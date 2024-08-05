AerCap Holdings: This Industry Leader Is A Buy Trading Below Book Value

Oleg Elkov

Investment Thesis

I will be initiating my coverage of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) with a buy rating because of the following reasons: First, AER is the global leader of aircraft leasing, aircraft engines, and helicopters. Second, given the strong market positioning, AER is set to experience multiple industry tailwinds, such as shortages of aircraft production, record passenger traffic as a result of ending travel restrictions, and rising demand for low-cost carriers; these companies prefer to lease their aircraft rather than buy to minimize costs.

The third reason is the A+ management team, which has a strong track record of pursuing strategic M&A to better position the business long term via market share gain, diversifying the portfolio of fleets, accessing new customers, and achieving operational synergies. Furthermore, management has been very effective with its asset sales and purchases, leading to low asset impairment charges while maintaining a high return on assets sold (11.7% in the past decade). The CEO has a ~$200 million stake in the firm.

The fourth reason is the cheap valuation. AER is currently trading at a 7.7x FWD P/E and 0.97x FWD price to book, which I believe is too cheap for an industry-leading player with strong management and tailwinds. Using a 1.10x price/book and a $95.44 BVPS, I arrived at a price target of $105 by 2025, representing a 17.4% upside from the price of this writing $89.40.

Company Overview

AerCap holdings is a European based-firm, headquartered in Ireland and incorporated in the Netherlands, but trades on the NYSE and reports its financials in USD. The company operates through three main segments.

The figures below are as of December 31, 2023

Aircraft leasing: This segment consists of 1556 owned aircraft, 184 managed aircraft, and 338 new aircraft in order. The average age of the owned aircrafts was 7.3 years and the average utilization rate was 98%, with 1% of them undergoing maintenance. Management has done an exceptional job of not over ordering aircraft and almost always kept a 98%+ utilization rate. This segment also deals with cargo shipments for 17 customers around the world, including e-commerce, express delivery and general cargo operators. Its fleet includes 120 owned aircraft.

Company Data

Engine leasing: Consists of approximately 1,000 engines, which includes engines owned and managed by Shannon Engine Support Ltd, a joint venture between AerCap and Safran Aircraft Engines. These engines power the world’s most popular and in-demand aircraft, including Airbus A320 and A320neo Family aircraft and Boeing 737, Boeing 787, and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The two largest customers of this segment, GE and CFMI.

Helicopter leasing: This segment operates under the Milestone Aviation Group which is the world’s leading helicopter leasing and financing company with 321 helicopters owned or on order. Milestone was acquired by AER in 2021 as a part of the GECAS deal. This division provides customers with operating leases, purchase and leasebacks, secured debt financing, engine leasing and fleet advisory services. It supports 50 customers in various industries such as offshore oil and gas (Saudi Aramco), offshore wind, search and rescue, emergency medical services, and police surveillance.

Management

Aengus Kelly has been serving as AerCap CEO since 2011 and first joined the company in 2005. He owns roughly $200 million worth of AER stock. During his tenure, the firm pursued two very important acquisitions. First was the acquisition of International Lease Finance Corporation in 2014 from American International Group for $3.0 billion of cash and ~97.6 million of AER stock worth $4.6 billion at that time.

Second, which recently took place in 2021, was the acquisition of GE Capital Aviation Services from General Electric for $24 billion in cash, $1 billion in AerCap notes, and 111.5 million newly issued AerCap shares, making General Electric a substantial shareholder in AerCap with 46.6% ownership (no longer a shareholder).

These two acquisitions have a few things in common, including the expansion of fleets (1,300 aircraft from ILFC acquisition), accessing new customers, and solidifying the company's presence within the industry. Both acquisitions proved accretive, with EPS growing by 25.8% following the 2014 acquisition and 100% in 2022.

Management has been highly strategic in acquiring and selling assets. Below is a table representing AER's return on asset sales and asset impairments annually. The combination of these two figures indicates that management has been able to consistently buy new equipment without overpaying, which isn't an easy task to do, especially given the recent shortage of aircraft.

An ~$87 mm asset impairment charge might seem like a lot, but you have to remember that AER spent $4.6 billion on flight equipment purchases that year alone. Additionally, higher return on assets sold is another indication that management doesn't just know when to buy, but they also know when to sell, which comes in handy given that net gain on assets sold contributed to 7% of their revenue in 2023 and helped them report strong EPS in the recent quarter.

Author using company financials

Industry Tailwinds

During the COVID-19 pandemic most countries imposed restrictions or completely shut down their airspace causing global passenger traffic in 2020 to be reduced by over 5.9 billion passengers. As this was unfolding aircraft manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus started to experience supply management issues, labor shortages, closed factories, and ultimately this led to production slowdowns.

Pew Research Center

Fast forward to 2021 when travel restrictions started to ease and global passenger traffic rebounded faster than anyone had expected and proved to be resilient, this led to a surge in demand for aircraft but manufacturers struggled to ramp up production. This is where AerCap can fill the gap. When airlines can't buy the aircraft they'll have to lease it and AER is the global leader. The current shortage is expected to continue until next year and perhaps even until 2027. Below is a graph depicting Airbus and Boeing's aircraft deliveries.

Author

As you can see the supply of aircraft is still not back to its historical levels, whereas airlines are expecting a new passenger record in 2024. Furthermore, in the fourth quarter of 2023 alone was 98.4 percent of where it was four years earlier based on revenue passenger kilometers (RPK).

Statista

Something I want to note is that leasing has always been the preferred option for commercial airlines globally because most of them don't have access to capital, excluding U.S. airlines, of course. The market share for leasing globally among commercial aircraft stands at around 60%.

China, which has been the most stubborn with its travel restrictions, had finally put a stop to them, which I view as a strong tailwind because Asia pacific accounts for +20% of the global share in passenger travel, China on its own accounts for 14% of global tourism revenue and China Southern airline, which is one of the three biggest domestic airlines, accounted for 4.5% of AER total revenue in 2023.

Recent Earnings & Valuation

AER reported Q2-24 earnings on August 1st 2024 and they were better than expected beating top and bottom line estimates by 3.6% and 27.5%. The EPS beat was driven by higher net gain on asset sales and lower interest expense. But what's more important is that full year guidance was revised to the upside by 10.2% (from an ADJ EPS of $9.20 to $10.25), this increase in guidance doesn't include net gain on assets.

A few things I would like to highlight from the quarter is that AER entered into an agreement with Airbus on July 2024 to purchase 36 A320neo Family aircraft and to be leased to Spirit Airlines upon delivery in 2027 and 2028. This adds weight to the point I made earlier on how low cost carriers would rather lease aircraft rather than buy, and it also speaks to the robust demand.

In terms of returning cash to shareholders, AER repurchased 3.9 million shares at an average price of $88.66 per share totaling $345 million and initiated a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, with a payment date of September 5, 2024. Net debt/EBITDA was 7.06x down from 7.68x from a year ago.

All in all, I believe the quarter was solid the demand still remains strong, leverage decreased, return on assets sold remained high, and guidance was upgraded to the upside. The company recently received credit rating upgrades to Baa1 by Moody’s and BBB+ by S&P. This will lead to lower borrowing costs and more access to capital, which is important given the amount of debt the firm has.

As I said in my thesis above, I believe AER shouldn't be trading at the current multiple of 0.97x FWD price to book. Using a 1.10x Price/Book and a $95.44 BVPS I arrived at a price target of ~$105 by 2025, representing a 17.4% upside from the price of this writing, $89.40. I used a 1.10x multiple because of AER's improving ROE (was negative in 2022 but recently rebounded), high-quality asset base, and growing demand for leases.

Investment Risks

When it comes to investing in AER there two downside scenarios that have to be considered. First is geopolitical risk, especially for a company that operates in multiple jurisdictions like AER. A prime example of this is the Russia-Ukraine war which caused AER to write off $2.7 billion worth of assets that were stuck in Russia, soon after that AER filed a $3.5 billion insurance claim but has only received $1.3 billion in cash settlements.

As of Q2 2024, AER had $45.6 billion in debt. This is a huge amount of debt, especially for a company that is capital intensive, but if we look at the firm's history, they have been able to maintain a 7.55x Net debt/EBITDA for more than a decade, which is higher than the current level of 7.06x. But this amount of debt does pose a risk because $6.2 bb of it will mature in 2024 and $5.9 BB in 2025. The company will likely have to refinance it at a higher interest rate.

The company issued $1.5 billion worth of notes on April 16th, 2024 at an interest rate of 6.450% due in 2027 and $750 million worth of notes on July 8th, 2024 at an interest rate of 6.950% per annum due in 2055. As of the latest quarter (Q2-24), the company reported a cost of debt of 3.8%, up by 0.4% from the previous year.

Although the current shortage of aircraft serves as a tailwind, it can also pose some challenges to the company such as increased costs which could put some pressure on margins, inability to capitalize on the demand for leased aircraft, and could force management to overpay leading to a large asset impairment charge. Below is AER's order book as of December 2023.

10-K

Conclusion

The bottom line is that AER is the leading player within an industry that is currently riding multiple tailwinds. Management has deep industry knowledge and experience which is critical for a capital intensive business. I believe the 1.04x price/book is too low for this kind of business. The only reason I can think of to justify this valuation is the amount of debt, but other than that I believe AER should trade at a higher multiple.