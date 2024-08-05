anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

I am currently expanding coverage in the areas of transport infrastructure. This includes airports. Mexican airports are already part of my coverage, and in Europe, I am covering Fraport and TAV Airport. With this report, I am adding a new name to my coverage: Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCPK:AEOXF) aka Groupe ADP.

Since this is the first time I have covered the company, I will provide a brief description of the company's activities and I will discuss the most recent earnings along with a stock price target and rating.

What Does Aeroports de Paris SA Do?

The description below is sourced from our stock screener:

Aeroports de Paris SA is a France-based company active in the airport management industry. Through its subsidiaries, it operates five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments and Other Activities. The Aviation segment provides airport operations-related goods and services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue and firefighting services, among others. The Retail and Services segment covers the retail activities provided to the general public, including rental of retails shops, bars and restaurants, banks and car rentals, among others. The Real Estate segment includes all the Company’s property leasing services except for operating leases within airport terminals. The International and Airport Developments segment designs and operates airport activities. The Other Activities segment comprises telecoms and security services, among others.

The description provides some insights into the company’s activities, but it does not provide us with some other noteworthy information regarding their financials and size. Groupe ADP operates or has a participation in 26 airports with 336.4 million passengers processed in 2023 with consolidated revenues of €5.5 billion. The company not only operates the airports of Charles de Gaulle, Orly, and Le Bourget in Paris, but also participates in other airports. These include airports such as; the Indira Gandhi International Airport and Rajiv Gandhi Airport International Airport in India, Queen Alia International Airport in Jordan, and TAV Airports Holding in Turkey. TAV operates a flurry of airports in Turkey, Croatia, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, North Macedonia and Tunisia. Furthermore, it has participations in the airports of Conakry in Guinea, Liege Airport in Belgium, Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport in Mauritius, and the Schiphol Group. The last has airports such as Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in its portfolio and King Abdulaziz International Airport in Saudi Arabia. So, an investment in Groupe ADP is not just an investment in the three Parisian Airports, but in a rather extensive portfolio of airports globally.

Considerations For Investing In Groupe ADP

In case you are interested in investing in Groupe ADP, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. The first thing to consider is that the ticker AEOXF does not have a lot of volume. In fact, the current volume is 0, so there is a lack of liquidity and ability to buy and sell at desired prices. I believe that for those interested in investing in Groupe ADP, the best course of action is to buy the ticker ADP on the Euronext Paris, where it has a volume of tens of thousands of trades.

Furthermore, Groupe ADP is not just an investment in the Parisian Airports but in several airports and participations. There is no way to directly own shares of Schiphol Group for investors, but Groupe ADP holds 8% of the shares in the Schiphol Group. This provides investors with an indirect opportunity to own part of Schiphol Group, which gives exposure to Schiphol Airport.

Furthermore, Groupe ADP holds 46.1% of the shares of TAV Airport Holdings, which I also cover. I have heard from investors that they are having issues owning TAV Airports stock due to the lack of volume in TAVHF and TAVHY. Buying directly on the Istanbul stock exchange is not an option for everyone due to their broker not offering buying and selling stocks listed on that exchange or additional registration criteria not being met. For those investors, an investment in Groupe ADP gives indirect exposure to TAV Airport Holdings.

Currently, we see that there is a lot of fear about a recession in the US. While Groupe ADP has no direct exposure to US airports, we do have to note that while airports are better shielded or at least less volatile than airport stocks, they are not completely immune either.

TAV Airports Drives EBITDA Growth For Groupe ADP

Groupe ADP

For the first half of 2024, passenger traffic grew 9.1% with revenue growing 13.4% and EBITDA growing 9.3%. So, EBITDA growth was more in line with passenger traffic growth than with revenue growth. Excluding non-recurring items, the EBITDA growth was 11.4%, which was still below the revenue growth driven by inflation and increased hiring. Important to note is that as the year progresses, the EBITDA growth is expected to be closer to 4% for the year as operating expenses are expected to increase.

Also noteworthy is that most earnings growth is actually driven by the TAV Airport Holdings results and not so much the Parisian airports. Those airports are facing an increase in taxes and a rather special summer, with traffic related to the Olympic Games offsetting the normal seasonal traffic. I am not too sure whether the Olympic cohort of travelers is strong in terms of retail spending compared to the travelers we normally see during this time of the year.

By now, the infrastructure in Paris is fully operational for the first time since 2018 with the re-opening of Terminals 2A and 2C. However, with some international traffic shifting from Terminal 2E-K to Terminal 1, which has a weaker retail offering, some pressure is expected in the balance of the year.

Groupe ADP Is Positive About The Future

Groupe ADP

For 2024, we see that EBITDA growth is expected to fall short of group traffic growth, driven by higher operating expenses expected for the balance of the year. For 2025, the company is expecting more than 7% growth year-on-year growth in EBITDA with continued growth in traffic at the Parisian airports but no guidance for group traffic growth. There is no double-digit growth on any metric, but I believe that airports provide stable medium to long-term growth opportunities, and the guidance reflects that.

What Is The Price Target For Aeroports de Paris?

The Aerospace Forum

I inserted the balance sheet data as well as debt reductions, analyst estimates for EBITDA and free cash flow into the evoX Stock Screener. This includes over 100 price targets for airport, airline, transportation, and aerospace and defense stocks. I found that based on the company's median EV/EBITDA multiple, there is 11% upside for Groupe ADP, and even 21% when valuing the stock in line with peers. As a result, I am marking the stock a buy.

Conclusion: Groupe ADP Offers Attractive Upside

I believe that Groupe ADP offers attractive upside. I am not quite impressed with the results of the Parisian airports, but Groupe ADP is much more than that and offers exposure to airports in Turkey, The Netherlands, and India and more. So, it offers a diversified investment opportunity. The dividend yield of 3.2% is not the juiciest one, but I believe that the combination of diverse airports, upside to the stock price and dividend increases provide an attractive investment opportunity.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.