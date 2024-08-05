Joa_Souza/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

This article analyzes Banco Bradesco S.A.'s (NYSE:BBDO) Q2 2024 results and earnings call. It also provides my analysis of the company's competitive position and rating.

The company's results were not spectacular, with earnings growing moderately YoY despite growth in the loan book and lower delinquencies. The bank is not improving as expected in areas like NPLs and expenses. However, the market seems to have liked the results, with the stock up close to 10% despite a red day in almost all global markets.

On a more extended analysis, I believe Bradesco faces a situation similar to that of Santander (BSBR), which I have recommended recently. The bank has to compete with neo-banks like Nu (NU) in the more profitable retail sectors. At the same time, it is recovering from credit instability in 2022 and 2023. This makes the bank trade at cheap multiples, currently promising an earnings yield of 14% on expected FY24 earnings.

Unfortunately, I do not see the same improvements I observed in Santander, i.e., loan and service growth in key retail areas and expense discipline. Bradesco is taking longer to reform and recover from the 2022/23 crisis. Therefore, despite the low multiples, I do not believe the bank is an opportunity.

The market liked the results, but I did not

August 5th, 2024, will be remembered as a red day in financial history, with most global markets suffering large losses. Against that backdrop, Bradesco's close to 10% up move after releasing earnings is impressive.

Although, as we will see, the bank is cheap in terms of multiple and yield, I do not think the 2Q24 results are so good as to merit that market reaction. The bank grew and improved its results thanks to lower delinquencies, but not as much as necessary and not as fast as necessary. Further, the bank is retreating in several competitive areas.

Growth, but slow: Bradesco posted 5% loan book growth and 10% funding growth. This is below peers like Santander and the decade-average growth in assets of the large Brazilian banks (around 7%). With Brazil growing close to 7% in nominal terms TTM (aided by 4% inflation), Bradesco's growth is below the economy. This also meant that Bradesco's market share on national credit fell.

Strong and weak spots: Bradesco is strong in SMEs, and this showed up in the results, with credit expanding by 10.5% for this segment. SMEs are not particularly profitable, with subsidized rates and high delinquencies, but they help bring more profitable sources of banking, like payroll loans. Bradesco grew about 5% in individual loans, with strength in real estate and personal loans, its two largest categories (both up about 10%). Among the weak spots, we can mention credit cards, probably as part of a strategy to curtail bad credit.

Improving delinquencies: All credit stress measures continue improving YoY and sequentially, compared to the height of delinquencies in 2Q23 and 3Q23. 90-day delinquencies decreased from 7.2% in September 2023 to 5.4% in June 2024. Still, the speed of recovery is not superfast, and NPL creation has stagnated at about 1.4% for three quarters already, implying no further recoveries in yearly or aggregate NPLs.

The company's biggest boost to income came from falling allowances, decreasing 30% YoY. This alone added BRL 3 billion to income YoY.

Expensive funding growing: Whereas funding grew 10%, it was not evenly distributed across categories. The cheaper, client-based deposit categories, grew about 5%, whereas more expensive market categories grew above 10% and even 20% (securities funding, loans, and repos). This may not affect NIMs as much, but is an indication of some weakness in the bank's operations.

Services and expenses up: Bradesco generates plenty of service fees. For example, in 2Q24, it generated more than BRL 9 billion in fees, compared to BRL 8 billion in net interest income after allowances. Services grew 6% YoY, but two key areas, credit cards and payroll, which together make 60% of service revenue, were weak. Credit card services grew by only 1.8%, and checking account services decreased by close to 4%. Again, this shows weakness in the business operations.

Another area of concern is expenses, which grew 10.6% YoY. The company's efficiency ratio deteriorated by 1 percentage point. In part, the increase was caused by higher banking employee salaries (which are negotiated by unions at the industry level), but Bradesco is slow in making its operations more efficient, a key factor in competing with the neo-banks, as we will see below. The bank closed almost 10% of its offices YoY, and yet expenses are up.

Insurance down: Bradesco's insurance business generates almost half of the company's net income and has a return on equity of more than 20% compared to 11% for the whole bank. According to the earnings release, the segment's revenues grew 18% YoY for 2Q24, but they were down for the 1H24 period when looking at the BRGAAP financial statements for 2Q24 and 2Q23.

ROAE still depressed: The above led to net income barely improving for the 1H24 period, albeit improving more compared to the 2H23 period (at the height of the credit crisis). ROAE for the quarter was close to 11%, which is normal for general banks, but low in historical terms for Brazilian banks, who have posted averages of 15% and even 20%.

Valuation fair but not opportunistic

Bradesco currently trades at a market cap of about BRL 137 billion (or about $25 billion), whereas its annualized FY24 results could approach BRL 18 to 20 billion. This implies an elevated earnings yield of almost 14% (in Brazilian reals).

As explained in more detail in my article about Santander Brasil, Bradesco and Santander are trading at low multiples (compared with peers like Itau or Banco do Brasil) because they suffered more from the credit contraction of 2022/23 (when the Brazil Central Bank raised rates from 2% to 13% in a year), and because they are more challenged by the neo banks.

The opportunity with these banks is not only to earn a high yield, but also to potentially gain from earnings recovery (via better credit operations) and multiple improvements via changes in market expectations. In the case of Bradesco, though, I am less optimistic about these two prospects than I was for Santander.

On the earnings side, the bank stopped improving in NPL generation about three quarters ago, which means that this boost to earnings will fade in FY25. Bradesco is not growing as much; it is losing market share in general credit and deposits and in the key areas of credit cards and personal accounts, the most profitable of the Brazilian banking sector.

This, in turn, leads to my second concern, which is the ability to compete with the neobanks. In the Santander case, I see that the banks are making large efforts to reduce their footprint, launching premium products for affluent retail, competing with free products for mass market retail, and making inroads in corporate business banking. Santander is also optimizing expenses, which help maintain margins with lower prices, also help compete against the neobanks. I do not see this process with Bradesco. The bank announced a restructuring effort in 4Q23, but as of 2Q24, that process is still in the planning stage and will be implemented between FY25 and FY28. In general, I prefer to pay for what I can see, not for promises, and therefore, I am less confident about Bradesco's ability to compete against the neo-banks.

Despite this criticism, Banco Bradesco S.A. is still offering an interesting yield for operations that should be stable over the short and midterm. This could be attractive for some readers and can be considered fair value, given that the elevated yield is in Brazilian reals, so it does not incorporate Brazilian depreciation risks.

For these reasons, I believe Bradesco is fairly priced, but not an opportunity at current prices.