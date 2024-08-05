Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (DSKYF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCPK:DSKYF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you very much for joining Daiichi Sankyo's Financial Results Presentation ought to be a very busy schedule today. I'm going to explain FY2024 first quarter of financial results. We announced at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, July 31st, at EST based on our presentation materials. Please turn to Page 3.

This is the agenda for today. We'll cover FY2024 first quarter consolidated financial results, business update and R&D update in that order. R&D update will be explained by Toshinori Agatsuma, Head of R&D Division. We'll entertain your questions at the end.

Please turn to Page 4. This is an overview of FY2024 first quarter consolidated results. Revenue increased by JPY85.3 billion or 24.3% year-on-year to reach JPY436.2 billion. Cost of sales increased by JPY1.4 billion from the previous year. SG&A expenses rose by JPY32 billion and R&D expenditure increased by JPY23.5 billion year-on-year. As a result, coopering profit increased by JPY28.4 billion or 63.9% year-on-year to reach JPY72.9 billion. Operating profit including temporary gains and losses increased by JPY48.9 billion or 111.2% year-on-year to JPY93 billion. Profit attributable to owners of the company increased by JPY28.4 billion or 49.8% year-on-year to reach JPY85.4 billion. As for the actual currency rates, the US dollar was JPY155.89, the yen depreciated by JPY18.52 million year-on-year. The euro was JPY167.88 the yen depreciated by JPY18.42 year-on-year.

