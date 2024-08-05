Where Did The Party Go? Stocks Hammered By Recession Fears, Carry Trade Unwind

D. Anschutz/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Markets are on the move, with the S&P 500 (SPY) down a little less than 2.5% as of my writing this. After nearing dot-com-era valuation highs earlier this summer, market sentiment has swung quickly and decisively from greed to fear in recent days. Friday's nonfarm payroll report showed a surprising acceleration in U.S. unemployment, mirroring the early stages of previous recessions. Paralleling this, Asian markets were roiled by panic after leveraged Japanese investors began to unwind a massive carry trade in Asian stocks, U.S. growth stocks, and cryptocurrency. Jeremy Siegel called for an emergency rate cut on CNBC this morning. Some traders are rushing to buy the dip, but a quick look at valuations indicates to me that not much has really changed with the attractiveness of risk assets.

Data by YCharts

Are We In A Recession?

Based on the data I've seen, I think so – this time for real. In March, U.S. unemployment was at 3.8%. In April it ticked up to 3.9%. In May the rate went up to 4.0%, and in June it crept up again to 4.1%. Then, the rate of unemployment rose 0.2% to 4.3% in July. This is what it looks like historically when recessions start. You get a slow rise in unemployment at first, and then it starts to feed on itself and the rate rises by multiple tenths of a percent each month. While the absolute value of unemployment is still low, it's a matter of months at this rate until that's no longer true.

Data by YCharts

Of course, there were plenty of people trying to spin the jobs report, saying it was a fluke, it was caused by Hurricane Beryl, etc. They're wrong.

From the front page of the jobs report.

Hurricane Beryl made landfall on the central coast of Texas on July 8, 2024, during the reference periods for both the household and establishment surveys. Hurricane Beryl had no discernible effect on the national employment and unemployment data for July, and the response rates for the two surveys were within normal ranges. For information on how unusually severe weather can affect employment and hours estimates, see the Frequently Asked Questions section of this news release. BLS will release the state estimates of employment and unemployment on August 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Moreover, there's a statistical model in the nonfarm payrolls report known as the birth-death model. The point of the birth-death model is to count jobs added by new businesses. Since more businesses are started than closed on average, this helps the jobs report be more accurate on average. However, this birth-death model also causes the jobs reports to dramatically understate net job losses at the start of a recession. I'd expect some big revisions to the payroll numbers soon.

We also have the jobs report for Canada coming out this week. I expect their jobs report to be a total disaster based on the trend and the higher-frequency data that I follow. If we are indeed in recession, you likely won't notice many changes in your daily life in the next few weeks. But as time goes by, we would start to see the classic hallmarks of recession, particularly foreclosures. My long-time readers may remember my work on how millions of new homes sold with teaser rates in the US during the past few years. Those are about to hit at the worst possible time. The amount of speculative real estate activity that happened during COVID suggests the coming recession will be on the harder side, though not as bad as 2008.

This morning, traders were at one point pricing as much as a 60% probability of an emergency Fed rate cut. But cutting rates in response to a selloff with stocks still at very high valuations sends a problematic message to traders that they can expect a bailout for their bad decisions. The Fed probably needs to allow margin calls to happen so traders don't start to believe that there are no consequences for taking excessive risk. At least in the short run, this should hold.

Should You Buy Stocks?

Here's the thing. The S&P 500 is about 8% off of what I regard as a bubble peak in June, where valuations hit levels only seen in 2021 and 1999. While it's true that you can buy from forced sellers, at current levels, stocks are far from cheap. If we take the inflated 2024 earnings estimates for the S&P 500 at face value (in a recession you could lop 30% off these), the S&P 500 is still trading for about 21x earnings.

Are you going to go out and pound the asking price for Apple (AAPL) here at 33x earnings after a 4% selloff today? I certainly wouldn't. Buffett's people certainly didn't when they unloaded more than 50% of their stake in the last six months. The situation is mostly the same across large-cap tech. How about Amazon (AMZN) for 36x? Chipotle (CMG) for 48x? No, thanks! An easy way to think about this is that the S&P 500 is still up a little less than 10% for the year. Valuations are nowhere near cheap – and are well above historical norms. The 8% selloff in stocks over the last couple of weeks changes little in terms of value. Earnings season itself (results for Q2 of this year) has been fair, with companies putting up solid numbers but analysts raising questions about whether increasing AI capex is actually going to pay off.

Part of the reason that we got into this situation is because carry trade money coming out of Asia was largely price insensitive. And it's a truth of the financial markets that if you borrow money and are price insensitive with what you buy, your lenders are likely to be similarly price insensitive when they liquidate you.

I'm not seeing a lot of bargains at these prices. If stocks were down another 20% I think there would be many more, but I can't get excited with stocks this close to bubble highs. The value of today is mostly the same as last week – small-cap profitable companies (IJR) and international stocks (VEA). Keep an eye on Japan–the Nikkei isn't exactly cheap at current levels from an American perspective because the yen has surged, partially counteracting the plunge in the Nikkei. But if Japanese stocks were to keep tanking, there could be some nice value to be had in Japan-based ETFs like (EWJ). Mostly I'd just go with VEA because it's more diversified with fewer fees, but you could check out international small-cap value funds like Avantis' international small-cap value fund (AVDV).

Bottom Line

Based on the data I've seen, it's likely in the early stages of a recession in the US and global economy. The S&P 500 is still very expensive, and there aren't many deals in stocks yet. But if the trend holds, there will be. In the short term, you might pick up some international opportunities, and in the long term, I expect much better deals on U.S. stocks in 6–12 months.