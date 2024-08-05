Japan Tobacco: It's All About The Yen (Rating Downgrade)

The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • JAPAY's Q2 2024 top line grew by +14.0% YoY and exceeded the consensus projection by +4.6%, thanks to the weakening of the Japanese yen.
  • But it is likely that the Japanese yen could strengthen going forward, and this means that Japan Tobacco's 2H and FY 2024 results are at risk of missing expectations.
  • I lower my rating for JAPAY to a Hold in view of the potential yen appreciation headwind.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Asia Value & Moat Stocks. Learn More »
Smoking prohibited sign

aozora1/iStock via Getty Images

I award a Hold rating to Japan Tobacco Inc.'s (OTCPK:JAPAY) (OTCPK:JAPAF) [2914:JP] shares. The weakening of the Japanese yen played a key role in JAPAY's +4.6% revenue beat for Q2 2024. Given that there is a good chance of the yen

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!

This article was written by

The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
12.03K Followers

The Value Pendulum is an Asian equity market specialist with over a decade of experience on both the buy and sell sides.

He is the author of the investing group Asia Value & Moat Stocks, providing ideas for value investors seeking investment opportunities listed in Asia, with a particular focus on the Hong Kong market. He hunts for deep value balance sheet bargains and wide moat stocks and provides a range of watch lists with monthly updates within his investing group.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JAPAF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JAPAF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JAPAF
--
JAPAY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News