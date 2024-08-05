Rate Cuts Don't Dull Allure Of Income

Richard Drury

Transcript

More central banks are starting to cut policy rates, but we think they’ll remain above pre-pandemic norms.

We prefer short-term government bonds and credit.

Markets continue to trade on sentiment and short-term macroeconomic news. With light trading over summer, we see continued risk of air pockets.

1) Income up across the board

Markets have priced back in multiple Fed rate cuts this year. Investor demand for bonds has grown in tandem.

We believe that demand reflects still higher yields today versus pre-pandemic, and also the market narrative building around recession risks and more Fed rate cuts, which we think could be an overreaction.

2) Our inflation outlook

The Fed sees a low bar for a September cut if data keeps confirming cooling inflation.

Yet over the longer term we see ongoing pay pressures and a shrinking workforce underpinning services inflation.

We stay neutral long-term Treasuries on a tactical horizon as yield swings stay sharp.

3) Term premium catalysts

We see possible catalysts for term premium, or the compensation for the risk of holding long-term bonds, to move higher but timing is unclear. One catalyst could be the U.S. election and any potential policy changes.

The Bank of Japan’s shift toward a faster pace of normalizing policy could also spur higher term premium in U.S. Treasuries and euro zone bonds.

We still prefer short-term bonds and credit as they can offer similar income to longer-term bonds but with lower volatility and less sensitivity to interest rates.

Central banks are starting to cut policy rates after the quickest hikes in decades. Cooling inflation should allow the Federal Reserve to cut next month. Yet we see persistent inflation pressures, partly due to ongoing fiscal deficits, keeping interest rates higher on average than pre-pandemic levels. We favor short-term government bonds and credit even as markets eye more rate cuts. In Japan, we review our equity overweight given the heightened uncertainty on monetary policy.

Income on offer Bloomberg

U.S. Aggregate bond index components, 2010-2021 vs. 2024

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance does not account for fees. Source: BlackRock Investment Institute and BlackRock Fundamental Fixed Income, with data from Bloomberg, July 2024. Notes: The chart shows the total yield, spread and interest rate of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate bond index for: 1-3-year notes, 3-10-year notes and bonds with a maturity of 10 years and longer.

Investor appetite for bonds has grown. That comes as markets have priced in more Fed rate cuts on data showing cooling inflation and a softer U.S. jobs market. The Fed opened the door to a September cut last week, as we expected. Then the payrolls data stoked recession fears and market hopes for a large 50-basis point cut next month. We see this as another flip-flop in the market narrative with little evidence backing it: Unlike in recessions, a growing workforce is driving the rise in the higher unemployment rate, not falling employment. We stay cautious on long-term bonds, especially after the sharp yield drop over the past month. We still favor short-term paper including credit: It can offer similar income to long-term bonds with less sensitivity to interest rate swings. See the chart. That view has played out as short-term yields have dropped – and we think long-term yields can climb anew.

We think long-term yields will eventually climb in the long term as investors demand more term premium, or compensation for the risk of owning long-term bonds. The return of term premium will take time, so we stay tactically neutral long-term Treasuries as yields swing sharply on shifting policy expectations. We believe last week’s yield drop on higher rate cut hopes and growth fears are overblown. The labor market remains resilient: jobs gains are slowing but strong, employment is still rising and layoffs are not increasing. And even if near-term U.S. inflation is proving volatile, ongoing pay pressures and a shrinking workforce support services inflation longer term. That, and large U.S. fiscal deficits in the future, could keep the neutral interest rate – one that neither stokes nor restricts growth – higher than pre-pandemic.

Catalysts ahead

We see catalysts for term premium’s return, but timing is uncertain. One catalyst: the U.S. election likely shifting focus to the fiscal outlook. The Treasury’s bond issuance calendar suggests it doesn’t need to make major changes for now. We think net issuance will eventually need to climb to match the pace of government spending. Markets struggling to absorb this supply could boost term premium. The Fed altering the size of its balance sheet or the maturity of its bond holdings is another catalyst. It’s still a big buyer, purchasing 10% of 10-year and 30-year bonds in 2023 and holding about 30% of bonds with maturities longer than 10 years in circulation, based on analysis of New York Fed data by our portfolio managers. The mix of buyers also matters: While foreign buyers have retreated, U.S. households are increasingly stepping in to buy.

The BOJ policy shift also matters for global term premium. Its move to more actively manage inflation risks could boost bond yields and prompt domestic investors to favor local bonds over foreign bonds, especially in the U.S. and euro area. We see a greater risk of a BOJ policy misstep and are reviewing our overweight to Japanese stocks. A stronger yen had limited the return hit to our currency unhedged preference, with the MSCI Japan down 4% from its recent peak as of Friday. But we have lower conviction given the policy uncertainty.

Bottom line

The start of rate cuts doesn’t mean this will be the typical easing cycle, and markets can overreact to volatile data given lighter trading activity. We prefer income in short-term bonds and credit, and trim our overweight to Japanese stocks.

Market backdrop

U.S. stocks slid last week, with small cap shares and tech leading the way. Growth fears exacerbated by soft U.S. jobs data drove a broad global risk-off move. U.S. two-year Treasury yields fell to 15-month lows near 3.90% as markets priced in the potential for a 50-basis point rate cut in September and multiple cuts through 2025. Japan’s Topix stock index tumbled more than 6% last Friday – its worst day in eight years – on concerns about the BOJ policy shift and a resurgent yen.

China’s economic data is in focus this week. Chinese exports have proven resilient, helping prop up growth – and the latest trade data will give clues if that is still the case. Yet manufacturing activity has weakened, and subdued retail sales reflect cautious households struggling with the property sector’s woes. We eye the services PMI for more clues on consumer spending. Weak activity has led to low inflation and even deflation. Without meaningful policy support for growth, we don’t see that picture changing much.