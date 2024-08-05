'High-High-Low' Closed-End Fund Report, July 2024

Tom Werner/DigitalVision via Getty Images

"High-High-Low" Closed-End Fund Report

Quantitative screens help to rapidly narrow down attractive candidates from the database of 500+ closed-end funds [CEFs] for further due diligence and investigation. The "High-High-Low" report was inspired by a member of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, who wrote:

Stanford, you should do a follow up article on CEFs that distribute 8%+, have 90% or more coverage and trade under NAV. What does that look like in today's world? How many funds are doing that? What are the Z scores? I think many investors would be interested who are pushing for higher yield to identify best in class of aggressive funds that are coming close to covering dividends. Allows people to reevaluate risk/reward.

The "High-High-Low" report screens for the following three attributes that we would like to screen for:

High distributions (>8%) (i.e., 8% or higher yields) High coverage (>90%) (i.e., 90% or better coverage) Low premium/discount value (<0%) (i.e., trading at a discount)

How is coverage calculated?

For the following fund houses, the latest trailing coverage numbers from the fund's latest unaudited monthly estimates are used:

PIMCO: trailing 6-month coverage

BlackRock: trailing 3-month coverage

Nuveen: trailing 3-month coverage

Eaton Vance: trailing 3-month coverage

For the remaining funds, the coverage ratios are calculated using earnings data from their most recent annual/semi-annual reports. As these reports are released only twice a year, the coverage ratios will show more of a lag (of up to 6 months) compared to those fund families that release monthly earnings estimates.

I hope that these rankings of "high-high-low" CEFs will provide fertile grounds for further exploration and due diligence. As a reminder, these top lists are meant to be preliminary shortlists for further research, not meant to be the final analysis for a buy or sell decision.

Key to table headings:

P/D = premium/discount

Z = 1-year z-score

Cov = coverage

1Y NAV = 1-year NAV total return

Lev = leverage

BE = baseline expense

Data were taken from the close of July 26th, 2024.

1. Top 10 widest "high-high-low" discounts

The following data show the 10 CEFs with the widest discounts, yield >8% and coverage >90%. Z-scores, leverage and baseline expenses are shown for comparison.

Fund Ticker Category P/D Yield Z Cov 1Y NAV Lev BE FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) Multisector Income -11.90% 11.45% 1.3 101% 19.5% 17% 4.62% ArrowMark Financial Corp (BANX) Sector Equity -10.57% 9.38% 1.5 155% 12.9% 23% 4.11% Allspring Multi-Sec Inc (ERC) Limited Duration -9.33% 8.74% -1.3 91% 7.9% 30% 0.96% BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) High Yield -8.79% 8.44% 2.3 106% 13.8% 28% 1.00% Pioneer High Income (PHT) High Yield -7.91% 8.67% 0.9 112% 15.9% 31% 1.12% RiverNorth Capital and Inc Fund (RSF) High Yield -7.87% 11.04% -1.1 138% 9.6% 58% 8.84% Barings Global Short Duration High Yield (BGH) High Yield -7.21% 8.58% 1.6 111% 18.3% 26% 1.88% Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 term (BGB) Senior Loans -7.13% 10.23% 1.0 98% 12.9% 36% 2.58% Pioneer Diversified High Income (HNW) High Yield -6.97% 9.84% 1.5 123% 16.8% 28% 1.82% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) High Yield -6.82% 9.03% 0.9 96% 13.8% 27% 1.44% Click to enlarge

2. Top 10 lowest "high-high-low" z-scores

The following data show the 10 CEFs with the lowest 1-year z-scores, yield >8%, coverage >90% and premium/discount <0%. The more negative the z-score, the cheaper the fund is relative to its recent average discount. Leverage and baseline expense are shown for comparison.

Fund Ticker Category Z P/D Yield Cov 1Y NAV Lev BE Allspring Multi-Sec Inc (ERC) Limited Duration -1.3 -9.33% 8.74% 91% 7.9% 30% 0.96% RiverNorth Capital and Inc Fund (RSF) High Yield -1.1 -7.87% 11.04% 138% 9.6% 58% 8.84% First Trust Mortgage Income (FMY) Investment Grade 0.8 -4.93% 8.15% 96% 10.4% 7% 1.36% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opps (HYI) High Yield 0.9 -3.23% 9.71% 94% 6.4% 0% 0.95% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) High Yield 0.9 -6.82% 9.03% 96% 13.8% 27% 1.44% Pioneer High Income( (PHT) High Yield 0.9 -7.91% 8.67% 112% 15.9% 31% 1.12% OFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI) Senior Loans 1.0 -0.83% 17.61% 90% 11.9% 35% 9.05% Blackstone Senior Floating Rt 2027 term (BSL) Senior Loans 1.0 -4.95% 9.74% 101% 13.2% 32% 1.93% Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 term (BGB) Senior Loans 1.0 -7.13% 10.23% 98% 12.9% 36% 2.58% DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) Multisector Income 1.2 -1.24% 8.82% 93% 15.7% 20% 1.87% Click to enlarge

3. Top 20 highest "high-high-low" yields

The following data show the 20 CEFs with the highest yields, coverage >90% and premium/discount <0%. However, it is important to note that higher yields can sometimes be associated with higher risk, such as through leverage or investment in risky assets. z-scores, leverage, and baseline expense are shown for comparison.

Fund Ticker Category Yield P/D Z Cov 1Y NAV Lev BE OFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI) Senior Loans 17.61% -0.83% 1.0 90% 11.9% 35% 9.05% Western Asset Diversified Inc Fund (WDI) Multisector Income 11.92% -4.20% 2.3 98% 14.3% 32% 1.81% FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) Multisector Income 11.45% -11.90% 1.3 101% 19.5% 17% 4.62% Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (PHD) Senior Loans 11.33% -4.86% 1.4 107% 15.0% 32% 1.40% RiverNorth Capital and Inc Fund (RSF) High Yield 11.04% -7.87% -1.1 138% 9.6% 58% 8.84% Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 term (BGB) Senior Loans 10.23% -7.13% 1.0 98% 12.9% 36% 2.58% Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income (BGX) Senior Loans 10.08% -6.27% 1.5 105% 13.2% 31% 2.20% Pioneer Diversified High Income (HNW) High Yield 9.84% -6.97% 1.5 123% 16.8% 28% 1.82% Blackstone Senior Floating Rt 2027 term (BSL) Click to enlarge Senior Loans 9.74% -4.95% 1.0 101% 13.2% 32% 1.93% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opps (HYI) High Yield 9.71% -3.23% 0.9 94% 6.4% 0% 0.95% ArrowMark Financial Corp (BANX) Sector Equity 9.38% -10.57% 1.5 155% 12.9% 23% 4.11% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) High Yield 9.03% -6.82% 0.9 96% 13.8% 27% 1.44% DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) Multisector Income 8.82% -1.24% 1.2 93% 15.7% 20% 1.87% Allspring Multi-Sec Inc (ERC) Limited Duration 8.74% -9.33% -1.3 91% 7.9% 30% 0.96% Pioneer High Income (PHT) High Yield 8.67% -7.91% 0.9 112% 15.9% 31% 1.12% Barings Global Short Duration High Yield (BGH) High Yield 8.58% -7.21% 1.6 111% 18.3% 26% 1.88% BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) High Yield 8.44% -8.79% 2.3 106% 13.8% 28% 1.00% First Trust Mortgage Income (FMY) Investment Grade 8.15% -4.93% 0.8 96% 10.4% 7% 1.36% Click to enlarge

4. Top 10 best combination of "high-high-low" yield and discount

Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction, but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders. Only funds with >8% yield, >90% coverage and <0% premium/discount are considered.

Fund Ticker Category P/D Yield Z DxY Cov 1Y NAV Lev BE FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) Multisector Income -11.90% 11.45% 1.3 -1.4 101% 19.5% 17% 4.62% ArrowMark Financial Corp (BANX) Sector Equity -10.57% 9.38% 1.5 -1.0 155% 12.9% 23% 4.11% RiverNorth Capital and Inc Fund (RSF) High Yield -7.87% 11.04% -1.1 -0.9 138% 9.6% 58% 8.84% Allspring Multi-Sec Inc (ERC) Limited Duration -9.33% 8.74% -1.3 -0.8 91% 7.9% 30% 0.96% BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) High Yield -8.79% 8.44% 2.3 -0.7 106% 13.8% 28% 1.00% Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 term (BGB) Senior Loans -7.13% 10.23% 1.0 -0.7 98% 12.9% 36% 2.58% Pioneer Diversified High Income (HNW) High Yield -6.97% 9.84% 1.5 -0.7 123% 16.8% 28% 1.82% Pioneer High Income (PHT) High Yield -7.91% 8.67% 0.9 -0.7 112% 15.9% 31% 1.12% Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income (BGX) Senior Loans -6.27% 10.08% 1.5 -0.6 105% 13.2% 31% 2.20% Barings Global Short Duration High Yield (BGH) High Yield -7.21% 8.58% 1.6 -0.6 111% 18.3% 26% 1.88% Click to enlarge

5. Top 10 best combination of "high-high-low" yield, discount and z-score

This metric takes into account all three factors of yield, discount and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together, which reveals funds that are undervalued on both an absolute and relative basis. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative one-year z-score. Only funds with >8% yield, >90% coverage and <0% premium/discount are considered. (Only 2 funds fit these criteria this month)

Fund CEF Category P/D Yield Z DxYxZ Cov 1Y NAV Lev BE Allspring Multi-Sec Inc (ERC) Limited Duration -9.33% 8.74% -1.3 1.0 91% 7.9% 30% 0.96% RiverNorth Capital and Inc Fund (RSF) High Yield -7.87% 11.04% -1.1 0.9 138% 9.6% 58% 8.84% Click to enlarge

Strategy Statement

Our goal aims to provide consistent income with enhanced total returns. Our CEF rotation strategy includes trading between CEFs to exploit fluctuations in valuations. This is because CEF prices are inefficient, with investors often overreacting to both the upside or downside, or being unaware of upcoming corporate actions. This could help capture alpha from CEFs for the nimble investor.

Remember, it's really easy to put together a high-yielding CEF portfolio, but to do so profitably is another matter! Our experience has been that it is very possible to earn profitable returns in CEFs. While there are numerous opportunities in the closed-end fund sector, it is essential to remain vigilant of the associated risks. Blindly chasing yield is not a prudent strategy.