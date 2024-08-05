onurdongel

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) demonstrated continued growth and improving margins in the third quarter. Soft guidance, along with a deteriorating macro environment, is pressuring the stock, though. While I have been critical of Symbotic's valuation, and still believe that the stock is a poor long-term investment at current levels, sentiment appears overly pessimistic in the short term. Symbotic's growth and margins should improve in 2025, although this is dependent on the macro environment remaining stable.

Market Conditions

Symbotic's business has looked fairly immune to high-interest rates and weak retail sales growth so far. With goods spending and employment growth continuing to moderate, the probability of a pullback in spending by Symbotic's customers is increasing. This situation could be compounded by the enormous amount that has been invested in warehouses and logistics infrastructure in recent years. Only time will tell whether a negative feedback loop between employment and spending/investment occurs, but investing in a high revenue multiple company dependent on CapEx in this environment is extremely risky.

Figure 1: Goods Expenditure Growth and Employment Growth (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Symbotic Business Updates

Symbotic retrofitted all of its SymBots with a new sensor array in the third quarter, which adds to costs but improves capabilities. This is likely related to the company's efforts to embed vision in its systems, enabling them to handle more edge cases. Symbotic has also been introducing GPUs into its bots, supporting its vision systems with AI.

Symbotic also continues to advance its new minibot which will be used in its second breakpack installation and in non-ambient system development work. The first breakpack installation is reportedly going well, and the second system is expected to start construction in FY2025.

Symbotic is currently directing a large amount of investment towards its perishable systems, although this is more of an incremental update to the existing system, rather than a complete redesign. The company has stated that it has customers that are serious about deploying its perishable system. The breakpack and non-ambient systems will allow Symbotic to address significantly more customer use cases.

Symbotic has been outsourcing manufacturing and installation in support of capital efficient scaling of the business. The company now plans on bringing a portion of the construction management process back in house in an attempt to reduce costs. This comes after delays on some of Symbotic’s more complex projects, which has increased costs. While this is understandable, the sharp shift in strategy is suggestive of fairly serious problems. Insourcing will also likely pressure revenue growth in the short term as Symbotic builds up its internal capabilities.

The GreenBox JV is also progressing, even though it isn't a material contributor yet. Symbotic is building out GreenBox's management team. The company is also in discussions with customers who could be anchor customers for GreenBox and talking to landlords about leasing space at several sites. Interest is currently coming from medium and large regionals, although Symbotic believes that there are potentially more margins targeting smaller businesses.

Figure 2: Symbotic SAM (source: Symbotic)

Financial Analysis

Symbotic generated $492 million in the third quarter, an increase of 58% YoY, driven by progress across the 39 systems in the process of deployment. Symbotic now has 21 fully operational systems, and the company's backlog remained steady at $22.8 billion. There were only three system starts in the second quarter and five system starts in the third quarter, though, which will pressure revenue growth going forward. Symbotic expects starts to continue ramping from this level going forward. Given that most revenue occurs towards the end of the installation process, it will take time for the rebound in starts to flow through to revenue.

Symbotic expects $455-$475 million in the fourth quarter, representing an increase of approximately 19% at the midpoint. The drop in growth has primarily been attributed to lower system starts in recent quarters and construction delays. Growth is expected to reaccelerate in the first quarter of FY2025, though.

Figure 3: Symbotic Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Symbotic)

Symbotic's system gross margin remained depressed in the third quarter, which was attributed to elongated construction schedules and implementation costs associated with last quarter's rapid pace of innovation. Margins on recurring revenue continue to improve, though, as does the company's bottom line. Improvements in operating profitability are being driven by operating leverage as Symbotic's business scales.

Figure 4: Symbotic Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Symbotic)

Figure 5: Symbotic Gross Profit Margin (source: Created by author using data from Symbotic)

Figure 6: Symbotic Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from Symbotic)

Symbotic's cash balance declined by $81 million in the quarter, driven by an investment in the GreenBox JV and a distribution to a non-controlling interest. As a result, cash burn is generally expected to be more modest going forward.

Conclusion

Even after the recent pullback, Symbotic still trades on a revenue multiple of approximately 8x. While this could be considered fair given the company's strong growth, the sustainability of this growth is questionable, and Symbotic's business has structurally low margins.

If Symbotic is able to reaccelerate growth and continue improving margins in coming quarters, the stock will likely rebound sharply from its current levels. I think this is the most likely scenario at this stage, but further deterioration in the macro environment could quickly see demand dry up. In the event of a recession, Symbotic would likely be faced with falling revenue and ongoing losses, which would likely result in the stock declining further from current levels. This situation creates a short-term opportunity for investors who believe Symbotic has a strong business and that the macroeconomy will remain resilient in the coming months/years.

I still question Symbotic's competitive advantage in the long term and believe that its valuation is excessive for a low margin primarily dependent on one-time sales of very long-lived assets.