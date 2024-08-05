Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.46K Followers

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2024 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Marcelo Noronha - CEO
Andre Carvalho - IR
Cassiano Scarpelli - Director Vice President
Andre Rodrigues Cano - Executive Vice President
Ivan Gontijo - CEO, Bradesco Seguros SA

Conference Call Participants

Renato Meloni - Autonomous
Eduardo Rosman - BTG
Thiago Batista - UBS
Bernardo Guttmann - XP Investimentos
Brian Flores - Citi
Yuri Fernandes - JP Morgan
Tito Labarta - Goldman Sachs
Mario Pierry - Bank of America
Pedro Leduc - Itau BBA
Eduardo Nishio - Genial Investimentos
Carlos Gomez-Lopez - HSBC

Marcelo Noronha

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I am Marcelo Noronha. I am here speaking from Cidade de Deus, the headquarter of Bradesco Bank, for the presentation of the results on the second quarter 2024.

Now, the time is 10.31 a.m. And it's a pleasure for me to be with you again this morning, this beautiful sunny morning in the town of Osasco in Sao Paulo. And we are here to talk about our results for the second quarter, which hit BRL4.7 billion of net income, growing 12% quarter-on-quarter, meaning that the second vis-a-vis the first quarter of the year, with this ROI that you see here in the screen. And here we have six topics that summarize our net income or summarize what happened in the second quarter of 2024. It could also be the summary and the conclusions that will lead us straight into our Q&A.

First of all, we had a solid and safe profitability growth. And here I'm referring to our loan portfolio and the mix that I am about to show you in a moment. We also posted an evolution of net NII driven by client NII quarter-on-quarter and also the reduction in control of loan loss provision expenses. We

Recommended For You

About BBD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BBD

Trending Analysis

Trending News