VNQ: Confusion surrounding capital returned

I last covered the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) about four months ago. As you can see from the screenshot below, the article was entitled "VNQ: The Most Attractive Sector On Our Radar" and was published by Seeking Alpha on March 31, 2024. In the article, I argued that:

…VNQ is currently the most attractively valued sector based on my market dashboard. VNQ's dividend payout has increased by 18% year over year, a strong sign of its holdings fundamentals. However, its price did not move in tandem in the past year, creating a large mismatch.

Fast-forward to now, the ETF has indeed delivered market-beating returns since then. Its total return was 6.5%, about 5% ahead of the S&P 500. And the ETF is still among the most attractively-valued sectors on our Market Sector Dashboard (see the next chart below and the mechanics of this dashboard are detailed in my earlier article) by its dividend yield Z-score. Its current dividend yield (on a TTM basis) hovers around 3.4%, not only above its historical average but also more than 1 standard deviation above it as indicated by the Z-score of 1.3.

And this leads me to the focus of this follow-up article. A common question I received from my previous article is about how I calculated my TTM yield and why my number is different from that commonly quoted by most websites. In a nutshell, the answer is that most websites include capital returned in their dividend calculation (and my dashboard below excludes returned capital in contrast). In the remainder of the article, I will explain why the inclusion of returned capital is misleading and can heavily distort the fund's valuation.

VNQ ETF: A quick introduction

Now, a quick introduction to the VNQ fund. The fund is one of the most popular and largest (by AUM) REIT ETFs. As the fund description states,

VNQ tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in the ownership and operation of real estate in the United States. VNQ tracks a broad index that captures much of the US real estate market. As a result of excellent portfolio management, at times, the cost of owning VNQ has even been lower than its stated expense ratio.

As a REIT fund, the underlying companies pay out most of their income as dividends. Given the role of its dividends in the total return profile, some caveats of the payouts are worth mentioning. First, note that as with other REIT ETFs (or REIT stocks), its dividend distributions are taxed as ordinary income.

The second point is directly relevant to the thesis of this article: The fund's distributions include both returns of capital and income. But unfortunately, most websites lump them in the calculation of yield. More specifically, the chart below shows the recent return of capital and income from VNQ ETF. As an example, in the fund's Dec 2023 payouts, shareholders received a $0.79 income distribution per share and a $0.27 of returned capital. The yield calculated with the returned capital included is therefore naturally higher than the yield with only the income portion included.

Next, I will detail how this discrepancy can be misleading - very misleading in the case of VNQ under its current conditions.

VNQ ETF: The impact of returned capital

When returned capital is included in the yield, you would get a TTM yield of 3.9% as most websites report. Such a yield points to an attractive valuation as it's above the four-year average yield - but only very slightly. The current yield of 3.9% is about 6% higher than the four-year average of 3.66%. The yield data from peer funds like XLRE and SCHH (which also included returned capital) paint a very similar picture as seen.

The inclusion of returned capital in the calculation of REIT funds' dividend yield can be misleading, in my view. Returned capital is the portion of a REIT's income that represents a return on your original investment rather than the organic/operating income generated by the underlying REIT companies. It thus does not reflect business fundamentals. For any REIT investor, it's essential to accurately assess a REIT's dividend sustainability by focusing on the income portion of the dividend, which reflects the REIT's actual earnings from its real estate holdings. Thus, when evaluating REIT funds, I always make extra efforts to delineate the returned capital from the income in their distributions.

Specifically, the chart below shows my calculations of VNQ's current and historical dividend yield with returned capital excluded. I will highlight a few key observations from this chart.

First, as aforementioned, VNQ is currently yielding about 3.4% on a TTM basis is about 2.75% with the return of capital in the past 12 months excluded (as represented by the solid red line in the chart). This is noticeably below the 3.9% with the returned capital included. However, this does not make the dividend yield any less attractive (or unattractive) because the returned capital is simply irrelevant and should not be included in the first place in my view. Second, by excluding the returned capital, the historical average yield, of course, will become lower. To wit, VNQ's historical average yield calculated this way (represented by the grey dotted line in the chart) is about 2.75% as seen. Thus, the current yield of 3.4% is about 24% higher than average, an indication of a far more attractive valuation than what we saw earlier. Finally, as mentioned earlier, the current yield is not only above the historical average by a substantial margin but also above it by more than 1x standard deviation (the +1 std level is represented by the symbolized orange line).

Other risks and final thoughts

One more upside risk is worth mentioning before closing. The inclusion of returned capital also underestimates the fund's growth potential in my view. VNQ income (that is, when returned capitals are excluded) grows about 17% YOY on a TTM basis. To wit, VNQ's current TTM income (i.e., between June 2023 and 2024) is $3.1 per share, 17% higher than the figure for the period between June 2023 and 2022 is $2.65. But when returned capital is included, the total distribution has actually declined, painting a very misleading picture of organic income from the underlying holdings.

In terms of downside risks, the fund is exposed to all the macroeconomic risks. Furthermore, as a REIT Fund, it's especially sensitive to interest rate uncertainties and also business cycles. Notably, the recent jobs report for July shows that the unemployment rate rose again, triggering heightened fear of a hard landing. In particular, the July job report shows our current economy is border-lining a recession according to the so-called Sahm rule. The Sahm rule states that:

A recession is near or already occurring when the unemployment rate's three-month average rises by half a percentage point from its low of the last year.

July's job data shows an unemployment rate of 4.253%, narrowly missing the trigger point of the rule. An unemployment rate of 4.260% or higher would have triggered this rule. The fear of a hard landing is also reflected in 10-year Treasury rates, which dropped substantially since the release of the job data and are currently below 4% for the time in about two years, as you can see from the chart below. REITs are particularly sensitive to interest rate fluctuations due to A) their heavy reliance on debt financing, and B) the valuation of their underlying properties respond more directly to rate changes (while growth potential plays a relatively minor role). The ongoing volatility in interest rates thus translates substantial uncertainties for VNQ - both in the upside and downside directions.

Despite these risks, my conclusion is that the return/risk profile from VNQ is favorable under current conditions, especially relative to other sectors as indicated in the dashboard shown earlier. In particular, when investors analyze its valuation with capital return excluded, VQN is currently trading at the most attractive levels in a decade. Such an attractive valuation already priced in most of the ongoing uncertainties in my mind and thus provides a highly skewed return profile in the next 1~2 years.