1 - 8/2/2024 (Post-market).

3. AI PC Leadership: One of the main metrics to track over the 2H2024 and FY2025 will be the adoption of the next-generation AI PCs by the consumer. With 15 million Windows AI PCs in circulation, 40 million projected by YE2024, and 100 million by YE2025, coupled with Microsoft Co-pilot+ PCs backed by Intel Lunar Lake just in time for the holiday season in 2024, could singlehandedly position Intel to successfully capture significant market share in the AI PC category, which is projected to grow from 10% today to more than 50% by YE2026.

4. Strategic Leadership: Adding Naga Chandrasekaran from Micron to the Intel Foundry Manufacturing and supply chain, along with the bold leadership of Pat Gelsinger, who inspires confidence in the company's turnaround prospect, Intel has positioned itself to win in the future.

In conclusion, although one could make a strong case for Intel being a value trap, overwhelming evidence based on the strong product roadmap, leadership in the AI PC category, delivery on the Foundry business milestones, aggressive cost reduction, and strategic leadership all suggest that the company is likely a turnaround story.

Company Valuation and Fundamentals Update

As a result of the drastic measures taken by the company, we can anticipate the following updates to the long-term valuation of Intel.

1) Overall OPEX Reduction Targets: approximately $20 billion in OpEx reduction in 2024, and $17 billion in 2025. This includes optimizations to R&D efforts related to their Foundry business and an overall reduction in headcount as well.

2) Q3 Guidance: the company noted expected Q3 revenue of $12.5 billion to $13.5 billion, with EPS of negative $0.02 on a non-GAAP basis.

3) Long-Term Outlook: although Intel has suspended the dividend in the short term, the company aims to reinstate the dividend as cash flow improves.

Based on these aggressive steps outlined by the company, we can anticipate the fair value of the stock to be around $42 per share using the following DCF modeling assumptions:

DCF Assumptions (Author) DCF Calculation (Author)

WACC range calculation is given below. The selected WACC is the average of low and high cases.

WACC Assumptions (Author)

The underlying FCF assumptions are given below as well:

FCF (Author)

Timing the Recovery Using Cycles

Based on long-term stock price cycle analysis using daily data as far back as 1984, we can anticipate the INTC stock price to bottom around 1st week of October 2024, at which point the recovery in the stock price rally could begin and continue well into 2025 as the AI PC growth story takes shape further and the outlook becomes clearer.

INTC Stock Price Cycle Analysis (Author)

Investment Risks

Although Intel presents a compelling investment opportunity, some of the following investment risks are worth reiterating:

Increased Stock Price Volatility: In general, Intel operates in a cyclical sector of the economy and has experienced elevated volatility. Furthermore, two additional factors affect the stock price in the near term: geopolitical tensions and regulatory changes. Investors should be prepared for potential volatility and ensure that their investment strategy aligns with their risk tolerance.

Capital Expenditure Discipline and OpEx Reduction Timeline: Investors should look for positive signs of imposing additional scrutiny on capital expenditures in Q3. Furthermore, investors should carefully monitor their OpEx reduction goals stated by the company in 2H2024 and 2025, as they are key to the overall company's future valuation assumptions.

Outlook for AI PCs and Competition: A large portion of the revenues and growth over 2H2024 and 2025 assume successful implementation and adoption of AI PCs by the consumer. Any material change to consumer sentiment due to the changing landscape of the softening labor market, federal interest rate decisions, sticky inflation, etc. may significantly impact the outlook. Furthermore, companies like Apple introduce products that incorporate AI into their core computing landscape, and the increase in competition may reduce the overall market share away from Intel by 2026.

Conclusion and Recommendations

With over 40 years of market leadership, Intel presents a compelling turnaround story. The success of the company in the age of AI will depend on the effective execution of its Intel Foundry milestones, capturing a large percentage of the market for AI PCs, and successfully navigating the ever-changing competitive landscape. Furthermore, as the company's financial performance improves thanks to aggressive cost cuts, Intel seems committed to long-term growth and regaining its dominance achieving sustainable profitability, and positive cash flow, and reinstating the dividend in the coming years. Investors with a long-term investment time horizon should consider monitoring and investing in Intel because it is a world-class company at a significant discount relative to the rest of the companies in the sector. In terms of timing their investment, based on the long-term cycle analysis, investors can anticipate the stock price bottoming by October 2024, and recovering into 1Q2025 and beyond as the objectives laid out by the company take shape.